Single ticket in Oregon wins Powerball's $1.326 billion prize

One Powerball ticket in Oregon won $1.32 billion this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 8 (UPI) -- A single ticket in Oregon won the whopping $1.326 billion jackpot on Saturday after it was purchased on the same day in Portland.

The total was the fourth-highest grand jackpot in Powerball history. The winner has a year to come forward to claim the prize. The prize was the eighth largest ever won by any lottery ticket in the United States.

"I want to congratulate the winner on this life-changing moment," Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells said in a statement. "Even if you aren't holding the winning ticket, all of our players support programs and services statewide that receive lottery dollars."

The drawing was the first time an Oregon ticket won the Powerball grand prize since 2018, when a ticket purchased by a man in Salem won $150.4 million.

Saturday's drawing, which is held at the Florida Lottery draw studio, was delayed until 2:29 a.m. on Sunday. Powerball said at the time that one lottery needed additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures for security purposes.

Saturday's drawing was the first Powerball winner since Jan. 1, when a single Michigan ticket won $842.4 million.

Last month, Mega Millions gave away a $1.13 billion jackpot, the fifth largest in its game history to a single ticket in New Jersey. Mega Millions' next drawing is Tuesday with $97 million up for grabs.