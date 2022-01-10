U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,645.75
    -22.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,047.00
    -60.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,426.75
    -154.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.20
    -11.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.42
    -0.48 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.80
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    -0.0045 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    +1.09 (+5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3574
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2660
    -0.2840 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,227.88
    -607.36 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.83
    -67.05 (-6.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.81
    -13.47 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Singular Genomics Partners with Dovetail Genomics to Enable Dovetail Kits for the G4 Sequencing Platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This partnership integrates G4’s accuracy, speed, flexibility and power with Dovetail’s expertise in 3-D genome architecture to empower specialized workflows for customers.

LA JOLLA, Calif, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced a partnership with Dovetail Genomics to validate its proximity ligation kit portfolio, representing the leading methods to unlock access to 3-D genome architecture, with the G4 sequencing platform.

The 3-D genome architecture at the nucleosome level is critical for understanding the regulation of gene expression. Dovetail’s best-in-class products capture this 3-D genome architecture alongside primary sequence information using NGS. The long-range genomic information captured by Dovetail technology will enable more comprehensive detection of structural variation and chromosome-scale phasing on the Singular Genomics platform.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Dovetail to make their kits available to Singular Genomics customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a plug-and-play solution for our customers to seamlessly integrate the G4 into existing NGS workflows,” said Jorge Velarde, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Singular Genomics. “Dovetail’s solutions add to the diversity of applications available for the G4.”

“With Dovetail’s unbiased proximity ligation technology, Singular Genomics’ users will be able to create a richer view of the genome from every sequencing run,” said Dovetail CEO Todd Dickinson. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Singular Genomics to enable researchers to accelerate critical advancements in precision medicine and life sciences research.”

About Dovetail Genomics
Dovetail Genomics is reimagining the life sciences by unlocking access to genomic structure at an unparalleled level. Through Dovetail Genomics' proprietary proximity ligation technologies, the 3-D architecture of the genome is captured alongside primary sequence information using standard next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches. Researchers are using Dovetail Genomics' unique methods to solve complex problems including chromatin topology analysis, small and large structural variant detection, de novo chromosome assembly, haplotype phasing and microbiome analysis in the fields of epigenetics, developmental biology, cancer research, evolutionary biology and more.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products in development as well as our core product tenets: accuracy, speed, flexibility and power. We are currently developing two integrated solutions that are purpose built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first integrated solution, the G4 sequencing platform, is targeted at the NGS market. Our second integrated solution in development, the PX, combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution. The G4 and PX sequencing platforms are both comprised of an instrument and an associated menu of consumable kits.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our management’s current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. These risk factors that may affect our future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for period ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on November 9, 2021. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or our future performance. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

For Singular Genomics:
Investor Contact
Matt Clawson
949-370-8500
ir@singulargenomics.com

Media Contact
Dan Budwick, 1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com

For Dovetail Genomics:
Michael Sullivan
503-799-7520
dovetail@teamseismic.com


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer doubles down on mRNA tech with three deals

    The pharmaceutical giant has been looking to advance the development of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics after it led global efforts develop a shot against the COVID-19 pandemic. It said on Monday it would pay Beam $300 million upfront to do research on three new therapy targets outside the gene-editing company's existing programs.

  • Pfizer and Beam Partner to Develop Treatments for 3 Genetic Diseases

    The two companies will develop three treatments for genetic disease by correcting errors in our genes, using base-editing technology.

  • FACT FOCUS: Unfounded theory used to dismiss COVID measures

    In widely shared social media posts this week, efforts to combat the disease have been dismissed with just three words: “mass formation psychosis.” “I’m not a scientist but I’m pretty sure healthy people spending hours in line to get a virus test is mass formation psychosis in action,” reads one tweet that was liked more than 22,000 times. The term gained attention after it was floated by Dr. Robert Malone on “The Joe Rogan Experience” Dec. 31 podcast.

  • Dinosaur bones became griffins, volcanic eruptions were gods fighting – geomythology looks to ancient stories for hints of scientific truth

    A mythical creature born of a misinterpreted fossil? Akkharat Jarusilawong/iStock via Getty Images PlusEveryone loves a good story, especially if it’s based on something true. Consider the Greek legend of the Titanomachy, in which the Olympian gods, led by Zeus, vanquish the previous generation of immortals, the Titans. As recounted by the Greek poet Hesiod, this conflict makes for a thrilling tale – and it may preserve kernels of truth. The eruption around 1650 B.C. of the Thera volcano could h

  • Ichthyosaur: Huge fossilised ‘sea dragon’ found in Rutland reservoir

    The creature lived more than 90 million years ago and its remains were found poking out of the mud.

  • Mars Perseverance halts rock sample storage due to debris

    NASA's Mars Perseverance rover has run into trouble as debris risks preventing it from storing rock samples.

  • Science Museum boards up display on early human migration because it is ‘non-inclusive’

    The Science Museum has boarded up a display on DNA and early human migration as part of work to address its “non-inclusive narrative”.

  • Scientists observe a red supergiant going supernova for the first time

    Astronomers have captured a red supergiant supernova explosion for the first time, gathering crucial new information about these dramatic events.

  • Astronomers breathe a sigh of relief after Webb Telescope unfolds its mirror in space

    Two weeks after its Christmas launch, the James Webb Space Telescope finished unwrapping itself today, delighting astronomers in the process. The deployment of JWST’s 18-segment, 21.3-foot-wide primary mirror marked the end of the riskiest portion of the $10 billion telescope’s mission. It’s still more than 300,000 miles from its destination, a gravitational balance point known as L2 that’s a million miles from Earth. It still has to fine-tune the orientation of the mirror’s gold-and-beryllium s

  • From NASA to SpaceX, these are the top Florida launches to look forward to in 2022

    Every year seems to be historic for the space industry, but the last few have been exceptionally so. Here's what to look forward to in 2022.

  • Researchers discover COVID-19 strain combining delta and omicron variants: report

    A new combination strain of the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 was recently discovered in the Middle East, Bloomberg […] The post Researchers discover COVID-19 strain combining delta and omicron variants: report appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Feathers may fly, but Pheasants keep their cool during fights, study shows

    “A rush of blood to the head”, “hotheaded” and “seeing red” all mean the same thing, getting angry and subsequently into trouble after rash actions.

  • Does having high COVID antibody level mean you don't need a booster?

    Can people with higher COVID-19 antibody levels wait to get their booster shot? This is a tool many people are hoping will give them reassurance, but here's what doctors recommend.

  • SpaceX Closed 2021 With a Bang -- And 2022 Could Be Downright Explosive

    SpaceX set a brisk pace in 2021. Elon Musk's pioneering space company launched 31 rockets to orbit -- five more than its previous record -- and scored its 100th rocket landing back on Earth, a new milestone in reusable rockets. Since that rocket survived its landing, you can assume SpaceX will soon try to see if this dial goes to 12.

  • NASA's Webb Telescope Reaches Major Milestone as Mirror Unfolds

    NASA's Webb Telescope Reaches Major Milestone as Mirror UnfoldsPR NewswireWASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team fully deployed its 21-foot, gold-coated primary mirror, successfully completing the final stage of all major spacecraft deployments to prepare for science operations.

  • NASA fully deploys new space telescope as it opens giant gold-coated mirror

    NASA opened a golden eye on the cosmos Saturday. The James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most complex of its kind, successfully completed its final deployment stage by opening its 21-foot gold-coated, flower-shaped mirror. “Today, NASA achieved another engineering milestone decades in the making,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. “While the journey is not complete, I ...

  • James Webb telescope completes epic deployment sequence

    With the unpacking of its big mirror, the $10bn telescope is on track to begin its historic mission.

  • Moon Cube Mystery: Chinese Rover Finds It's Just a Rock

    Last November, China’s Yutu-2 lunar rover spotted something curious on the far side of the moon. The image was blurry, but it was unmistakable: The object looked like a cube sitting on the moon’s surface. Its shape looked too precise to be just a moon rock — perhaps something left by visiting aliens like the monolith in Arthur C. Clarke’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.” China’s space authorities called it the “mystery hut.” Others called it the “moon cube.” Yutu-2 was sent for a closer look, and at the

  • Op-Ed: In Ojai Valley, a glimpse of how to nurture land in a drier, post-hydrocarbon world

    For California agriculture to survive, we will need nothing short of a revolutionary re-envisioning of the future. The alternative is extinction.

  • Space telescope's 'golden eye' opens, last major hurdle

    NASA’s new space telescope opened its huge, gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror Saturday, the final step in the observatory's dramatic unfurling. More powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, the $10 billion Webb will scan the cosmos for light streaming from the first stars and galaxies formed 13.7 billion years ago. To accomplish this, NASA had to outfit Webb with the largest and most sensitive mirror ever launched — its “golden eye,” as scientists call it.