Singular Genomics Partners with Twist Bioscience to Enable the Twist NGS Target Enrichment Solutions for the G4 Sequencing Platform

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
This partnership integrates G4’s accuracy, speed, flexibility and power with the Twist target enrichment solutions to empower fixed and custom targeted sequencing panels for customers.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced a partnership with Twist Bioscience to validate its NGS Target Enrichment Solutions, high-quality target enrichment panels either curated or custom, with the G4 sequencing platform.

Twist NGS Target Enrichment Solutions provide an optimized workflow and easy customization of panel content. The combination of precise oligonucleotide synthesis and a scalable silicon-based manufacturing platform allows for the creation of high-performing probe panels.

“We are pleased to partner with Twist to make its Target Enrichment Solutions available to Singular Genomics customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a plug-and-play solution for our customers to seamlessly integrate the G4 into existing NGS workflows,” said Jorge Velarde, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Singular Genomics. “Targeted panels are key for NGS research and Twist’s custom capabilities will make it easy for customers to develop their own specific panels for the G4.”

“Twist is constantly striving to develop new innovations to help our customers succeed with their DNA ‘write:read:target’ cycle needs. Our partnership with Singular Genomics expands on this commitment to drive innovation in NGS applications, and further expands end-to-end workflow solutions for the NGS community,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Twist Bioscience. “We look forward to enabling Singular Genomics customers with the DNA tools they require to unlock new discoveries with the power of NGS.”

About Twist Bioscience Corporation
Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products in development as well as our core product tenets: accuracy, speed, flexibility and power. We are currently developing two integrated solutions that are purpose built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first integrated solution, the G4 sequencing platform, is targeted at the NGS market. Our second integrated solution in development, the PX, combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution. The G4 and PX sequencing platforms are both comprised of an instrument and an associated menu of consumable kits.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our management’s current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. These risk factors that may affect our future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for period ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on November 9, 2021. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or our future performance. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

For Singular Genomics:
Investor Contact
Matt Clawson
949-370-8500
ir@singulargenomics.com

Media Contact
Dan Budwick, 1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com

For Twist Bioscience:
Angela Bitting
925-202-6211
abitting@twistbioscience.com


