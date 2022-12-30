U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,861.50
    -10.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,296.00
    -79.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,997.00
    -35.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.70
    -8.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.47
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.30
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.88
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7100
    -1.3200 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,513.19
    -91.31 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.17
    -1.61 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.99
    -31.73 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Sinopec Sets A New Vertical Well Depth Record of 8,866 Meters in the Sichuan Basin, China

·2 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") announced that its Yuanshen-1 risk exploration well in the Sichuan Basin had successfully completed the drilling at a depth of 8,866 meters, beating the previous deepest record in the Sichuan Basin set by its Rentan-1 well.

Sinopec Sets A New Vertical Well Depth Record of 8,866 Meters in the Sichuan Basin, China.
Sinopec Sets A New Vertical Well Depth Record of 8,866 Meters in the Sichuan Basin, China.

A major breakthrough of Sinopec's "Project Deep Earth," the Yuanshen-1 well has reached the deepest oil and gas formation in burial depth in the Sichuan Basin and further shows the great potential of deep ancient carbonate rocks in the region.

On the same day, Sinopec officially unveiled the "Project Deep Earth – Natural Gas Base in Sichuan and Chongqing", in collaboration with Sinopec Exploration Company, Sinopec Southwest Oil & Gas Company, Sinopec Zhongyuan Oilfield Company, Sinopec Jianghan Oilfield Company and Sinopec East China Oil & Gas Company. This is Sinopec's third "Project Deep Earth" base after the Shunbei Oilfield and Jiyang Shale Oil bases.

To date, Sinopec's deep natural gas resources in the Sichuan Basin in areas with mineral rights have reached 15 trillion cubic meters, which holds a heavy weight for China's natural gas reserves and production growth.

The Yuanshen-1 well has reached the deepest hydrocarbon reservoir in the Sichuan basin – the mound-shoal complex of the platform marginal facies in Dengying Formation. During the exploration, the ultra-deep carbonate rock, buried at a depth of over 8,700 meters, still showed positive hydrocarbon evidence in the porous reservoir.

Drilling to a depth of over 8,000 meters can bring many challenges for global industrial players. The large-size upper casing weighs 517 tonnes at ground level, which is a challenge to the rig's lifting and casing capabilities. The ultra-high temperature in the deep earth also has high requirements for the drilling fluid's stability and anti-pollution capability, and coring at such depths is difficult and time-consuming. To combat these challenges, Sinopec has developed five key technologies for ultra-deep drilling to support the oil and gas exploration in deep and ultra-deep carbonate reservoirs.

Sinopec has continually advanced deep hydrocarbon exploration in the Sichuan Basin, mainly including conventional gas in deep marine carbonate rocks and deep shale gas. It has discovered the Puguang, Yuanba and Chuanxi gas fields, and to date, Sinopec's annual conventional gas production capacity from deep marine carbonate reservoirs has exceeded 12 billion cubic meters.

For more information, please visit Sinopec.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sinopec)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sinopec)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinopec-sets-a-new-vertical-well-depth-record-of-8-866-meters-in-the-sichuan-basin-china-301711372.html

SOURCE SINOPEC

Recommended Stories

  • Poland, Germany’s Plans for Russia Oil Pivot Start to Take Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGermany, Europe’s top buyer of Russian cr

  • Putin says Russia now one of China's leading oil and gas suppliers

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had become one of China's leading suppliers of oil and gas, with 13.8 billion cubic metres of gas shipped to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline in the first 11 months of 2022. In remarks at the start of a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said: "According to the results of this year, Russia has become one of the leaders in oil exports to China."

  • Keystone Pipeline to Fully Restart After Oil Spill, Repairs

    The operator of the Keystone oil pipeline said it was moving to fully reactivate the system, ending a weekslong outage that pressured U.S. oil prices and complicated some Gulf Coast refiners’ operations. TC Energy said Thursday that it had completed repairs, inspection and testing on the pipeline and that the system was now operational to all delivery points. It had said last week that it had received approval from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to restart a 300-mile branch linking Steele City, Neb., to the main U.S. oil storage hub in Cushing, Okla.

  • The World's Fractured Oil Market

    That is how much Russia’s flagship grade of crude oil, Urals, fetched recently, compared with $80 or so for its global equivalent, Brent. _Get the full story of how Russia's invasion of Ukraine has split the global oil market here:_

  • China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

    News about the reopening of the Chinese economy and a surging number of COVID cases a few days later has dominated the headlines this week

  • The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

    The history of oil has been shaped by statesmen, spies, scientists, journalists, entrepreneurs, and explorers. These are the 10 most influential of those figures.

  • Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Friday and was on track for a second straight annual gain in a volatile year marked by tight supplies because of the Ukraine war and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer, China. Crude surged in March with global benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked supply concerns. Prices cooled rapidly in 2022's second half on worries about global recession.

  • Diesel Prices In 2023? Don't Expect Much Relief

    Diesel prices are off record highs but remain elevated. Analysts expect tight supplies and strong demand in 2023.

  • Oil Market Was Splintered in 2022 by Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine split the global energy market into countries that buy Russian oil and those that don’t. What happens next?

  • Prices at the Gas Pump Headed Higher

    The rebound in crude oil prices continues to impact gasoline prices for consumers at the pump. People should expect gasoline prices to start to rise moderately by 20 to 30 cents a gallon if they are currently paying $2.50 a gallon or less, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data. The recent increase in crude oil prices has resulted in gasoline prices inching higher.

  • Kazakhstan Seeks Capacity to Pipe Crude Oil to Germany

    (Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan’s oil-pipeline operator sent a request to its Russian counterpart to send Kazakh crude via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany next year.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseIt could be a first step

  • Gas prices are down but projected to rise again. How much will gas cost in 2023?

    Consumers probably will pay less for gas in 2023, projects fuel-savings app GasBuddy. Prices are expected to average $3.49, down from $4 in 2022.

  • This Year Was All About Extremes in Commodities

    Over the past 12 months, the boom and bust tendency for wheat, oil and gas was put on full display, but will 2023 go back to the fundamentals?

  • Poland ready for Russian oil ban, says minister

    Poland is prepared for a Russian ban on oil sales to countries implementing a price cap, the climate minister said on Thursday, with the country having cut its intake of Russian crude and secured alternative supplies from producers such as Saudi Arabia. The Group of Seven (G7) nations and allies including Poland this month agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude. In response, President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations abiding by the cap.

  • Russia Leaves Its Options Open for a Tougher Response to Oil Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- On the face of it, Vladimir Putin’s response to the G-7 cap on Russia’s oil prices looked in line with his previous pledges and did nothing to disrupt global crude supply. But the Kremlin has left itself room for a tougher stance.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for T

  • Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe collapse to a post-Soviet low

    Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut imports due to the conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious blasts, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations showed. The European Union, traditionally Russia's largest consumer for oil and gas, has for years spoken about cutting its reliance on Russian energy, but Brussels got serious after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February. State-controlled Gazprom, citing Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller, a long-standing ally of President Vladimir Putin, said its exports outside of ex-Soviet Union will reach 100.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year.

  • US oil giant Exxon sues EU to block ‘counter-productive’ windfall tax

    ExxonMobil is suing the EU to try and overturn its new windfall tax on oil and gas companies, accusing Brussels of overstepping its legal powers with the “counter-productive” policy.

  • Ship Insurers’ Exodus From Russia-Ukraine Trades Gathering Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- A host of shipping insurers altered their policies for 2023 to exclude claims linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine, a further sign of the industry’s growing concerns about losses stemming from the conflict. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingSouthwest Air Mem

  • Coinbase Customers Block Attempts to Move Lawsuit to Arbitration

    Coinbase has made significant efforts to keep several different cases limited to arbitration and out of federal courts in recent months.

  • Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Banco Bilbao (BBVA) is a Great Choice

    Does Banco Bilbao (BBVA) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.