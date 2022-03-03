The single cell RNA sequencing market is anticipated to reach a value of $2,929.7 million in 2031 from $650.0 million in 2020, witnessing a CAGR of 14.48% during the forecast period 2021-2031

ReportLinker

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product, workflow, application, end-user and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape



By tracking and analyzing the major developments witnessed in the past five years (January 2017- December 2021), the global single cell RNA sequencing market witnessed approximately 23 notable key developments.These included seven product launches, three mergers and acquisitions, nine synergistic developments (partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and business expansion activities), and four business expansion and others.



Most of the companies are significantly undertaking product launches and synergistic activities activities to expand their product portfolios and trying to enter untapped markets to increase their global footprint. Therefore, product launches, enhancements, and synergistic activities constitute the dominant contributor’s strategies.



Based on region, North America holds the largest share of the single cell RNA sequencing market due to standardised regulatory scenario and a large number companies offering such single cell RNA sequencing services and products.Further, substantial investments made by biotechnology companies to improve the manufacturing facilities and advancing sequencing technologies along with the rise in per capita income in the region are also fuelling the growth of the respective market.



Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

