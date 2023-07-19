How the ‘sinister’ rise of diversity and inclusion turned Coutts against Farage

At an industry conference in the Square Mile last November, Sheldon Mills, a senior director at the City regulator, spoke at length about one of its key objectives: diversity and inclusion.

Mills, head of competition at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said that promoting diversity and inclusion in the financial services industry furthers the FCA’s statutory objectives of “protecting consumers, making markets work well and ensuring effective competition”.

“There is growing evidence that a diversity of perspectives and thought, when part of an inclusive culture, results in better judgements and decision-making,” he added.

The speech highlighted the increasing focus City regulators are placing on diversity and inclusion and how they are pushing the companies they regulate to tighten their processes in this area.

Yet the revelation that Coutts closed Nigel Farage’s bank accounts because his views were at odds with its “values” and “purpose” has raised concerns about diversity and inclusion strategies now driving decisions at financial institutions.

While the FCA has said that the “articulation of a company’s purpose” falls outside its remit, there are fears that the creeping pressure for banks to conform and meet certain targets has created an environment where lenders can exclude, or “debank”, customers based on their views.

The move by Coutts, which is owned by FTSE 100 lender NatWest, has been widely condemned.

Lord Peter Cruddas, chief executive of CMC Markets, told The Telegraph: “It is totally wrong for a bank or any company – in particular a public one and partially owned by the state – to exclude someone because their ‘values’ do not align with theirs or their ‘purpose’.

“This idea of companies’ ‘purpose’ is, I think, very sinister. It opens the door to the creation by businesses of an Orwellian dystopian environment… and the [creation of] thought police where everyone has to be on ‘message’.”

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, concurred, saying: “The Coutts scandal exposes the sinister nature of much of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) industry… NatWest and other corporates who have naively adopted this politically biased dogma need a major rethink.”

Coutts is by no means alone in its conversion to the cause. Lloyds Banking Group, which currently owns The Telegraph titles after seizing control from the Barclay family in row over debts secured against the business, has espoused similar views.

On its website, it says: “At Lloyds Banking Group, Pride isn’t a month in the calendar, it’s an all-year celebration of sexualities and identities.

“We are committed to providing a safe and supportive working environment for all colleagues and the way in which they wish to express their gender identity.”

The DE&I industry has its foundations in 1960s America following the introduction of equal employment laws and affirmative action. The industry has since grown into a global behemoth and is expected to be worth more than $24bn by the end of the decade, according to one recent study.

In the UK, major corporations have been at pains to stress their DE&I policies in recent years, with most devoting entire sections of their annual reports to their diversity and inclusion activities.

NatWest’s most recent annual report is a case in point. The bank said: “Creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace is integral to fulfilling our purpose. It enables us to work together to achieve great things with our colleagues, communities and customers.

“We will stand up for people who are excluded, remove barriers that stop people progressing in their careers and create a safe, happy and healthy environment for all.”

On Wednesday, Andrew Griffith, the City minister, said he was concerned about Farage’s case, who appears to have been “debanked” as a result of his comments about Brexit, his friendship with Donald Trump and Novak Djokovic and his views on LGBT rights.

Griffith said: “It would be of serious concern if financial services were being denied to anyone exercising their right to lawful free speech.

“Businesses have the right to protect against reputational risks – e.g. criminal activity – but the privilege of a banking licence in a democracy should imply a duty not to ‘debank’ because you disagree with someone’s views.”

Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, even chimed in, saying: “No one should be barred from using basic services for their political views. Free speech is the cornerstone of our democracy.”

While the FCA has no say over a company’s “values”, its own direction of travel on DE&I issues and what it requires from the companies it regulates has been clear.

Last year it announced new rules requiring listed companies to report information and disclose targets regarding the representation of women and ethnic minorities on their boards and executive management teams.

It has also set new requirements for UK-listed companies to ensure that 40pc of a board of directors and at least one senior board member are women.

Asked by MPs if he was concerned about Farage’s case, Ashley Alder, chairman of the FCA, said: “For banks as well as other commercial enterprises, it is fundamentally up to them to choose who they do business with.

“However, for FCA regulated firms, they must treat people fairly. Reputational concerns about who you take on as a customer are frequently cited in the industry.

“[In terms of] financial institutions and their own articulation of purpose, I think we’re talking about a much broader topic than one that falls within our own remit.”

In his speech in November, Mills was more forthright in his assessment of the importance of inclusion. He said: “For us, inclusion means that everyone feels involved, valued, respected, treated fairly, and that these elements are embedded into a firm’s culture.

“Given the FCA’s longstanding approach to supervising firm culture, it should surprise none of you that we believe that the benefits of diversity can only be realised within a healthy firm culture that actively promotes inclusivity.”

However, the Farage saga could now leave City executives and regulators asking questions about the influence of DE&I. And, like in Coutts’ case, whether it could cause reputational headaches further down the line.

A Coutts spokesman said: “Our ability to respond is restricted by our obligations of client confidentiality. Decisions to close accounts are not taken lightly and take into account a number of factors including commercial viability, reputational considerations, and legal and regulatory requirements. As the client has previously confirmed, alternative banking arrangements have been offered within the wider group.”

