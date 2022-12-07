Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market to Reach Value of US$ 8.95 Bn by 2028, TMR Study

Rising acceptance of single-use technologies in various manufacturing processes drives market growth

Increase in demand for biologics propels expansion of the global single-use bioprocessing systems industry

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global single-use bioprocessing systems industry is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2020 to 2028. Single-use or disposable bioprocessing equipment is used only once and subsequently disposed safely. They are made using sterilized plastic materials that are sealed off using gamma radiation before usage. These novel single-use systems are proving to be advantageous for end-users, as they feature quick product turnaround and are becoming increasingly affordable.

The last few years have seen significant increase in adoption of single-use solutions in both – pre-clinical, as well as clinical phases. Rise in adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems market technology-based production and manufacturing lines has resulted in these technologies becoming core and dominant in the pre-commercial segment of bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing. Additionally, advent of industrial automation processes and technologies, as well as intelligent bio-material manufacturing is also anticipated to foster market expansion during the next few years.

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market – Key Findings of the Report

Increase in Speed and Flexibility of Products to Augment Market Demand : Increasing demand for biologics, as well as growing instances of patent expiry of blockbuster drug formulations and molecules is anticipated to bolster market growth over the next decade. Furthermore, the speed and flexibility of these disposable and single-use systems is increasing with consistent technological advancements. Such market trends are also expected to have a positive effect on product demand in the coming years. Growing acceptance of single-use systems can be attributed to various benefits they offer, which include reduction of cost per usage, decreased need for water and energy for their production and operations, and saving time. Other notable advantages of using these solutions are reduced risk of cross contamination, their hassle-free nature, easy disposal, and increased productivity.





Rise in Acceptance of Single-use Technologies in Manufacturing Processes: Various advantages offered by single-use technologies in manufacturing has garnered attention from leading stakeholders in the bio-pharmaceutical sector. Single-use technologies have a unique feature, which enables customers to make certain changes according to their specific needs and then order their own customized version of single-use bioprocessing systems. Further, increasing production, owing to rise in demand for monoclonal antibodies, as well as vaccines, is also anticipated to bolster market expansion during the next decade. Other key applications include patient specific cell therapies, as well as cultivation of plant cells.

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market – Growth Drivers

Rising preference for single-use bioprocessing solutions and systems from bio-pharmaceutical companies propels market growth

Increase in geriatric population across the world that is more susceptible to chronic illnesses, drives market expansion

Growing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, hypertension, and diabetes drives market demand

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market – Key Players

Leading players assessed in the single-use bioprocessing systems market report are Eppendorf AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., PBS Biotech, Inc., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), and Saint-Gobain. Players are focused on understanding and fulfilling specific demands of customers and offering customizable single-use containers, bags, and bioreactors. They are also undertaking extensive research and development initiatives in a bid to conduct speedier pilot studies and decrease their capital costs. Technological advancements remain one of the leading growth drivers for industry players. Stakeholders are focusing on adopting emerging technologies, such as automation, and intelligent bio-manufacturing.

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market: Segmentation

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Product

Bioreactors and Fermenters

Mixers

Bags

Tubing

Filtration Devices

Bioprocess Containers

Sampling Systems

Connectors & Clamps

Probes & Sensors

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Application

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Plant Cell Cultivation

Patient Specific Cell Therapies

Others

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic and Research Institutes

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

