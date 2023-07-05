Sino-Ocean Working With Major Shareholders on Debt Plan, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- A state-backed Chinese developer facing mounting signs of concern in credit markets told some creditors Tuesday that it’s been working with two major shareholders regarding its debt load, according to people familiar with the matter.

State-owned China Life Insurance Co. and Dajia Life Insurance Co. sent a working group to Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. regarding a holistic risk mitigation plan, said the people, who asked not to be named as the matter is private.

The builder has so far avoided debt defaults that have hit even some of its government-linked peers. But credit markets are indicating growing strains. HSBC Holdings Plc credit analyst Keith Chan downgraded Sino-Ocean to underweight on Tuesday, predicting the builder will halt offshore-debt servicing pending a holistic restructuring.

Sino-Ocean bonds slumped further Wednesday, putting prices at just half their start-of-week levels. A 2 billion yuan ($277 million) onshore note due next month, the company’s next maturity, plunged 32% and saw trading suspended twice. A Sino-Ocean dollar bond due 2024 fell to 17 cents, approaching its all-time low. Shares dropped as much as 4.4% in Hong Kong.

This week’s bond selloff was kicked off by people familiar with the matter saying that a state-owned shareholder-led working group of the developer had engaged China International Capital Corp. to conduct due diligence on Sino-Ocean.

The firm is adding to concerns that even China’s state-backed developers aren’t immune to the industry’s unprecedented liquidity squeeze as a housing crisis persists. Sino-Ocean’s woes follow a recent default by Central China Real Estate Ltd. and a debt setback last year by another state-linked peer, Greenland Holding Group Co.

Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings both dropped the company’s credit ratings deeper into junk territory last week, citing upcoming debt maturities and liquidity levels.

A representative at Sino-Ocean’s investor relations department declined to comment.

