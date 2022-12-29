U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

Sinopec Releases China Energy Outlook 2060, Anchoring New Path of Energy Transformation Development

·2 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") officially published the "China Energy Outlook 2060" (the "Outlook") on December 28 in Beijing. This is Sinopec's first publicly released research findings of their medium and long-term energy outlook, providing a new perspective for the scientific planning of transformation and development of China's energy and chemical industries. This in the context of the "Dual-Carbon" goals laid out by the Chinese government, with the core goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Yuanshen-1 well, the risk exploration well of Sinopec in Sichuan basin, was completed with the depth of 8,866 meters, breaking Sichuan Basin’s record depth held by Sinopec Rentan-1 well.
Yuanshen-1 well, the risk exploration well of Sinopec in Sichuan basin, was completed with the depth of 8,866 meters, breaking Sichuan Basin’s record depth held by Sinopec Rentan-1 well.

According to the Outlook, a project of the Sinopec Economics & Development Research Institute, China's primary energy consumption is expected to peak at approximately 6.03 billion tons of standard coal between 2030 and 2035, and reduce to about 5.6 billion tons of standard coal in 2060. The energy-related carbon emissions are expected to peak at around 9.9 billion tons by 2030 after excluding the carbon sequestration of raw material energy use, and drop to 1.7 billion tons in 2060, achieving carbon neutrality through Carbon Capture Usage Storage (CCUS) technology, and carbon sinks, amongst other methods.

The report, detailing China's energy consumption and carbon emission projections of major stages leading to 2060, has put forward the concept of an "energy balance triangle" based on the comprehensive research of the history of global energy development, key factors influencing energy transformation, major trends, and the future path of energy development.

It has proposed a roadmap for China's energy transformation based on the energy triangle concept. This is based on tackling any security challenges that may arise in the transition, emphasizing the urgency of making the transformation towards green energy, and coordinating development goals. In addition, it has emphasized the importance of unifying the general direction, objectives and principles of national economic and social progress with the course of energy transformation.

"The Outlook is Sinopec's latest achievement in exploring the high-quality energy development in China and reflects our observations and understandings on the laws of energy evolution with systematic judgement on the future trends of China's energy development," noted Zhao Dong, president of Sinopec. "We hope to work with all partners to further strengthen academic exchanges and deepen all-round cooperation to promote more high-quality energy research and results, and contribute to accelerating the planning and construction of a new energy system and safeguard national energy security."

For more information, visit Sinopec.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinopec-releases-china-energy-outlook-2060-anchoring-new-path-of-energy-transformation-development-301710936.html

SOURCE SINOPEC

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/29/c6260.html

