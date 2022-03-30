U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,613.00
    -12.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,109.00
    -81.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,176.75
    -61.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,124.70
    -6.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.49
    +2.25 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.90
    +5.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    +0.25 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1135
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3149
    +0.0051 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8790
    -0.9870 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,272.02
    -314.95 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.34
    +1.97 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.99
    +3.74 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Single Board Computer (SBC) Market revenue to cross USD 3 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·5 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Europe single board computer market is estimated to attain a CAGR of 10% through 2028 owing to the growing video gaming industry in the region.

Selbyville, Delaware , March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The single board computer market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 3 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The market growth can be credited to the increasing efforts of several industry participants to promote SBC programming education and skill development in schools and institutes. Companies, such as Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and Nvidia, provide developer kits to enable lecturers to demonstrate practical presentations with respect to SBC development. Manufacturers and distributors are also working with teachers and parents to provide more of these technologies to youngsters.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/708


The PowerPC segment in the single board computer market is poised to witness 7.5% growth rate through 2028 led by the several high-end features such as efficient integration, enabling easy software & hardware compatibility, and high performance. These processors are deployed in networking & industrial applications including embedded networking equipment and general embedded solutions. Additionally, major leaders are constantly focusing on integrating new products with power processors to stay competitive in the industry during the forecast period.

The single board computer market for aerospace & defense segment is expected to reach USD 500 million by 2028 owing to the growing popularity of surveillance drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the defense sector. According to a press release issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in April 2021, the U.S. accounts for 1.1 million functional UAVs & drones, with 367,848 commercial UAVs and 502,105 recreational drones. These UAVs & drones are integrated with SBCs as they offer several high-end features, such as faster processing and improved power-saving capabilities, making them suitable for use in harsh environmental operations in the aerospace & defense sector.

Europe single board computer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% till 2028 impelled by the growing video gaming industry in the region. According to the Association for UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE) press release, in March 2021, the UK video games industry accounted for USD 9.33 billion in 2020, registering a y-oy growth rate of over 29.9% as compared to 2019. The gaming console hardware segment accounted for USD 1.13 billion in 2020, recording a y-o-y growth rate of 74.8% compared to 2019. Gaming consoles, digital PCs, VR/AR, and gaming hardware are extensively incorporated with SBCs, which will positively impact the market progression.

Some of the major players operating in the Single Board Computer (SBC) market include Digi International, AAEON Technology, Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., and Avalue Technology Inc. The companies are constantly focusing on new product launches and innovative efforts to obtain a competitive market advantage.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/708

Some of the major findings of the Single Board Computer market report include:

  • The emergence of AI & IoT technologies is expediting the industry growth. It has potential application areas such as face recognition, medical operations, and multiple home automation applications.

  • The increasing utilization of smart factories around the world is increasing the single board computer market share during the forecast period. The high-energy efficiencies and small footprints of SBCs are accelerating their acceptance in industrial robotics, human-machine interfaces, and other applications.

  • The growing demand for smart traffic control systems in the transportation sector is driving the market value of V2V communication, telematics, and instrument clusters.

  • The COVID-19 outbreak prompted the shutdown of several automotive manufacturing plants, thereby limiting the market potential. Government-imposed restrictions have also resulted in a shortage of engineers at manufacturing facilities, significantly reducing new product developments in the industry expansion.

  • North America is slated to showcase the highest growth attributed to the rising initiatives by governments to support automation infrastructure developments. Increasing use of gaming PCs in the APAC region has also prompted companies to develop SBCs with integrated GPUs, thereby boosting the market demand.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Single Board Computer Market Insights
3.1 Industry segmentation
3.2 Impact analysis of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on market
3.2.1 Global outlook
3.2.2 Impact by region
3.2.3 Industry value chain
3.2.3.1 Research & Development
3.2.3.2 Manufacturing
3.2.3.3 Marketing
3.2.3.4 Supply
3.2.4 Competitive landscape
3.2.4.1 Strategy
3.2.4.2 Distribution network
3.2.4.3 Business growth
3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3.1 Component supplier
3.3.2 Manufacturers
3.3.3 Distribution channel analysis
3.3.4 End users
3.3.5 Vendor matrix
3.4 Key decision makers in SBC industry
3.4.1 Processor suppliers
3.4.2 Manufacturers and service providers
3.5 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5.1 Evolution of SBC
3.5.2 Software Defined Radio (SDR)
3.5.3 Tinker board SBC-2nd generation (ASUS)
3.6 SBC demand in IoT devices
3.7 Innovation & development landscape in SBC for IoT technology
3.8 Regulatory landscape
3.9 Industry impact forces
3.9.1 Growth drivers
3.9.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.10 Growth potential analysis
3.11 Porter's analysis
3.12 PESTEL analysis
Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/single-board-computer-sbc-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are on Track for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. On the positive side, the pennies offer the best cost of entry in the stock market. Anyone who truly believes the adage ‘buy low and sell high’ simply can’t ignore the pennies, because this is where you can buy low. And because the sha

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Exploded Today

    Shares of the EV battery start-up are surging on reports of a big partnership and fresh analyst stock coverage.

  • Alibaba Makes Metaverse Bet in China’s Magic Leap Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. led a $60 million investment in Chinese augmented reality glasses maker Nreal, joining rivals Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd. to stake a claim in the future of the metaverse.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $

  • Intel, AMD and Stocks of Other Chip Makers Slip Despite Micron’s Upbeat Forecast

    An optimistic fiscal third-quarter outlook from Micron Technology fails to lift shares of fellow U.S. chip makers.

  • Debt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar Bonds Dive

    (Bloomberg) -- With all the focus on the risk of default by Russia, an even more spectacular collapse has gone largely unnoticed right next door: There’s a bond crisis brewing in Belarus, which has the world’s worst-performing government debt this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to A

  • Rep. Mace talks cannabis legislation, inflation, Russia-Ukraine war, and midterm elections

    Rep. Nancy Mace joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss cannabis legislation, inflation, midterm elections, and the outlook for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • President Biden’s budget proposes new crypto tax reporting rules

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jennifer Schonberger breaks down President Biden's latest budget proposal and how it could affect cryptocurrency.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Stocks Fall, Oil Rises as Russia Promise in Doubt: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell and energy prices rose as skepticism about Russia’s promise to de-escalate the war in Ukraine renewed concerns about higher raw material prices and commodity disruption.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Big

  • We Think Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, Lightwave Logic...

  • Elon Musk's Tesla Loses Prestigious Crown to Lucid

    In the race for electric vehicles, Tesla has a considerable lead over its rivals. To fill this gap - which is far from being insurmountable - the legacy carmakers rely in particular on their tact and their experience in mass production and production rate management. The young Californian manufacturer has just snatched from Tesla a prize which crowns the luxury electric vehicle of the year for 2022.