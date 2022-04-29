U.S. markets open in 9 hours 11 minutes

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

·1 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Company") (HKEx:338)(SSE:600688) (NYSE:SHI) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2022, has been posted to the Company's website at http://spc.sinopec.com/spc/en/investor/com_notice/. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through its website.

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time after request a hard copy of its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
48 Jinyi Road, Jinshan District, Shanghai, PRC
Postal Code: 200540

Attention to: the Secretariat to the Board of Directors

Related Links: http://spc.sinopec.com/spc/en/investor/com_notice/

End -

Investor and Media Enquiries:
PRChina Limited
Jack Liu / Joanne Liu
Tel: (852) 2522 1838 / (852) 2522 1368
Email: zyliu@prchina.com.hk / jjyliu@prchina.com.hk

SOURCE: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699424/Sinopec-Shanghai-Petrochemical-Company-Limited-Files-2021-Annual-Report-on-Form-20-F

