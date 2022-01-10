Singular Genomics Partners with Lexogen to Enable RNA Library Prep for the G4 Sequencing Platform

This partnership integrates G4’s accuracy, speed, flexibility and power with Lexogen’s expertise in RNA library preparation kits to empower specialized workflows for customers.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced a partnership with Lexogen to demonstrate the G4 sequencing platform’s compatibility with Lexogen’s products for RNA research, specifically the QuantSeq, CORALL and LUTHOR library preparation kits.



Transcriptome analysis has long been considered essential in answering key questions in biology and medicine. As pioneers in the field of RNA science, Lexogen has enabled RNA library preparation kits that are cost-efficient, streamlined and deliver complete transcript representation.

“We are pleased to partner with the RNA experts to make Lexogen’s kits available to Singular Genomics customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a plug-and-play solution for our customers to seamlessly integrate the G4 into existing NGS workflows,” said Jorge Velarde, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Singular Genomics.

Torsten Reda, Chief Scientific Officer of Lexogen emphasized: “Our team is very excited to work together with Singular Genomics to extend the portfolio of G4 compatible RNA-seq library preparations to enable customers to use the G4 advantages such as speed and flexibility in parallelizing transcriptome analyzes.”

About Lexogen

Established in 2007, Lexogen is a leading company in transcriptomics, next-generation sequencing, and RNA analysis. The mission of the Lexogen team is to empower their customers with innovative top quality RNA analysis solutions and support, in order to improve health and well-being for everyone and our planet. Lexogen is the leader in 3’ RNA sequencing, a technology proven for its efficiency, its robustness, and its sensitivity. Lexogen’s portfolio includes innovative kits for true single-cell as well as bulk RNA Sequencing, RNA purification and ribosomal RNA depletion, spike-in RNA variant controls, and metabolic RNA labeling. Lexogen also provides first-class, fully integrated RNA analysis services from experimental design to analytical reporting.

Story continues

Lexogen is a privately held company, headquartered in Vienna, Austria with a subsidiary in New Hampshire, USA.

To learn more, visit www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products in development as well as our core product tenets: accuracy, speed, flexibility and power. We are currently developing two integrated solutions that are purpose built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first integrated solution, the G4 sequencing platform, is targeted at the NGS market. Our second integrated solution in development, the PX, combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution. The G4 and PX sequencing platforms are both comprised of an instrument and an associated menu of consumable kits.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our management’s current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. These risk factors that may affect our future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for period ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on November 9, 2021. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or our future performance. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

For Singular Genomics:

Investor Contact

Matt Clawson

949-370-8500

ir@singulargenomics.com

Media Contact

Dan Budwick, 1AB

973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

For Lexogen:

Amra Dedic

+43 660 69 66 045

amra.dedic@lexogen.com



