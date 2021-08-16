U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,310.00
    -110.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,106.00
    -19.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.40
    -11.80 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.59
    -0.85 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.23 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.45
    -0.14 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4000
    -0.1700 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,486.68
    +713.47 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.81
    +78.32 (+6.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,485.56
    -491.59 (-1.76%)
     

Sino Biological Announces Successful Closing of 4.98 Billion RMB Public Offering and Listing on the Shenzhen ChiNext Stock Exchange

·3 min read

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Biological, Inc. ("Sino Biological" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, announced a successful listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange subsidiary ChiNext under the stock abbreviation Sino Biological and stock code 301047. A total of 17 million shares were issued for a total of 4.98 billion RMB raised during this initial public offering.

Sino Biological's successful listing on the capital market is an important milestone in its strategic plan for growth. While justifying its current business model and portfolio, this offering also conveys a new starting point for the company's future growth and development, providing the financial backing for broad and rapid expansion of Sino Biological's existing capabilities. Dr. Liangzhi Xie, Chairman of Sino Biological, expressed in his speech at the listing ceremony that, through this offering, "Sino Biological will now be able to further enhance its strength in as one of the world's leading providers of research reagents and services, while simultaneously improving its competitiveness and profitability. These endeavors will bring multiple benefits to investors such as increased shareholder value while positively impacting the health and well-being of society."

The Listing Ceremony
The Listing Ceremony

As a high-tech enterprise, Sino Biological specializes in the research, development, production and sales of biological reagents such as recombinant proteins, antibodies, genes and culture media. The company also provides related technical contract research services, including the development of recombinant proteins and antibodies as well as biological analysis and testing. With a number of advanced core technologies, Sino Biological has established a complete technology platform covering research, development, scale-up production, and quality control so as to guarantee the high-throughput and efficient generation of biological reagents. The company's offering helps to drive advances in the understanding of such fields as molecular biology, cell biology, immunology, developmental and stem cell biology and promotes the research and development of innovative drugs and diagnostic tests.

In the future, Sino Biological will broaden efforts in the innovation, expansion and optimization of existing product and service lines. This will be accomplished through internal development and acquisition of key technologies coupled with aggressive infrastructure growth, which will enhance the company's core competitiveness and drive towards fulfilling Sino Biological's mission to advance life science and improve human health.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and do not intend to do so. More information is contained in Sino Biological's filings with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Contacts: Sino Biological, Inc., ir@sinobiological.cn

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sino-biological-announces-successful-closing-of-4-98-billion-rmb-public-offering-and-listing-on-the-shenzhen-chinext-stock-exchange-301355556.html

SOURCE Sino Biological, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang

    George Soros's Investment Company, which shares sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions. What Happened: According to a regulatory submission, the company has sold $194.3 million of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), $77 million of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares, and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Bloomberg reports. The company also liquidated its positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) and Disc

  • SoFi in Good Financial Standing

    One way to evaluate the current state of the economy is by viewing which companies are succeeding. Fiscal environments characterized by high liquidity and low interest rates pave the way for more risk to be taken. Financial services firms like Upstart (UPST) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) both posted quality Q2 earnings last week. SoFi provides student loan refinancing, but has transitioned to a broader lending platform. (See SoFi Technologies stock charts on TipRanks) Reporting on the positi

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • AMC Failed to Live Up to the Hype Last Week

    Shares of the multiplex operator have declined in the four trading days since it posted better-than-expected financial results. Let's take a closer look.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Activision, Boeing, Carvana, Moderna, Wendy's And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a close look at what it will take to fix Boeing. Other featured articles discuss reliable growth stocks, whether inflation is different this time and who has the early lead in the metaverse. Also, see the prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine maker, a real estate investment trust, a video game leader, a fast-food chain and more. "Boeing's Fix-It Job: How the Company Can Win the Future" by Al Root explores why shares in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), the world's larges

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • Moderna’s Stock Crumbled This Week. Investors Are Questioning Its Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) Still Burns a Lot of Cash

    Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) delivered an earnings surprise a few days ago. While still operating at a loss, it was much lower than anticipated. However, looking at the 12-month trailing cash burn leaves us a bit less optimistic. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • Is Coupang Stock a Buy?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), the top e-commerce company in South Korea, posted its second-quarter numbers on Aug. 11. Its revenue growth exceeded Wall Street's expectations, but a wider-than-expected loss caused its stock to plunge below its IPO price of $35 a share. Coupang's revenue rose 71% year over year (57% on a constant currency basis) to $4.48 billion, beating estimates by $50 million and marking its 15th consecutive quarter of more than 50% year-over-year constant currency sales growth.

  • Asia stocks slip as China's economy stumbles

    Figures on July retail sales, industrial production and urban investment all missed forecasts, a trend that is only likely to get worse given the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions there. "Asia's low vaccination rates and low tolerance for community spread suggest it is the region most at risk economically from the Delta variant," said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman. "China is in the midst of removing policy supports, which looks likely to restrain domestic demand growth and weigh on regional performance through the rest of this year," he added.

  • Boeing Stock Can Gain 35%. How It Can Win the Future by Fixing Its Problems Now.

    Shares in the world’s largest aerospace company could rally more than 35% if CEO Dave Calhoun takes bold steps to restore the company’s engineering supremacy.