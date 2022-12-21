U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022: Growing Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry Bolsters Sector

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Bioreactors, By Application, By Bioprocessing, By Product, By Modality, By Component, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global single use system in biopharma manufacturing market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2028).

Market Dynamics:

Rising government support towards biosimilar & biological drugs, increasing acceptance and demand for biopharmaceuticals, ability of biopharmaceuticals to treat untreatable diseases, and growing biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry are some major factors expected to aid in the growth of the global single use system in biopharma manufacturing market.

In February 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb granted an exclusive license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Rockefeller's novel monoclonal antibody duo treatment that neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus for therapy or prevention of COVID-19.

Moreover, in March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. invested around US$ 475 million to expand its biologics, cell therapy and gene therapy, and drug product development facilities and increase its global commercial capabilities.

Key features of the study:

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

  • It profiles key players in the global single use system in biopharma manufacturing market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

  • The global single use system in biopharma manufacturing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global single use system in biopharma manufacturing market.

Detailed Segmentation:
Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Bioreactors:

  • Less than 1000L

  • 1000-2000L

  • More than 2000L

Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Application:

  • Filtration

  • Storage (Buffer & Media Storage, Freeze & Thaw)

  • Cell Culture

  • Mixing

  • Purification

  • Aseptic Filling

Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Bioprocessing:

  • Small-scale

  • Mid-scale

  • Large-scale

Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Product:

  • Sampling Systems

  • Bioprocess Containers

  • Bioreactors

  • Mixers

  • Membrane Absorbers

  • Bottles

  • Equipment

  • Transfer Units

  • Others (Disposable filter Cartridges (DFC), Depth Filters, Clamps etc.)

Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Modality:

  • Protein & Monoclonal Antibody (Mab)

  • Cell Therapy

  • Gene Therapy

  • Conventional Vaccine

  • mRNA

Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Component:

  • Drug Substance

  • Drug Product

Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Geography:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • South America

Company Profiles:

  • Getinge AB

  • Rentschler Biopharma SE

  • Kuhner AG

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Merck KgaA

  • Lonza

  • PBS Biotech Inc.

  • ThermoFisher Scientific

  • Corning Incorporated

  • Eppendorf

  • Pall Corporation

  • Entegris

  • Sartorius AG (Sartorius Stedim Biotech)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Bioreactors, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Application, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Bioprocessing, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

8. Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Product, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

9. Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Modality, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

10. Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Component, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

11. Global Single Use System in Biopharma Manufacturing Market, By Geography, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldroeh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/single-use-system-in-biopharma-manufacturing-global-market-report-2022-growing-biopharmaceutical-manufacturing-industry-bolsters-sector-301708078.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

