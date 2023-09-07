Are you single and living in the US? Here's the salary you'll need to survive in America's most expensive states — and in the cheapest ones, too

Living alone means never having to wait for the bathroom or compromising on everything from what’s for dinner to the temperature you keep your bedroom at night. But this convenience comes with a cost — and it turns out some Americans shoulder a heftier burden than others.

GOBankingRates recently released a new survey detailing the salary a single person needs to live comfortably in every state. The site calculated the annual costs of necessities for the uncoupled using Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, and then doubled that number to account for discretionary spending and savings.

Don't miss

Super-rich Americans are snatching up prime real estate abroad as US housing slumps — but here's a sharp way to invest without having to move overseas

Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here's how

Americans are spending a ridiculous $253/month more on groceries. But this simple hack can turn your stressful daily spending into a golden nest egg

The most expensive states for singles? Hawaii, which requires an annual salary of $112,411. Massachusetts is next, where singles need a salary of $87,909. And California comes in third with $80,013 needed.

But if you’re looking for a cheap life without a partner, your best bet is to move to Mississippi, which requires the lowest salary for singles of all states: $45,906. Oklahoma comes in at second cheapest with $46,024, and Alabama in third at $46,577.

Yet the median U.S. salary clocks in at $57,200, according to the most recent BLS data. With 18 states requiring a higher salary than that, it means some places like New York and Washington are simply out of the average single’s price range.

Fight the singles tax

Bachelor life often requires you to pay more to get less. The “singles tax” means that a single person’s necessities cost more than those for a person living with a partner. For instance, single renters across the U.S. pay an average of $7,000 more for a one-bedroom apartment than a couple cohabiting.

Story continues

The singles tax is so hefty that 1-in-3 people stay in a relationship just to avoid it, according to a Forbes Advisor survey. Though the singles tax is real, the uncoupled benefit from having much more flexibility to save money. And there are creative ways to save on costs without having to resort to staying with someone just for the sake of sharing costs.

Move to a cheaper state

To quote Deep Throat in “All the President’s Men”: follow the money. The GOBankingRates survey highlights the states with the lowest salaries needed for singles to thrive in. Can you move to one of those places to save on expenses?

With remote work so widespread these days, this is suddenly more possible than it's ever been. If your employer is flexible, why not move to a more affordable locale like North Carolina or Utah to get the most bang for your buck?

However, considering many companies are now calling their workers back to the office, this option won't work for everyone. And you'll also want to consider whether you'll have a support system in your new state. Some single may choose to pay a premium if it means having family and friends nearby.

Read more: Here's how much money the average middle-class American household makes — how do you stack up?

Find a roommate

If moving away isn't an option, you'll want to find a way to cut your largest expense: rent. And roommates are a great way of doing that.

It can be hard to adjust to living with someone new, but the tradeoff is getting to see your expenses decrease by 50%. With so many people struggling with high rents, it’s not just college students looking to share apartments or homes anymore. You can find someone who’ll fit into your lifestyle and can help you save on those expenses.

If getting a roommate isn’t in the cards for you, consider putting your home up on Airbnb for a few days every month. You can crash at a friend’s house during that time and gain some extra cash.

Couple up — with a friend

Groceries, rent and entertainment cost less when you share the burden as a couple. But if you’re single and not looking to lock anyone down, you can still find ways to split some of these expenses.

For instance, you can buddy up with a neighbor or friend to chip in for groceries. A great way to get more for less is by sharing a Costco membership. While lots of families save money by buying in bulk, if you're just shopping for yourself, you'll often end up with a lot of waste. But if you instead split the cost and haul with your friend, the food won’t rot and you’ll both benefit from reduced costs.

What to read next

36% of millionaires say it’ll ‘take a miracle’ to retire amid rising costs and a shaky market — here are the best shock-proof assets to grow your nest egg

This janitor in Vermont built an $8M fortune without anyone around him knowing. Here are the 2 simple techniques that made Ronald Read rich — and can do the same for you

Warren Buffett gets gloomy: America's 'incredible period' is coming to an end. Here's what nervous investors can do right now

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.