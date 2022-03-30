Single Board Computer (SBC) Market revenue to cross USD 3 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc

Europe single board computer market is estimated to attain a CAGR of 10% through 2028 owing to the growing video gaming industry in the region.

Selbyville, Delaware , March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The single board computer market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 3 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The market growth can be credited to the increasing efforts of several industry participants to promote SBC programming education and skill development in schools and institutes. Companies, such as Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and Nvidia, provide developer kits to enable lecturers to demonstrate practical presentations with respect to SBC development. Manufacturers and distributors are also working with teachers and parents to provide more of these technologies to youngsters.

The PowerPC segment in the single board computer market is poised to witness 7.5% growth rate through 2028 led by the several high-end features such as efficient integration, enabling easy software & hardware compatibility, and high performance. These processors are deployed in networking & industrial applications including embedded networking equipment and general embedded solutions. Additionally, major leaders are constantly focusing on integrating new products with power processors to stay competitive in the industry during the forecast period.

The single board computer market for aerospace & defense segment is expected to reach USD 500 million by 2028 owing to the growing popularity of surveillance drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the defense sector. According to a press release issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in April 2021, the U.S. accounts for 1.1 million functional UAVs & drones, with 367,848 commercial UAVs and 502,105 recreational drones. These UAVs & drones are integrated with SBCs as they offer several high-end features, such as faster processing and improved power-saving capabilities, making them suitable for use in harsh environmental operations in the aerospace & defense sector.

Europe single board computer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% till 2028 impelled by the growing video gaming industry in the region. According to the Association for UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE) press release, in March 2021, the UK video games industry accounted for USD 9.33 billion in 2020, registering a y-oy growth rate of over 29.9% as compared to 2019. The gaming console hardware segment accounted for USD 1.13 billion in 2020, recording a y-o-y growth rate of 74.8% compared to 2019. Gaming consoles, digital PCs, VR/AR, and gaming hardware are extensively incorporated with SBCs, which will positively impact the market progression.

Some of the major players operating in the Single Board Computer (SBC) market include Digi International, AAEON Technology, Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., and Avalue Technology Inc. The companies are constantly focusing on new product launches and innovative efforts to obtain a competitive market advantage.

Some of the major findings of the Single Board Computer market report include:

The emergence of AI & IoT technologies is expediting the industry growth. It has potential application areas such as face recognition, medical operations, and multiple home automation applications.

The increasing utilization of smart factories around the world is increasing the single board computer market share during the forecast period. The high-energy efficiencies and small footprints of SBCs are accelerating their acceptance in industrial robotics, human-machine interfaces, and other applications.

The growing demand for smart traffic control systems in the transportation sector is driving the market value of V2V communication, telematics, and instrument clusters.

The COVID-19 outbreak prompted the shutdown of several automotive manufacturing plants, thereby limiting the market potential. Government-imposed restrictions have also resulted in a shortage of engineers at manufacturing facilities, significantly reducing new product developments in the industry expansion.

North America is slated to showcase the highest growth attributed to the rising initiatives by governments to support automation infrastructure developments. Increasing use of gaming PCs in the APAC region has also prompted companies to develop SBCs with integrated GPUs, thereby boosting the market demand.

