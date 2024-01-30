Sino-Ocean Said to Tell Creditors Local Debt Payment Comes First

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. told a key group of its dollar bond creditors that it will prioritize repaying its local debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The state-linked distressed builder didn’t present a restructuring plan for its offshore debt at its first so-called principal-to-principal meeting with the ad-hoc creditor group earlier this month, said the people who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

The creditor group, which holds over 25% of Sino-Ocean’s six outstanding senior unsecured dollar bonds, asked the developer to come up with a broad restructuring blueprint for all bondholders with the support of its major shareholder China Life Insurance Co., the people said.

Sino-Ocean and Linklaters LLP, the legal adviser to the ad hoc bondholder group, declined to comment when reached by Bloomberg. Haitong International Securities Group Ltd., the financial adviser to the ad hoc group, didn’t reply to Bloomberg’s request seeking comment.

The meeting underscores the uncertainties faced by offshore creditors of delinquent Chinese firms in their efforts to access assets in China. Negotiations with other developers have also been slow, with China Evergrande Group, the poster child for the market bust, ordered into liquidation on Monday.

Sino-Ocean’s meeting with the ad-hoc creditor group came after the latter sent a statutory demand this month to nudge the builder to the negotiation table. The demand is a requirement before creditors can petition a court in Hong Kong to liquidate a debtor’s assets. To be sure, it’s unclear how rulings in Hong Kong courts would be carried out in mainland China, given the limited recognition of the city’s insolvency proceedings.

Local Bond Extension

Sino-Ocean is among a select group of defaulters that have Chinese state-owned companies as major shareholders, which provides a level of confidence to investors. China Life owns 29.59% of the builder. Still, it said last August that its stake in Sino-Ocean is a financial investment.

The developer told some bondholders earlier this month that it plans to extend all its local yuan bonds outstanding, including pushing back maturities of four notes by up to 30 months. Sino-Ocean said it has received approval from creditors to extend seven onshore bonds and three asset-backed security products totaling 18.3 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) in a Friday exchange filing.

The Chinese developer has more than 290 projects in the country. It began showing signs of liquidity stress in early July, when it proposed to some major holders of a 1.5 billion yuan bond due 2024 to extend paying the notes. It became a defaulter in September when it suspended payment on all its offshore borrowings.

--With assistance from Zhang Dingmin.

