Single-family Rentals Drive all 2021 Rent Increases

·2 min read

Dwellsy.com data shows Apartment rents down 2.3% nationwide

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To the surprise of many, the general rise in rental home prices is not actually reflective of the entire market. This year's overall rent increases are coming solely from single-family rentals, while apartment home rental prices are actually decreasing. The price of apartments nationwide has actually decreased by 2.3% since January.

Dwellsy.com - find apartments and houses for rent
Dwellsy.com - find apartments and houses for rent

According to Jonas Bordo, CEO & Co-Founder of Dwellsy, "Due to COVID19, renters want more space and control over access to their homes, and this has led to substantial new demand for single family rentals. The supply of these properties is relatively unchanged--maybe even down, due to the hot single-family sales market--so rent for this asset type has gone through the roof in 2021." Dwellsy's data shows that single family rental prices are up by 15%, driving an overall increase in median rent by 9.6%.

While the national numbers are surprising, local numbers vary dramatically between local markets. For example, Santa Rosa, CA in Sonoma County, the rent price of single-family homes went up 10% month over month, while the rent price for apartments was down 3%. This exemplifies the national market trend of single-family homes driving up the overall price of rentals. However, in Los Angeles, CA, we noticed the complete opposite trend, where apartments are in such high demand that their prices are skyrocketing, while the single-family home rentals in the city decrease in price. The median rental price in LA has increased 7% since January.

What's happening in your market?

As the largest home rental listing platform in the country, with over 12 million listings, we have access to unique data on rental trends and housing affordability across the country. Our data helps renters identify the most and least affordable rental markets and view individualized rental market trends based on location as prices of apartments and single-family home rentals continue to fluctuate during the ongoing pandemic. We have broken this data down regionally across the US so you can see the trends in rental housing and affordability in your area.

If you are interested in learning more or would like to make a media inquiry, please reach out to info@dwellsy.com or visit https://industry.dwellsy.com/newsroom.

About Dwellsy
Dwellsy is a home rental platform where renters can find houses, townhomes, condos, and apartments—for rent. We are different from other sites because we don't charge any listing fees, lease fees, nor lead fees. None. Dwellsy offers the benefit of organic search results that put the renter front and center. If you are looking to find a rental to call home, check out our inventory of apartments and homes for rent.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/single-family-rentals-drive-all-2021-rent-increases-301393935.html

SOURCE Dwellsy.com

