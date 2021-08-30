U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

Single-Use NPWT Devices Market Worth $1,673.1 Million by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence, global single-use negative-pressure wound therapy devices market value, which was $770.2 million in 2020, is set to witness an 8.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, to reach $1,673.1 million by 2030.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

The strongest factors leading to the market advance are:

  • Rising Incidence of Burns: Every year, almost 180,000 people succumb to burn injures, says the World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, such incidents are also a key reason behind disability-adjusted life years (DALY), which is propelling the demand for NPWT, an advanced wound care technique.

  • Increasing Number of Diabetics: The increasing prevalence of diabetes is another driver for the single-use NPWT devices market advance because it often leads to diabetic foot ulcers, a type of chronic wound that is difficult to cure via traditional wound healing products. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the worldwide diabetes incidence in the age group of 20–79 will rise from 463 million in 2019 to 700 million in 2045.

Browse in-depth report on Single-Use NPWT Devices Market Outlook and Revenue Forecast to 2030

Due to the lockdowns initiated and shift seen in the focus of the worldwide healthcare fraternity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the single-use NPWT devices market was negatively affected. This led to the reduced manufacturing and trade of such products, as well as their lower adoption due to the closure of many clinics, surgery departments, and burns units. But, since the lifting of the lockdowns and resumption of manufacturing operations and medical facilities, the market has been growing again.

The highest single-use NPWT devices market CAGR in the coming years, under the application segment, is set to be seen in the surgical wounds category. As surgeries often lead to post-operative wounds, the demand for single-use NPWT devices is rising among patients recovering at home or those with restricted mobility. In this regard, the rising volume of Caesarean section surgeries is propelling the market growth by driving the demand for wound healing products that can minimize the chances of post-op infection.

North America held the largest share in the single-use NPWT devices market in the past on account of the existence of numerous market players, rising spending on healthcare, and extensive research and development (R&D) in advanced wound care.

The most-significant global single-use NPWT devices market players include Devon International Group, Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec Group plc, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Talley Group Limited, Acelity L.P. Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Medela AG, Carilex Medical GmbH, Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc., TRIAGE MEDITECH PVT. LTD., and Paul Hartmann AG.

Browse Other Related Reports

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/single-use-npwt-devices-market-worth-1-673-1-million-by-2030-says-ps-intelligence-301364950.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

