U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,330.94
    -21.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,473.25
    -313.10 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,628.21
    -11.12 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.29
    -40.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.41
    -1.75 (-2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +11.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    -0.32 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0043 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3730
    -0.0580 (-4.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3796
    -0.0050 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6600
    -0.3010 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,863.99
    +592.68 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.86
    -9.47 (-1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.88
    -64.03 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,643.21
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Single.Earth to link carbon credits to crypto token market, raises $7.9M from EQT Ventures

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Here’s the theory: Instead of linking carbon and biodiversity credits to the sale of raw materials such as forests, which cause CO2, what if you linked them to crypto tokens, and thus kept these CO2-producing materials in the ground?

That’s the theory behind Single.Earth, which has now raised a $7.9 million seed funding round led by Swedish VC EQT Ventures to, in its own words, 'tokenize nature’. Also participating in the round was existing investor Icebreaker, and Ragnar Sass and Martin Henk, founders of Pipedrive. The funding will be used to launch its marketplace for nature-backed MERIT tokens.

Single.Earth says its 'nature-backed' financial system will use using MERIT tokens. And given the market for carbon credits is estimated to be worth more than $50 billion by 2030 and crypto surpassed a $2 trillion market cap in 2021, their plan might just work.

It plans to build a 'digital twin' of nature that reveals how much any area of ecological significance in the world absorbs CO2 and retains biodiversity. Using environmental data such as satellite imagery, it aims to build global carbon models on which to base its token marketplace, generating profits through carbon compensations, 'mining' a new MERIT token for every 100 kg of CO2 sequestered in a specific forest or biodiverse area.

The MERIT tokens are then used to trade, compensate for a CO2 footprint, or contribute to climate goals (as the token is ‘used up’ and cannot be traded anymore). Companies, organisations, and eventually individuals will be able purchase these tokens and own fractional amounts of natural resources, rewarded with carbon and biodiversity offsets. The company says the market for carbon credits is estimated to be worth more than $50 billion by 2030.

Because of the traceability of blockchain and its link to a tradable token, payment to landowners would be immediate.

Single.Earth was co-founded in 2019 by CEO Merit Valdsalu and CTO Andrus Aaslaid. Valdsalu said: “Nature conservation is scalable, accessible, and makes sense financially; what’s more, it’s vital to engineer a systematic change.”

Sandra Malmberg, Venture Lead at EQT Ventures, added: “Oil was the new gold, data the new oil; now, nature is now the most precious and valuable resource of all. A company having a hectare of forest saved as a key metric to scale is a company we are thrilled to back. Disrupting the economy and financial markets with a new tradable and liquid asset class that has a positive impact on the environment is an irresistible investment.”

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Best Environmental Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best environmental stocks to invest in. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Environmental Stocks to Invest In. Apart from fighting a pandemic, the world is also facing the existential crisis of climate change. Deloitte mentioned […]

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Reporting Mixed Q1 Results?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • 15 Best Clean Energy Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be looking at the 15 best clean energy stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy industry and its future outlook by clicking to see the 5 Best Clean Energy Stocks to Invest In. Clean energy refers to any energy generated from renewable sources that […]

  • Soft Drinks Lose Their Fizz as Bottled Water Becomes America's Favorite Packaged Beverage

    Photo on Unsplash At a recent Euro 2020 press conference, famed Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo removed 2 Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) bottles from the table. He then held up his bottle of water and said ‘Agua’ — the Portuguese term for water — in an attempt to urge people to drink water instead. The result? A $4 billion drop in Coca-Cola’s market value. The Portuguese legend’s action exemplifies the trend seen in the current health-conscious generation and the message is clear: Water is the new

  • EV Stocks On The Move: An Analysis Of The Electric Vehicle Landscape

    After huge moves in 2020, Tesla and Chinese electric vehicle stocks Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng cooled off for the first several months of this year, while Ford and GM took the spotlight. But as speculative growth stocks move back into favor, EV stocks are trying to rev back up. IBD News Editor Ed Carson breaks down the ins and outs of the electric vehicle market form an investor perspective.

  • Solar Is Dirt-Cheap and About to Get Even More Powerful

    (Bloomberg) -- The solar industry has spent decades slashing the cost of generating electricity direct from the sun. Now it’s focusing on making panels even more powerful.With savings in equipment manufacturing hitting a plateau and more recently pressured by rising prices of raw materials, producers are stepping up work on advances in technology — building better components and employing increasingly sophisticated designs to generate more electricity from the same-sized solar farms. “The first

  • Rio Tinto Partners With Schneider Electric to Drive Decarbonization Through Circular and Sustainable Market Ecosystem

    Rueil-Malmaison, France, July 6, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Rio Tinto a leading global mining and metals company, and Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and autom...

  • How a group of beavers prevented a wildfire and saved California a million dollars

    The woodland animals are natural engineers, diverting streams and creating wetlands in order to help them survive

  • Why Renewable Energy Stocks Popped in June

    Shares of renewable energy stocks rose sharply in June, recovering from a rough few months of 2021. SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped 24.9%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors piled back into the solar industry. This continues a sharp recovery for SunPower over the past year, which traded as low as $5.19 in the last year and closed trading on July 2 at $28.81 per share.

  • How Scientists Are So Confident They Know What’s Causing This Insane Weather

    Nathan Howard/GettyDale Durran just endured a historic heatwave in Seattle, and perhaps more than most residents, he’s got good reason to be confident climate change had something to do with the regional madness that proved especially extreme next door, in Oregon, where dozens died.The professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington told The Daily Beast that this past week’s monstrous stretch—which topped out at a blistering 108 degrees on Monday—was “so outside the range of pr

  • A nanofiber membrane could help solve the drinking water crisis

    Researchers from the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology have created a nanofiber membrane that can desalinate water for up to a month.

  • Circular Design at Stanley Black & Decker

    We ensure improved sustainability within our product lifecycles by incorporating groundbreaking circular design and processes—everything from material selection to operation to end-of-life consider...

  • Does This Renewable Energy Giant Have Too Much Cash?

    First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) has long been one of the most profitable manufacturers in the solar industry and had a formidable balance sheet that most competitors envied. First Solar has sold off most of its solar project development business, no longer has a project ownership arm, and has reduced the scope of its products to primarily solar panels. Given the shrinking scope of First Solar's business, this solar energy stock may be sitting on far more cash than it needs, and it could be a great dividend payer for investors.

  • Major blackouts in Iran prompt rare apology from president

    Iran’s outgoing president offered a rare apology Tuesday for the country’s most severe summer power outages in recent memory, as blackouts cripple businesses and darken homes for hours a day. In a government meeting broadcast live on state TV, President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged that chronic power outages over the past week have caused Iranians “plenty of pain” and expressed contrition in an unusually personal speech. In recent days, the regular blackouts have spread chaos and confusion on the streets of the capital, Tehran, and other cities, knocking out traffic lights, shutting factories, disrupting telecommunications and affecting metro systems.

  • ‘Trophy’ goldfish caught in Virginia sets state record, prompting social media jokes

    Goldfish are considered trophy fish?

  • Miami condo demolished ahead of storm, search to resume

    The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead was demolished on Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.

  • Pulau Ubin: Green broadbill bird declared ‘extinct’ decades ago is spotted in Singapore

    The green broadbill was declared extinct in Singapore 70 years ago

  • Tribe becomes key water player with drought aid to Arizona

    For thousands of years, an Arizona tribe relied on the Colorado River's natural flooding patterns to farm. Later, it hand-dug ditches and canals to route water to fields. Now, gravity sends the river water from the north end of the Colorado River Indian Tribes reservation through 19th century canals to sustain alfalfa, cotton, wheat, onions and potatoes, mainly by flooding the fields.

  • Collapsed Florida condo to be leveled late Sunday

    The partially collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, was scheduled to be demolished late Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA: "The demolition will take place tonight between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m."Miami-Dade county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the search-and-rescue efforts for the 121 people who are still missing would resume immediately, after being suspended to prepare for the demolition.LEVINE CAVA: "As soon as the building is down and once the site is deemed secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately resume their work."A Paraguayan family flew out to Miami over the weekend in search of Leidy Luna, who they believe disappeared in the rubble, her mother desperate for news of her only daughter.Luna, a nurse, went to Miami with the sister-in-law of Paraguay's president and her husband to help care for their three children. The entire family is still missing.Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa churned toward Florida. Strong winds and heavy rain lashed Cuba on Sunday, after pummeling Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, where two people were killed by the storm.The storm was forecast to approach western Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday.All residents of another building in North Miami Beach were told last week to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems. Local officials said the move was considered urgent because of the approach of Elsa.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue Bullish Behavior

    The natural gas market has rallied ever so slightly during the course of the trading session on Monday and what would have been a very thin environment as Americans were celebrating Independence Day.