U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,359.24
    +15.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,657.34
    +79.97 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,671.46
    +7.82 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,256.33
    -18.17 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.17
    -1.20 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    +12.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3200
    -0.0500 (-3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5650
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,750.05
    +804.93 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.73
    +9.41 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.02
    +50.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,366.95
    -276.26 (-0.96%)
     

The single vendor requirement ultimately doomed the DoD's $10B JEDI cloud contract

Ron Miller
·7 min read

When the Pentagon killed the JEDI cloud program yesterday, it was the end of a long and bitter road for a project that never seemed to have a chance. The question is why it didn't work out in the end, and ultimately I think you can blame the DoD's stubborn adherence to a single vendor requirement, a condition that never made sense to anyone, even the vendor that ostensibly won the deal.

In March 2018, the Pentagon announced a mega $10 billion, decade-long cloud contract to build the next generation of cloud infrastructure for the Department of Defense. It was dubbed JEDI, which aside from the Star Wars reference, was short for Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure.

The idea was a 10-year contract with a single vendor that started with an initial two-year option. If all was going well, a five-year option would kick in and finally a three-year option would close things out with earnings of $1 billion a year.

While the total value of the contract had it been completed was quite large, a billion a year for companies the size of Amazon, Oracle or Microsoft is not a ton of money in the scheme of things. It was more about the prestige of winning such a high-profile contract and what it would mean for sales bragging rights. After all, if you passed muster with the DoD, you could probably handle just about anyone's sensitive data, right?

Regardless, the idea of a single-vendor contract went against conventional wisdom that the cloud gives you the option of working with the best-in-class vendors. Microsoft, the eventual winner of the ill-fated deal acknowledged that the single vendor approach was flawed in an interview in April 2018:

Leigh Madden, who heads up Microsoft’s defense effort, says he believes Microsoft can win such a contract, but it isn’t necessarily the best approach for the DoD. “If the DoD goes with a single award path, we are in it to win, but having said that, it’s counter to what we are seeing across the globe where 80% of customers are adopting a multicloud solution,” Madden told TechCrunch.

Perhaps it was doomed from the start because of that. Yet even before the requirements were fully known there were complaints that it would favor Amazon, the market share leader in the cloud infrastructure market. Oracle was particularly vocal, taking its complaints directly to the former president before the RFP was even published. It would later file a complaint with the Government Accountability Office and file a couple of lawsuits alleging that the entire process was unfair and designed to favor Amazon. It lost every time -- and of course, Amazon wasn't ultimately the winner.

Oracle loses $10B JEDI cloud contract appeal yet again

While there was a lot of drama along the way, in April 2019 the Pentagon named two finalists, and it was probably not too surprising that they were the two cloud infrastructure market leaders: Microsoft and Amazon. Game on.

The former president interjected himself directly in the process in August that year, when he ordered the Defense Secretary to review the matter over concerns that the process favored Amazon, a complaint which to that point had been refuted several times over by the DoD, the Government Accountability Office and the courts. To further complicate matters, a book by former defense secretary Jim Mattis claimed the president told him to "screw Amazon out of the $10 billion contract." His goal appeared to be to get back at Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post newspaper.

In spite of all these claims that the process favored Amazon, when the winner was finally announced in October 2019, late on a Friday afternoon no less, the winner was not in fact Amazon. Instead, Microsoft won the deal, or at least it seemed that way. It wouldn't be long before Amazon would dispute the decision in court.

Why the Pentagon’s $10 billion JEDI deal has cloud companies going nuts

By the time AWS re:Invent hit a couple of months after the announcement, former AWS CEO Andy Jassy was already pushing the idea that the president had unduly influenced the process.

“I think that we ended up with a situation where there was political interference. When you have a sitting president, who has shared openly his disdain for a company, and the leader of that company, it makes it really difficult for government agencies, including the DoD, to make objective decisions without fear of reprisal,” Jassy said at that time.

Then came the litigation. In November the company indicated it would be challenging the decision to choose Microsoft charging that it was was driven by politics and not technical merit. In January 2020, Amazon filed a request with the court that the project should stop until the legal challenges were settled. In February, a federal judge agreed with Amazon and stopped the project. It would never restart.

In April the DoD completed its own internal investigation of the contract procurement process and found no wrongdoing. As I wrote at the time:

While controversy has dogged the $10-billion, decade-long JEDI contract since its earliest days, a report by the DoD’s inspector general’s office concluded today that, while there were some funky bits and potential conflicts, overall the contract procurement process was fair and legal and the president did not unduly influence the process in spite of public comments.

Last September the DoD completed a review of the selection process and it once again concluded that Microsoft was the winner, but it didn't really matter as the litigation was still in motion and the project remained stalled.

Judge temporarily halts work on JEDI contract until court can hear AWS protest

The legal wrangling continued into this year, and yesterday the Pentagon finally pulled the plug on the project once and for all, saying it was time to move on as times have changed since 2018 when it announced its vision for JEDI.

The DoD finally came to the conclusion that a single-vendor approach wasn't the best way to go, and not because it could never get the project off the ground, but because it makes more sense from a technology and business perspective to work with multiple vendors and not get locked into any particular one.

“JEDI was developed at a time when the Department’s needs were different and both the CSPs' (cloud service providers) technology and our cloud conversancy was less mature. In light of new initiatives like JADC2 (the Pentagon's initiative to build a network of connected sensors) and AI and Data Acceleration (ADA), the evolution of the cloud ecosystem within DoD, and changes in user requirements to leverage multiple cloud environments to execute mission, our landscape has advanced and a new way ahead is warranted to achieve dominance in both traditional and nontraditional warfighting domains,” said John Sherman, acting DoD chief information officer in a statement.

In other words, the DoD would benefit more from adopting a multicloud, multivendor approach like pretty much the rest of the world. That said, the department also indicated it would limit the vendor selection to Microsoft and Amazon.

"The Department intends to seek proposals from a limited number of sources, namely the Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) and Amazon Web Services (AWS), as available market research indicates that these two vendors are the only Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) capable of meeting the Department’s requirements," the department said in a statement.

That's not going to sit well with Google, Oracle or IBM, but the department further indicated it would continue to monitor the market to see if other CSPs had the chops to handle their requirements in the future.

In the end, the single vendor requirement contributed greatly to an overly competitive and politically charged atmosphere that resulted in the project never coming to fruition. Now the DoD has to play technology catch-up, having lost three years to the histrionics of the entire JEDI procurement process and that could be the most lamentable part of this long, sordid technology tale.

Despite JEDI loss, AWS retains dominant market position

Nobody wins as DoD finally pulls the plug on controversial $10B JEDI contract

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon Cancels JEDI Contract, Sets Stage For Microsoft-Amazon Rematch

    The Pentagon on Tuesday canceled its JEDI cloud computing contract won by Microsoft and contested by Amazon.

  • Ethereum-Based Shyft Network Launches, Aims for FATF-Compliant DeFi

    The mainnet will host a “decentralized SWIFT” and look to connect DeFi pools without sacrificing composability.

  • Microsoft and Amazon could both come out on top now that Project JEDI is dead

    The Department of Defense killed project JEDI, but Microsoft and Amazon still have a chance to win its lucrative replacement.

  • Amazon Shares Leap 4.7% as Pentagon Cancels $10B JEDI Cloud Contract with Microsoft – Report

    Shares of tech giant Amazon (AMZN) jumped 4.7% on July 6 to close at $3,675.74 after the U.S. Department of Defence (DOD) scrapped a $10 billion cloud contract with Microsoft (MSFT) that both companies have been fighting over for the past 20 months. According to Reuters, the U.S. government will launch a new cloud-computing contract inviting bids from numerous companies, including Amazon and Microsoft. In November 2019, Microsoft defeated Amazon and won the lucrative Joint Enterprise Defense Inf

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 7th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. A move back through the early highs would support another day of gains.

  • Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Is Getting Richer—and You Can Too

    Pentagon cancels $10 billion cloud contract with Microsoft, weekend ransomware attack had “minimal” impact for U.S. business, 160 million Americans will be fully vaccinated this week, and other news to start your day.

  • Explainer: What is driving China's clampdown on Didi and data security?

    China's cyberspace regulator has launched a probe into ride-hailing giant Didi Global, calling for it to stop adding new users and for app stores to remove it, days after it went public in a $4.4 billion New York stock sale. The move, followed by similar actions against two other recently U.S.-listed Chinese firms, comes amid tightening policies around data control and privacy, and a broader crackdown on tech firms. WHAT ARE THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST DIDI?

  • Amazon Notches Comeback Win in Years-Long Pentagon Cloud Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy can celebrate at least one win during his first week at the helm of the e-commerce giant.The Seattle-based company notched a victory on Tuesday -- for now -- when the Pentagon announced it will scrap the $10 billion contract it had awarded to Microsoft Corp. in 2019 and divide the job between the two tech titans.Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud unit, which lost its spot as the front-runner after a heated lobbying campaign

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy As Wave Of Ransomware Attacks Raises Alarm

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own depends on corporate and government spending priorities. The shift to remote work boosted cloud security. Then the Sunburst government hack impacted budgets.

  • Pentagon cancels embattled $10B JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft

    After years of legal wrangling, the Department of Defense has canceled its cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could have been worth $10 billion. The contract to build a cloud-computing system for the Pentagon was the subject of a lengthy legal battle, as Amazon alleged it was passed over for the lucrative deal due to political reasons. The Department of Defense did not mention the legal battle but said the contract was canceled due to evolving requirements, tech advances and different needs than when the contract was first offered.

  • EtherLite Finds Its Sea Legs as Team Outlines Ambitious Targets

    EtherLite investors have their sights set on staking, DEXs and Dapps.

  • Russia's Yandex driverless robots to deliver food at U.S. colleges with GrubHub

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Driverless robots will soon deliver food to students on college campuses in the United States after Russian tech giant Yandex and online food-ordering company GrubHub agreed a multi-year partnership, Yandex said on Tuesday. Sometimes described as Russia's Google, Yandex offers a raft of services, from advertising and search to ride-hailing and food delivery. It began testing autonomous delivery robots in 2019 and already operates at some locations in central Moscow and in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Leads Rally In Cybersecurity Stocks Amid Ransomware Attack

    CrowdStrike stock is the IBD Stock of the Day as cybersecurity stocks rally in the wake of a widespread ransomware attack.

  • AnyVision, the controversial facial recognition startup, has raised $235M led by SoftBank and Eldridge

    Facial recognition has been one of the more conflicted applications of artificial intelligence in the wider world: using computer vision to detect faces and subsequent identities of people has raised numerous questions about privacy, data protection, and the ethics underpinning the purposes of the work, and even the systems themselves. AnyVision -- an Israeli startup that has built AI-based techniques to identify people by their faces, but also related tech such as temperature checks to detect higher temperatures in a crowd -- has raised $235 million in funding, the company has confirmed. This Series C, one of the bigger rounds for an AI startup, is being co-led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 and Eldridge, with previous investors also participating.

  • ZeroFox acquires dark web threat intelligence company Vigilante

    ZeroFox, a cybersecurity startup that helps companies detect risks found on social media and digital channels, has announced it has acquired dark web threat intelligence company Vigilante. Vigilante — not to be confused with the controversial crime reporting app — scours the dark web to source intelligence that helps to protect organizations from cyberattacks. The deal, terms of which were not announced, will see ZeroFox take on Vigilante’s global team of operatives and analysts to create “the industry’s most robust” dark web intelligence solution.

  • Didi and Other Chinese Stocks Are Sinking. Bargain Hunters Beware.

    Regulators in Beijing said they will tighten rules for Chinese companies to list overseas, potentially halting big IPOs like the one Didi just completed.

  • San Francisco’s Slow Reopening Frustrates City’s Small Businesses

    The Covid-19 pandemic led tech firms to work remotely, hurting foot traffic and keeping many stores and restaurants closed downtown.

  • Bell broadband Internet access now available throughout Clarington

    The Municipality of Clarington and Bell Canada today announced a major milestone in the rollout of Bell's advanced broadband networks in Ontario's growing Durham Region. Bell has now reached more than 25,000 Clarington homes and businesses with all-fibre high-speed Internet connections, and 5,000 rural locations with Wireless Home Internet service.

  • Opaque raises $9.5M seed to secure sensitive data in the cloud

    Opaque, a new startup born out of Berkeley's RISELabs, announced a $9.5 million seed round today to build a solution to access and work with sensitive data in the cloud in a secure way, even with multiple organizations involved. Intel Capital led today's investment with participation by Race Capital, The House Fund and FactoryHQ. Company co-founder Ion Stoica, who was a co-founder at Databricks, says the startup's solution helps resolve two conflicting trends.

  • Pentagon abruptly cancels $10 billion JEDI cloud contract

    “Due to evolving requirements, increased cloud conversancy, and industry advances, the JEDI Cloud contract no longer meets its needs," the Pentagon said in a statement, casting the future of JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, into limbo.