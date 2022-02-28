Single Cell Analysis Market to Hit USD 4.18 Billion by 2028; Single Cell Analysis Industry CAGR of 15.1% between 2022-2028; Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth in this Single Cell Analysis Market is mainly driven by factors such as technological advancements in single-cell analysis products coupled with rising Research and Development (R&D) in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Also, growing focus on personalized medicine, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer is fueling the growth of Single Cell Analysis Market. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is a major factor hampering the growth of the single-cell analysis market. Owing to these on-going enhancements Single Cell Analysis Market is expected to flourish in near future, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Single Cell Analysis Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Application (Cancer, Immunology, Neurology, Stem cell), by End-Use (Academic & Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size stood at USD 2.57 Billion in 2021.



The Global Single Cell Analysis Market size is expected to reach USD 4.18 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/single-cell-analysis-market-1295/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 160+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Story continues

The report on Single Cell Analysis Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



Market Overview:

Driver: Rising Cases of Cancer to Drive the Market

In recent years, the prevalence of cancer patients is increasing owing to pollution and unhealthy lifestyle. The most important application areas for single-cell analysis are cancer genomics. According to WHO, the number of cancer cases will rise to approximately 35 million by 2030 from 15.3 million cases and 8 million cancer deaths in 2021. The growth in this disease has resulted in a need to conduct extensive research for diagnosis and treating single-cell analysis forms which is considered to be an important part of this research. The analysis of individual cells enables the correct diagnosis of diseases and monitoring of treatment efficacy. Single-cell analysis aids in the enumeration of helper T-cells, determination of DNA content and monitoring the proliferation of tumour cells in breast cancer and other malignancies.

Restraint: High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis Products is expected to hinder the Single Cell Analysis Market Growth

The rising cost of Research and Development (R&D) in single-cell biology is because of the need to maintain high-quality standards i.e. use of high-grade, expensive products. This has to comply with the guidelines set by regulatory authorities. However, academic laboratories and research facilities find it difficult to afford such expensive instruments due to budget constraints. In addition, the maintenance costs and several other indirect expenses result in an overall increase in the total cost of ownership of these instruments. This is a major factor limiting the adoption of Single Cell Analysis devices in both clinical and research applications.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/single-cell-analysis-market-1295/1

Benefits of Purchasing Single Cell Analysis Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various healthcare facilities worldwide. The Single Cell Analysis Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/single-cell-analysis-market-1295

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Single Cell Analysis Market in North America

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence for increase in number of well-established Single Cell Analysis facilities and technical institutes in the US and Canada. Also, large number of on-going research studies and growth of the overall healthcare sector are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market in this region. Key players are spending huge funds in Research and Development (R&D) which is also one of the factors that are booming the development of Single Cell Analysis Market in this region.

For instance, in March 2021, Beckman Coulter (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) launched the CytoFLEX SRT Benchtop Sorter that features expanded laser and color options for use in labs of all sizes.

In March 2020, Fluidigm Corporation (US) opened a new Center of Excellence (CoE) for Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC) in Singapore, together with the Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), part of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

North America is anticipated to showcase largest growth over the forecast period. Moreover, to maintain the productivity of such innovative drugs and biologics, most of the leading pharmaceutical Industries and bio-pharmaceutical companies have started building Single Cell Analysis facilities or contracting external service providers.

List of Prominent Players in the Single Cell Analysis Market:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Illumina Inc. (US)

Beckman Coulter Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Becton (US)

Dickinson and Company (US)

Fluidigm Corporation (US)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Single Cell Analysis Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Application (Cancer, Immunology, Neurology, Stem cell), by End-Use (Academic & Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/single-cell-analysis-market-512219

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Single Cell Analysis Market?

How will the Single Cell Analysis Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Single Cell Analysis Market?

What is the Single Cell Analysis market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Single Cell Analysis Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Single Cell Analysis Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.57 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.18 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 15.1% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Product

Consumables

Instruments Application

Cancer

Immunology

Neurology

Stem cell

Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis

In-vitro fertilization

Others End-Use Academic & Research Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/single-cell-analysis-market-1295/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

NGS Sample Preparation Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ngs-sample-preparation-market-1331

Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/autologous-cell-therapy-product-market-1298

3D Cell Culture Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/3d-cell-culture-market-1286

Genomics in Cancer Care Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/genomics-in-cancer-care-market-1285

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:



