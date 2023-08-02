Sinister Diesel pleads guilty to federal charges

Aug. 1—If you've ever been behind a lifted pickup truck that spews out dark clouds of smoke in what is often referred to as "rolling coal," then chances are that the truck you're seeing could have benefited from the services of a business such as Sinister Diesel.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that diesel performance parts manufacturer Sinister Mfg. Company Inc., known as Sinister Diesel, pleaded guilty to charges that include conspiracy and manufacturing and selling illegal defeat devices. The company also agreed to pay a total of $1 million in criminal fines and civil penalties.

With a location in Roseville, Sinister Diesel also agreed to implement a compliance program and to not manufacture, sell or install any device that defeats a vehicle's emissions controls, federal officials said.

"Sinister Diesel pleaded guilty to a two-count Information, charging it with conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act (CAA) and defraud the United States, and with violating the CAA by tampering with the monitoring device of an emissions control system of a diesel truck. Under the plea agreement, the defendant agrees to pay a $500,000 criminal fine," federal officials said. "Sinister must pay an additional $500,000 under the civil consent decree, which the United States filed simultaneously with its civil complaint against Sinister, alleging violations of the CAA's prohibition against the sale or manufacture of devices that bypass, defeat or render inoperative emissions controls. The civil consent decree prohibits the company from making, selling, or offering to sell defeat products, including delete tuners, and prevents Sinister Diesel from transferring intellectual property that would allow others to make such products."

Officials said that in order to ensure Sinister Diesel complies with the imposed requirements, the company will "implement a robust internal training program" and notify distributors and former customers about the settlement.

"Sinister Diesel sold products that allowed drivers to strip the emissions controls from their trucks, causing a dramatic increase in the release of pollutants that worsen air quality and harm the quality of life," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert for the Eastern District of California said in a statement. "Environmental laws that control diesel pollution are especially important to protect sensitive populations such as the young, the elderly, and people who suffer from respiratory conditions. My Office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who place profit above the public's health and the environment."

Court documents show that Sinister Diesel, from 2010 to 2020, manufactured and sold parts intended to be installed on vehicles such as diesel trucks to enable what officials called "deleting" the trucks by removing or disabling the trucks' emissions control systems.

According to officials, there are various products, referred to as "delete devices" or "defeat devices," that are used in the process of "deleting" a vehicle.

Court documents show that Sinister often sold its products as part of "delete kits," sometimes bundled with "delete tunes" — software that is produced by another company which can alter a diesel truck's onboard computer to allow a truck with its emissions controls "deleted" to appear to run normally.

"For close to 10 years, Sinister Diesel sold parts designed to override or disable the emissions control systems on trucks," Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield for the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance said in a statement. "EPA testing has shown that a vehicle altered with these parts can emit more than 100 times the amount of certain harmful air pollutants, compared to a vehicle with an intact emissions control system. This case shows that we will aggressively prosecute those who manufacture and sell devices designed to defeat vehicle emissions controls."

Sinister Diesel, through its employees, reached agreements with other companies that manufactured tuners or tuning platforms to sell their products bundled together, officials said.

"Sinister would often advise customers on other needed parts for their deleted vehicles to run properly with Sinister's delete kits — such as a tuner or tuning platform and delete tunes — and sell them those products, too. Sinister also counseled customers on how to evade state emissions tests," federal officials said. "Though Sinister sometimes labeled its delete products for 'racing' and included disclaimers in marketing materials indicating that its products should be used only in off-road settings, the company knew most of its delete products were purchased by diesel truck drivers who used those products on public roads, not racetracks. At times, approximately 25% of Sinister's gross revenue stemmed from its delete products."

Federal officials said that according to Sinister's sales statistics, between Oct. 30, 2015, and July 17, 2017, it sold 39,792 defeat devices, including at least 35,960 kits that disable vehicles' exhaust gas recirculation systems.

"Deleting a diesel truck causes its emissions to increase dramatically. For example, for a fully deleted truck with all emissions equipment removed, EPA testing has quantified the increased emissions as follows: Nitrogen oxides increased 310 times, non-methane hydrocarbons increased 1,400 times, carbon monoxide increased 120 times and particulate matter increased 40 times," federal officials said. "EPA's Air Enforcement Division released a report in November 2020 finding that more than 500,000 diesel pickup trucks in the United States — approximately 15% of U.S. diesel trucks that were originally certified with emissions controls — have been illegally deleted."

Not only do diesel emissions contain multiple hazardous compounds that can harm humans and the environment, but they also have been found to cause and worsen respiratory ailments such as asthma and lung cancer, officials said. At least one study found that 21,000 American deaths annually are attributable to diesel particulate matter.

"Additionally, exposure to polluted air in utero has been associated with a host of problems with lifelong ramifications including low birth weight, preterm birth, autism, asthma and brain and memory disorders," officials said.

Sentencing in this case is scheduled for Nov. 14 in a federal court.

"Businesses that manufacture and sell illegal devices to defeat a vehicle's emissions controls foster pollution and risk decades of progress in curtailing harmful emissions from motor vehicles in this country," Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division said in a statement. "The plea agreement and civil settlement show that we will take strong action to enforce the Clean Air Act and ensure that emissions control requirements for cars and trucks are being followed."

Officials said this case was the product of an investigation by the EPA's Criminal Investigation Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Sacramento Field Office. Assistant United States Attorney Katherine T. Lydon of the Eastern District of California and Senior Counsel Krishna S. Dighe and Trial Attorney Stephen J. Foster of the Environmental Crimes Section of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) are prosecuting the criminal case. The federal civil case is being handled by Senior Attorney Eric Albert and Senior Counsel Joanna Day of the Environmental Enforcement Section of ENRD, Attorney Advisor David H. Kim of EPA's Region 9 office, and Janice Chan of the EPA's Region 9 office.