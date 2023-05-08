Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Global Market is Projected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%
Global Market for Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
The "Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $690.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$690.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$399.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -
Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques Inc.
Bracco Imaging
Bruker Corporation
Cadinal Health Inc
Curium
DDD-Diagnostic A/S
Digirad Corporation
GE Healthcare (GE Company)
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Mediso Ltd.
MiE America, Inc.
Novartis AG
Siemens Healthcare
Spectrum Dynamics Medical
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
469
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$1.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$3.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
7.1%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
SPECT in Diagnosing Pulmonary Embolism amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
Prominent Indications for SPECT Scanning
Global SPECT Market to Witness Steady Growth over the Coming Years
Hybrid SPECT Systems Witness Increased Demand.
Cardiology Dominates the Application for SPECT
Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
United States Dominates the Global SPECT Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Faster Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
SPECT Dominates the Nuclear Medicine Market
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenues in U$ Million for Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Modality (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for PET and SPECT
SPECT Systems with Anger Camera Remain the Dominant Type
Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth
Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for Medical Imaging
Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
Oncology Diagnostic Imaging to Witness Rapid Growth
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018
Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis is a Driving Factor for Diagnostic Imaging
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
SPECT Systems with Anger Camera Remain the Dominant Type
Growing Demand for Dual-Modality and Organ-Specific Systems Augurs Well
Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities
SPECT-CT
Commercialization of SPECT/CT Systems with Enhanced Features Surges
SPECT Combined with CT and PET, the new Rage
Integration of X-ray CT Enhances SPECT Capabilities
Proper Selection of Isotopes Highly Important for SPECT
Sustained Opportunities for Ga-67 SPECT Systems
PET Eclipses SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging
Personalized Medicine Drives SPECT Market
Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population
Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024
Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth
Technological Advancements in the Recent Past
Yale University Research Team Attempts to use Deep Learning for Estimating Attenuation Maps using SPECT Emission Data (2020)
Siemens Healthineers Debuts New Version of c.cam Cardiac SPECT System
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Advances Focus on Therapeutic and Specialized SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals
Technological Advancements in Cardiac SPECT (2019)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
