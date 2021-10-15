U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.00
    +21.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,017.00
    +233.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,083.00
    +45.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.90
    +18.80 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.78
    +0.47 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    -29.20 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5560
    +0.0370 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    16.49
    -2.15 (-11.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4140
    +0.7370 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,827.52
    +2,230.90 (+3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,412.42
    +37.20 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.53
    +21.82 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Sino American Oil Company Announces Retention of International Monetary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sino American Oil Company, (OTC PINK:OILY) $OILY, an emerging Oil and Gas exploration company, today announced that it has engaged International Monetary ("IM") as its investment banking & strategic advisory firm to provide capital resources, structure financing, provide proprietary investor relations services (IR), advise on merger, and acquisition candidates, and advise the Company's management on other strategic decisions.

"IM has a direct connection to the investment community which will help Sino American Oil move forward quickly with our strategy," said Kim Halvorson, CEO and Director of Sino American Oil Company. IM will aid in overall capital market support, which is where we require more assistance."

Continues Ms. Halvorson, "IM caters specifically to small capitalization public companies. With its team serving its corporate clients, IM can assist in facilitating financing, provide IR services, and bring a substantial knowledge base to the table for strategic decision making. We are pleased to be associated with IM at this exciting time in our industry."

MB Riley, Managing Director of IM, states, "From the moment our team reviewed Sino American Oil Company's capabilities, and business model, we immediately recognized the enormous potential for this young company and wanted to be part of what I expect will be one of the most talked about emerging growth stories."

"On the investor awareness side, we will direct a series of initiatives to secure shareholder value and ensure liquidity, and through our investment banking and strategic advisory arm, we will advise the company on matters such as capital resources, structured financing, mergers and acquisitions, and advise the company's management on other strategic decisions Newport Beach-based IM will provide Sino American Oil Company with a myriad of services ranging from the preparation of corporate documents to providing guidance and assistance in maximizing shareholder value, further commented, MB Riley, Managing Director of IM."

ABOUT IM:

Founded in 1997, IM recognized a need to provide Investment Banking Services with the speed and precision that is required in the new internet and technology economy. IM focuses on turnaround situations and rapidly growing small companies, specializing in debt/equity financing of under $1 billion. IM is led by a team of Managing Directors that provides a number of strategic advisory services including providing capital resources, structuring financing for M&A, International Licensing/Commercialization, Retail Product/Service Distribution, Advertising & Marketing, and Shareholder Enhancement Services. To find out more about IM, go to: www.intlmonetary.com

ABOUT SINO AMERICAN OIL COMPANY:

Sino American Oil Company is a Wyoming incorporated; publicly traded company listed on otcmarkets.com identified by the ticker symbol OILY. The company is an oil and gas exploration stage company engaged in the assessment, acquisition, exploration, and development materials and properties. Under new and experienced corporate and operations management the company intends to acquire, explore, develop, and produce sweet light crude oil from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB"), specifically in the Province of Alberta, Canada.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will provide to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to successful performances of internal plans, the impact of competitors, and general economic risks and uncertainties.

Signed.

/S/ Ms. Kim Halvorson, CEO/Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

For more information, press only:

Sino American Oil Company
IR CONTACT: Kim Halvorson
IR@sinoamericanoil.com
https://sinoamericanoil.com/

International Monetary
MB Riley - BR@intlmonetary.com
620 Newport Center Dr, Ste 1100,
Newport Beach, CA, 92660,
Office: (949) 200-4601

SOURCE: Sino American Oil Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668276/Sino-American-Oil-Company-Announces-Retention-of-International-Monetary

Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Insiders are Selling Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) as it Approaches Our Intrinsic Value Point

    Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) joined the cohort of financial institutions that kicked off the Q3 earnings season. While the news took it to a new multi-year high, the insiders seem to be predominantly selling as the price reaches our intrinsic value point.

  • Truist reports third quarter 2021 results

    Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

    Brokerages' race to the bottom in trading fees has been a breakthrough in helping to make investing less cumbersome to newcomers. While high commissions used to be a costly obstacle for new investors and discouraged some from investing altogether, that's now less of an issue. In fact, a recent study by discount broker Charles Schwab found that 15% of current U.S. investors bought their first shares just last year.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Alibaba Earnings Forecast Slashed on Weak Consumer Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as investors are watching whether a flurry of earnings reports due next month could revive Chinese technology shares, analysts slashed their forecasts on Alibaba Group Holding. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe company is expec

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Two top economic experts have warned that there are signs that the United States economy is headed […]

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy in October

    From memory chips to mobile gaming, these three companies will benefit from growing demand for all things 5G.

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • 5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2021

    Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $10.11 per share on revenue of $11.67 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.5% to $393.10 in pre-market trading. Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) slashed its global production target for November by 15% due to the pandemic-triggered parts crisis. Toyota cut the production target from 1 million units to 850,000 - 900,000 units. Toyo

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    After all, the global e-commerce market could still expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% from 2021 to 2026, according to Research and Markets, as the generational disruption of brick-and-mortar retailers continues. MercadoLibre is the largest e-commerce company in Latin America. It also processes digital payments with its Mercado Pago platform.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.