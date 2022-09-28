U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,617.50
    -43.50 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,912.00
    -291.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,157.75
    -176.00 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,649.50
    -18.90 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    -0.09 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,626.20
    -10.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    17.95
    -0.39 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9549
    -0.0049 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.52
    +2.26 (+7.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0662
    -0.0069 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7160
    -0.0750 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,635.12
    -1,483.92 (-7.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.64
    -32.50 (-7.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,852.84
    -131.75 (-1.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Single Cell Protein Market to surpass $18.5Bn by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the single cell protein industry are Novus International, BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Lallemand Inc, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd, Alltech, Inc., Unibio A/S, and BIOMIN Holding GmbH.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Single Cell Protein Market size is projected to go beyond USD 18.5 billion by 2030.

The development of novel technologies and innovations in the food processing sector will fuel the industry growth. Consumer preferences for animal food products have been replaced with trends such as vegan food, meatless meat, and plant-based protein. With advancements in fermentation technologies, manufacturers are realizing the benefits of single cell proteins (SCPs) in foods and beverages. It is an eco-friendly substitute for conventional animal-based proteins that are primarily sourced from microorganisms.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5345


Single cell protein production has multiple benefits over traditional protein production such as faster yield. Under ideal conditions, microorganisms such as bacteria, yeast, or algae grow at a much faster rate and result in a significant amount of biomass. The advent of genetic engineering and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) will complement the ingredient applications.

The report cites a sustainable rise in demand for SCPs sourced from haematococcus pluvialis, owing to its application in the food sector. In terms of volume, the single cell protein market share from haematococcus sourced is expected to reach more than 15 kilo tons by 2030. The freshwater green microalga is a rich source of astaxanthin, which is a carotenoid with significant health benefits. Extensive research and development initiatives in the field of nutraceuticals are anticipated to enhance awareness and acceptability of haematococcus in the customized nutrition sector.

With respect to applications, the new report bifurcates the single cell protein market into animal feed, food & beverages, and dietary supplements. The animal feed segment is further categorized into poultry, swine, cattle, aquaculture, pet food and equine. The industry share from equine feed applications is poised to witness a CAGR of over 6% between 2022-2030, with the growing demand for high-quality livestock feed. Equine feed refers to supplements and feed products designed to improve the health of horses.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 387 market data tables & 8 figures & charts from the report, “Single Cell Protein Market Size By Source (Bacteria, Yeast, Algae {Chlorella, Spirulina, Dunaliella, Haematococcus}, Fungi), Application (Food And Beverages {Meat Analogs, Bakery, Dairy Alternatives, Cereals & Snacks, Beverages}, Animal Feed {Poultry [Broiler, Layer, Turkey], Swine [Starter, Grower, Sow], Cattle [Dairy, Calf], Aquaculture [Salmon, Trout, Shrimp, Carp], Pet Food [Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fish], Equine} Dietary Supplements), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:
https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/single-cell-protein-market

Single cell proteins derived from fungi or bacteria play an important role in catalyzing the digestion of complex carbohydrates, fats, and proteins in the digestive tract of animals. SCP comprises some of the crucial proteins required for livestock animals to gain muscle. The animal feed sector could witness high consumption of SCP as its powdered form easily dissolves into soluble amino acids. This ensures a higher absorption rate in the feed items and nutrient intake for equine.

North America single cell protein market value is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% from 2022 to 2030, on account of increasing public and private efforts to boost SCP production. The presence of favorable government initiatives to support SCP integration into different industry verticals along with growing investments into research and innovation will drive the product demand. In 2022, Health Canada, a government-led organization, authorized the use of whole algal protein as a protein source in unstandardized foods.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5345

The competitive landscape of the single cell protein market is inclusive of organizations such as Novus International, BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Lallemand Inc, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd, Alltech, Inc., Unibio A/S, and BIOMIN Holding GmbH. These companies are ramping up efforts to support livestock and poultry producers with innovative product offerings.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Hurricane Ian to intensify, Biogen settles lawsuit, Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion loss

    Notable business headlines include Hurricane Ian becoming a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, Biogen settling a lawsuit that alleged the company paid doctors to prescribe drugs, and Ford asking for a new trial after rollover accident suit.

  • Lithium Is Up 220% And This Is What You Need To Know

    Lithium prices have soared in the past 18 months, and while the rally may have lost some momentum, there's plenty of reason to be bullish on the sector as a whole

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Oil Prices Slip as Dollar Strength Overrides Hurricane Ian Worries

    Oil prices retreated Wednesday after the dollar reached a two-decade high, overriding concern that Hurricane Ian will cause damage to production in the Gulf of Mexico. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 1.5% to $84.98 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, declined by the same amount to $77.30.

  • China's Nio joins the race for lithium, buys 12% of Australia's Greenwing Resources

    China's electric vehicle upstart Nio has joined Tesla in sourcing raw materials directly from mines rather than its own battery suppliers as soaring prices of lithium, a critical component of EV batteries, hurt manufacturers' supply chain stability and bottom lines. Lithium carbonate prices in China hit a record 501,500 yuan/tonne in September, tripling the number from a year ago. Nio, an eight-year-old premium EV maker, has agreed to pay $12 million for a 12.16% stake in Greenwing Resources, an Australian lithium mining company, Greenwing said in a filing with the Australian Stock Exchange.

  • How OPEC+ Could Send Oil Prices Soaring Again

    WTI crude continues to trade below $80 per barrel, but the next OPEC+ meeting could yield a bullish surprise.

  • China’s Top Refiners Offer Bullish Outlook in Boost to Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of China’s biggest refiners have flagged an improving economic outlook for the world’s biggest crude importer, a bullish signal for an oil market that’s faltering on global slowdown concerns.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Housing Prices Fall for Firs

  • Tesla Q3 Delivery Results Are Coming. Watch This Spread.

    Analysts will be fine-tuning their Tesla third-quarter delivery projections in coming days. There are a lot of crosscurrents in the marketplace making this quarter a difficult one to call.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages

    Canada's Mitchell Aerospace has a booming business - and a shop-floor shortfall that is reverberating from Boeing to Airbus. The Montreal-based supplier of aircraft parts has an order backlog from clients such as Raytheon Technologies, as aircraft makers push to ramp up output after a two-year slump. Like other companies that supply precision cast parts for everything from landing gear to engine components, Mitchell Aerospace is facing a labor shortage expected to hobble plane production through 2023.

  • Oracle to Settle SEC Foreign Bribery Charges For the Second Time

    Oracle Corp. agreed to pay more than $23 million to settle allegations it violated antibribery laws, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 14% to 28% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Let's examine two stocks worth keeping in this challenging market and beyond: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Abbott Laboratories focuses on medical devices, although it has a diversified business with multiple segments that allow it to navigate difficult times. For instance, when the company's medical devices segment took a hit during the pandemic, its diagnostics unit picked up the slack.

  • Airfares in Focus as Antitrust Trial on American-JetBlue Alliance Gets Under Way

    The Justice Department says internal company documents show the airlines’ partnership in the Northeast hurts competition, but the carriers say real-world evidence is in their favor.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lumber Prices Fall Back to Around Their Pre-Covid Levels

    The drop has brought two-by-fours back to what they cost before the pandemic building boom and point to a sharp slowdown in construction.

  • Disney closes Florida parks amid Hurricane Ian

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Disney closing its theme parks as Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Ian.

  • Oil prices fall more than 1% as dollar scales new peak

    Oil prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday, pressured by a strengthening dollar and crude storage builds that offset support from U.S. production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian. Brent crude futures fell $1.02, or 1.2%, to $85.25 per barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 97 cents, or 1.2%, at $77.53 per barrel. Asian share markets sank as surging borrowing costs stoked fears of a global recession, spooking investors into the safe-haven dollar.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 CAPITAL BUDGET FOCUSED ON SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce its 2023 capital investment budget of $900 - $950 million and average production guidance of 170,000 – 172,000 boe/d1 (64% liquids), resulting in significant free funds flow for elevated shareholder returns in 2023.