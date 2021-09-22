U.S. markets open in 7 hours 47 minutes

Singtel and Trustwave Earn Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Their Managed SD-WAN and Security Services, Respectively

·5 min read

A global footprint and local expertise position both companies as the ideal partners to help enterprises navigate digital transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Asia-Pacific managed software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and managed security services (MSS) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Singtel with the 2021 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Award and Trustwave with the 2021 Singapore Company of the Year Award. Singtel's managed SD-WAN service delivers overlay, underlay, and managed services in a single package, while its APAC network footprint of 113 managed points of presence and more than 70 partners help it deliver superior services worldwide. Similarly, Trustwave leverages global capabilities and local expertise to enhance enterprises' security posture on their digital transformation journey.

Frost & Sullivan honors both Singtel and Trustwave with Best Practices recognition. As a leading APAC-based service provider and a top managed security services provider in Singapore, Singtel and Trustwave stays ahead of its competitors in the managed SD-WAN services and managed security services industry respectively.

"Singtel offers an enhanced hybrid network with SD-WAN backed by a strong underlay network. A one-stop service provider, it offers comprehensive management, consulting, and professional services that cost effectively enhance network agility, efficiencies, visibility, and control," said Divya Prasad Senior Industry Analyst. "With a focus on creating industry-leading experiences through its customer experience centers, it manages activities end to end, from SD-WAN pre-purchase to aftersales."

Singtel's SD-WAN offering includes flexible deployment and is available as a fully managed or customer self-managed service. In addition, the company combines its managed SD-WAN solutions with network connectivity, integrated security, and cloud connect services at a competitive price point. Singtel's packages offer complete service-level agreements, ensuring best-in-class service quality.

Bill Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Group Enterprise at Singtel said, "Since the onset of the pandemic, we have been helping businesses, from large enterprises to SMEs, accelerate their digital transformation. With Singtel's extensive SD-WAN network, we have been able to deliver enahanced analytics capabilities to help businesses achieve greater efficiency in their business operations and processes. Through our subsidiary Trustwave, we also provide built-in cyber security defence in our solutions which has been important in combating the growing cyber risks as enterprises digitalise. These awards are an affirmation of the value we bring to our customers. But we want to do more as their business partner – and with our rapid development of 5G capabilities, we look to unlock the benefits of a 5G-enabled reality with even more innovative solutions."

Similar to Singtel, Trustwave has a large global footprint, with nine global SOCs and over 2,000 security professionals to support its extensive MSS portfolio. This maximizes the company's threat detection and response capabilities and increases its security operations efficiency. Trustwave embeds its in-house expertise and flexible MSS into businesses' security programs and environments to block evolving threats effectively. In addition, the company leverages and combines its global capabilities with the local cybersecurity resources of Singtel and Optus under a single global corporate identity to help businesses embrace digital transformation securely.

"The company's Trustwave Fusion platform enables joint solution development and seamless integration to optimize threat detection and security operations efficiency," noted Vivien Pua, Industry Analyst, Cybersecurity. "Its broad portfolio focuses not only on traditional MSS but also on proactive threat hunting, managed application control, cloud-based security services, Internet of Things (IoT), and operational technology (OT) security services. This breadth of application sets Trustwave apart from competitors as well as enables it to tailor its security service solutions to fit the needs of different organizations."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani S.
Best Practices Awards Branding - Asia-Pacific
Email: kala.manis@frost.com

About Singtel

Singtel is Asia's leading communications technology group, providing a portfolio of services from next-generation communication, technology services to infotainment to both consumers and businesses. For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For businesses, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber security capabilities. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 740 million mobile customers in 21 countries. Its infrastructure and technology services for businesses span 21 countries, with more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities. For more information, visit www.singtel.com.

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SingtelNews.
LinkedIn at https://sg.linkedin.com/company/singtel.

About Trustwave

Trustwave is recognized as a global security leader in managed security services (MSS) and managed detection and response (MDR).

With more than 2,000 world-class security professionals operating on behalf of clients across 96 countries, Trustwave helps organizations across the globe detect and respond to threats 24x7 in the hybrid multi-cloud world.

The elite Trustwave SpiderLabs team provides award-winning threat research and intelligence, which is infused into Trustwave services and products to fortify cyber resilience in the age of advanced threats.

Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS. For more information, visit www.Trustwave.com.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

