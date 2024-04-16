Singulus Technologies AG (ETR:SNG) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
3 min read
0
In this article:

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Singulus Technologies AG's (ETR:SNG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Singulus Technologies AG develops and assembles machines and systems for thin-film coating and surface treatment processes in the photovoltaics, semiconductor, medical technology, packaging, glass and automotive, and battery and hydrogen markets worldwide. The €14m market-cap company announced a latest loss of €9.8m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Singulus Technologies' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for Singulus Technologies

Expectations from some of the German Machinery analysts is that Singulus Technologies is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €2.4m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 128% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Underlying developments driving Singulus Technologies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Singulus Technologies is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Singulus Technologies, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Singulus Technologies' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should further research:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has Singulus Technologies' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Singulus Technologies' board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Falls As Donald Trump Stock Craters; Cathie Wood Buys This Stock Amid 51% Plunge

    The Dow Jones fell as Elon Musk made a Tesla move. The Donald Trump stock sank on the stock market today. Cathie Wood bought a diving stock.

  • Trump Media stock tanks 18% on move to issue millions of shares

    Trump Media stock slid as much as 16% on Monday after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, filed to issue more than 21 million shares.

  • 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now Near a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

    This consumer staples behemoth and potential cornerstone holding is available at what could prove to be a significant discount.

  • Elon Musk Agrees With Jamie Dimon's Warning Of Political Polarization 'Creating Risks That Could Eclipse Anything Since World War II'

    JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon's annual shareholder letter is a moment investors await to understand the thinking of one of the world's most influential bankers. While there has been speculation of Dimon entering politics, with him even gaining the support of billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman to run for president, JP Morgan shared in a statement that "Jamie has no plans to run for office" and that "he is very happy in his current role." That has not stopped him from oc

  • Stocks, Currencies Tumble Amid Broad Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European equity futures tracked the grim Asian session as signs of fading momentum in China’s economy added to angst over elevated US interest rates and tensions in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Wo

  • Dow Jones Futures: Another Ugly Market Reversal; Nvidia Skids, Tesla Tumbles On 'Dark Day'

    Mideast fears and surging yields triggered another ugly market reversal. Nvidia and Microsoft fell while Tesla dived.

  • Nvidia Reveals 8 'Secrets' For When To Sell Stocks. No. 2 Is Key.

    As top growth stocks like Nvidia test key moving averages, keep in mind these proven rules for when to sell stocks.

  • 4 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Here are four stocks to buy now that could offer investors upside in the short and long term.

  • Tesla layoffs hit high performers, some departments slashed, sources say

    Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.

  • BlackRock’s Kapito Says Stocks Are Primed for a Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s Robert Kapito says the stock market is poised to benefit as investors deploy their outsized holdings of cash.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseThere’s almo