U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,305.00
    -75.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,539.00
    -455.00 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,963.25
    -217.25 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.40
    -41.60 (-2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.79
    +4.20 (+4.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.90
    +14.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.32 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1169
    -0.0102 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    +2.24 (+7.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3354
    -0.0057 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6060
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,289.75
    -470.03 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.03
    +2.91 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,393.53
    -95.93 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Single Cell Analysis Market to Hit USD 4.18 Billion by 2028; Single Cell Analysis Industry CAGR of 15.1% between 2022-2028; Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth in this Single Cell Analysis Market is mainly driven by factors such as technological advancements in single-cell analysis products coupled with rising Research and Development (R&D) in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Also, growing focus on personalized medicine, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer is fueling the growth of Single Cell Analysis Market. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is a major factor hampering the growth of the single-cell analysis market. Owing to these on-going enhancements Single Cell Analysis Market is expected to flourish in near future, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Single Cell Analysis Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Application (Cancer, Immunology, Neurology, Stem cell), by End-Use (Academic & Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size stood at USD 2.57 Billion in 2021.

The Global Single Cell Analysis Market size is expected to reach USD 4.18 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/single-cell-analysis-market-1295/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 160+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

The report on Single Cell Analysis Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Market Overview:

Driver: Rising Cases of Cancer to Drive the Market

In recent years, the prevalence of cancer patients is increasing owing to pollution and unhealthy lifestyle. The most important application areas for single-cell analysis are cancer genomics. According to WHO, the number of cancer cases will rise to approximately 35 million by 2030 from 15.3 million cases and 8 million cancer deaths in 2021. The growth in this disease has resulted in a need to conduct extensive research for diagnosis and treating single-cell analysis forms which is considered to be an important part of this research. The analysis of individual cells enables the correct diagnosis of diseases and monitoring of treatment efficacy. Single-cell analysis aids in the enumeration of helper T-cells, determination of DNA content and monitoring the proliferation of tumour cells in breast cancer and other malignancies.

Restraint: High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis Products is expected to hinder the Single Cell Analysis Market Growth

The rising cost of Research and Development (R&D) in single-cell biology is because of the need to maintain high-quality standards i.e. use of high-grade, expensive products. This has to comply with the guidelines set by regulatory authorities. However, academic laboratories and research facilities find it difficult to afford such expensive instruments due to budget constraints. In addition, the maintenance costs and several other indirect expenses result in an overall increase in the total cost of ownership of these instruments. This is a major factor limiting the adoption of Single Cell Analysis devices in both clinical and research applications.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/single-cell-analysis-market-1295/1

Benefits of Purchasing Single Cell Analysis Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various healthcare facilities worldwide. The Single Cell Analysis Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/single-cell-analysis-market-1295

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Single Cell Analysis Market in North America

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence for increase in number of well-established Single Cell Analysis facilities and technical institutes in the US and Canada. Also, large number of on-going research studies and growth of the overall healthcare sector are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market in this region. Key players are spending huge funds in Research and Development (R&D) which is also one of the factors that are booming the development of Single Cell Analysis Market in this region.

For instance, in March 2021, Beckman Coulter (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) launched the CytoFLEX SRT Benchtop Sorter that features expanded laser and color options for use in labs of all sizes.

In March 2020, Fluidigm Corporation (US) opened a new Center of Excellence (CoE) for Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC) in Singapore, together with the Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), part of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

North America is anticipated to showcase largest growth over the forecast period. Moreover, to maintain the productivity of such innovative drugs and biologics, most of the leading pharmaceutical Industries and bio-pharmaceutical companies have started building Single Cell Analysis facilities or contracting external service providers.

List of Prominent Players in the Single Cell Analysis Market:

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

  • Illumina Inc. (US)

  • Beckman Coulter Inc. (US)

  • Danaher Corporation (US)

  • Becton (US)

  • Dickinson and Company (US)

  • Fluidigm Corporation (US)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Single Cell Analysis Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Application (Cancer, Immunology, Neurology, Stem cell), by End-Use (Academic & Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/single-cell-analysis-market-512219

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Single Cell Analysis Market?

  • How will the Single Cell Analysis Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Single Cell Analysis Market?

  • What is the Single Cell Analysis market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Single Cell Analysis Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Single Cell Analysis Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.57 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 4.18 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 15.1% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Product

  • Consumables

  • Instruments

Application

  • Cancer

  • Immunology

  • Neurology

  • Stem cell

  • Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis

  • In-vitro fertilization

  • Others

End-Use

  • Academic & Research Laboratories

  • Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/single-cell-analysis-market-1295/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

    At 0800 GMT the rouble was trading at 95.48 to the U.S. dollar, down 15% from Friday's close, and at 107.3550 per euro, 15.4% lower, with central bank selling of foreign currency set to limit its losses in Moscow trade. It had earlier touched a record low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS. On Monday, the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% in an emergency move to support the rouble and address inflation risks.

  • Russia Banks Raise Key Rates by 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Russia Hikes Rates to Highest Since 2003, Adds Capital Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate to

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Losses As Russia Banks Targeted Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv plan to meet Russian counterparts, hours after President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on higher alert. Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to help its ally Moscow, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellite

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Equity Markets, Ruble Fall as West Isolates Russia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities slid Monday, sovereign bonds rallied and commodities including oil surged amid heightened uncertainty after Western nations escalated sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban C

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • ‘We don’t know who to shoot, they all look like us’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine becoming disoriented, US official says

    Hungry and running low on supplies, some Russian soldiers are said to be confused about what they are doing in Ukraine

  • ECB says Russia bank subsidiary likely to fail

    An Austria-based subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Sberbank has been ruled likely to fail after depositors fled due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ). The company's stock saw...

  • Russia hikes rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

    The rouble hit a low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS after President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, while the West imposed harsh sanctions against Russia. The central bank, which says it targets inflation at 4% and will do all necessary to ensure financial stability, said the rate increase will bring deposit rates to levels "needed to compensate for the increased depreciation and inflation risks".