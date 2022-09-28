Single Cell Protein Market to surpass $18.5Bn by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Single Cell Protein Market size is projected to go beyond USD 18.5 billion by 2030.

The development of novel technologies and innovations in the food processing sector will fuel the industry growth. Consumer preferences for animal food products have been replaced with trends such as vegan food, meatless meat, and plant-based protein. With advancements in fermentation technologies, manufacturers are realizing the benefits of single cell proteins (SCPs) in foods and beverages. It is an eco-friendly substitute for conventional animal-based proteins that are primarily sourced from microorganisms.

Single cell protein production has multiple benefits over traditional protein production such as faster yield. Under ideal conditions, microorganisms such as bacteria, yeast, or algae grow at a much faster rate and result in a significant amount of biomass. The advent of genetic engineering and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) will complement the ingredient applications.

The report cites a sustainable rise in demand for SCPs sourced from haematococcus pluvialis, owing to its application in the food sector. In terms of volume, the single cell protein market share from haematococcus sourced is expected to reach more than 15 kilo tons by 2030. The freshwater green microalga is a rich source of astaxanthin, which is a carotenoid with significant health benefits. Extensive research and development initiatives in the field of nutraceuticals are anticipated to enhance awareness and acceptability of haematococcus in the customized nutrition sector.

With respect to applications, the new report bifurcates the single cell protein market into animal feed, food & beverages, and dietary supplements. The animal feed segment is further categorized into poultry, swine, cattle, aquaculture, pet food and equine. The industry share from equine feed applications is poised to witness a CAGR of over 6% between 2022-2030, with the growing demand for high-quality livestock feed. Equine feed refers to supplements and feed products designed to improve the health of horses.

Single cell proteins derived from fungi or bacteria play an important role in catalyzing the digestion of complex carbohydrates, fats, and proteins in the digestive tract of animals. SCP comprises some of the crucial proteins required for livestock animals to gain muscle. The animal feed sector could witness high consumption of SCP as its powdered form easily dissolves into soluble amino acids. This ensures a higher absorption rate in the feed items and nutrient intake for equine.

North America single cell protein market value is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% from 2022 to 2030, on account of increasing public and private efforts to boost SCP production. The presence of favorable government initiatives to support SCP integration into different industry verticals along with growing investments into research and innovation will drive the product demand. In 2022, Health Canada, a government-led organization, authorized the use of whole algal protein as a protein source in unstandardized foods.



The competitive landscape of the single cell protein market is inclusive of organizations such as Novus International, BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Lallemand Inc, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd, Alltech, Inc., Unibio A/S, and BIOMIN Holding GmbH. These companies are ramping up efforts to support livestock and poultry producers with innovative product offerings.

