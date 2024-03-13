Singtel Surges After Report of Talks for $11 Billion Optus Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is in advanced discussions to sell carrier Optus to Brookfield for about A$16 billion ($10.6 billion), the Australian Financial Review reported, citing unidentified sources.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Singapore’s largest carrier gained as much as 4.2%, its biggest intraday gain since May 2022, before it was suspended from trading pending an announcement. According to the AFR report, Brookfield may bring a consortium partner such as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board into a deal that could value Optus at as much as A$18 billion.

Optus, which competes with Telstra Group Ltd., came under fire last year for a widespread outage that followed an earlier cyberattack exposing the personal information of millions of customers. The incidents helped precipitate the departure of its former chief executive officer.

The Australian carrier’s revenue slid 5.4% in the December quarter, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 1.8% to S$465 million, AFR reported.

Read more: Optus CEO Quits After Crippling Nationwide Phone Outage

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.