U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,314.55
    +17.05 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,570.86
    +68.35 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,499.49
    -4.46 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,325.32
    +14.77 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.95
    +1.48 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.90
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.09
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    +0.0390 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0062 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6000
    +0.5170 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,502.91
    -1,105.74 (-3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    824.35
    -20.32 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.16
    +87.69 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,707.04
    -84.49 (-0.29%)
     

Singularity 6 raises $30M to fund upcoming fantasy 'community simulation' MMO

Lucas Matney
·1 min read

LA-based game studio Singularity 6 has banked more funding as it scales itself up and readies for the launch of its debut title.

The startup tells TechCrunch, they've raised $30 million in a Series B bout of funding led by FunPlus Ventures with additional participation from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), LVP, Transcend, Anthos Capital and Mitch Lasky. The studio has now disclosed some $49 million in funding, a sizable sum, but one that showcases how much investors are looking to rally around gaming platform plays in the wake of Roblox's monster IPO.

In 2019, Singularity 6 raised a $16.5 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz. At the time, the studio was mum on details about its upcoming debut title, but we've learned more about it since.

The title, Palia, is a community simulation game that seems to be more focused on Animal Crossing-like community mechanics in an MMO environment, rather than endless battles. Last month, the studio showcased a launch trailer of the title which hinted at a good deal of the gameplay. Palia looks to be a medieval Zelda-like environment where users can move between towns in an open world environment while farming and collecting resources to build structures in a shared world.

The company has said in marketing materials that the title is "designed to create community, friendships and a real sense of belonging." In a statement, a16z partner Jonathan Lai called the upcoming title, "warm and dynamic."

There are still quite a bit of unanswered questions about the title, which is currently taking sign-ups on its website to be alerted to pre-alpha access. We do know that plenty of VCs are betting millions on the prospect that this multi-player title could be big.

Singularity 6 raises $16.5M from Andreessen Horowitz to create a ‘virtual society’

Recommended Stories