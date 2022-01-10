Singular Genomics Partners with Watchmaker Genomics to Enable the Watchmaker DNA Library Prep Kits for the G4 Sequencing Platform

This partnership integrates G4’s accuracy, speed, flexibility and power with the Watchmaker DNA Library Prep Kits to empower innovative workflows for customers

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced a partnership with Watchmaker Genomics to validate its Watchmaker DNA Library Prep Kits with Fragmentation for the G4 sequencing platform.



Precision tools are needed across the entire genomics workflow – from sample input to information output – with library preparation being a critical determinant of data quality. Watchmaker solutions are designed to enable the development of highly sensitive, streamlined assays to unlock valuable insights from a variety of sample types.

“We are pleased to leverage Watchmaker’s sequencing expertise to make their DNA library prep kits available to Singular Genomics customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a plug-and-play solution for our customers to seamlessly integrate the G4 into existing NGS workflows,” said Jorge Velarde, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Singular Genomics.

“The rapid development and expansion of short-read sequencing platforms has proven to increase quality and choice for the genomics community,” said Kerri Stellato, Vice President of Strategic Marketing at Watchmaker Genomics. “Watchmaker is excited to partner with Singular, and we look forward to continued collaboration to provide additional Watchmaker library prep chemistries for the G4 platform.”

About Watchmaker Genomics

Watchmaker Genomics applies advanced enzymology to enable breakthrough applications for the reading, writing, and editing of DNA and RNA. The company combines deep domain expertise in protein engineering with large-scale enzyme manufacturing to address the demanding quality, performance, and scale requirements of high-growth clinical genomics applications.

Watchmaker’s product portfolio includes enzymes and kits for next-generation sequencing library preparation, synthetic biology, and molecular diagnostics. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the Watchmaker team brings decades of collective experience building successful life science companies, commercializing novel technologies, and advancing clinical genomics applications. Watchmaker partners directly with innovative life science companies, commercial sequencing providers, and pioneering research labs. For more information, visit http://www.watchmakergenomics.com.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products in development as well as our core product tenets: accuracy, speed, flexibility and power. We are currently developing two integrated solutions that are purpose built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first integrated solution, the G4 sequencing platform, is targeted at the NGS market. Our second integrated solution in development, the PX, combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution. The G4 and PX sequencing platforms are both comprised of an instrument and an associated menu of consumable kits.

