Singulus Technologies AG (ETR:SNG) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Singulus Technologies AG's (ETR:SNG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Singulus Technologies AG develops and assembles machines and systems for thin-film coating and surface treatment processes in the photovoltaics, semiconductor, medical technology, packaging, glass and automotive, and battery and hydrogen markets worldwide. The €14m market-cap company announced a latest loss of €9.8m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Singulus Technologies' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the German Machinery analysts is that Singulus Technologies is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €2.4m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 128% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Singulus Technologies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Singulus Technologies is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

