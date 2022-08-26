U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

Sinoveda Brings Eastern and Western Medicine Together

·3 min read

The Health-Science Brand Stands at the Crossroads of Two Rich Pharmaceutical Histories

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Western medicine tends to be associated with scientific precision and a detailed rigor that is unparalleled. In comparison, Eastern medicine is often connected to spirituality, natural solutions, and a more holistic approach to healthcare. Rarely do these two fields of medicine intersect. And yet, that is precisely what the health-science brand Sinoveda is accomplishing with tremendous effects.

"Our slogan is 'The Science of Healing!'" says company co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, "If you are looking to heal your suffering naturally using a scientific approach, Sinoveda products are the answer." Dr. Nuzhat goes on to explain that Sinoveda taps into the power of traditional Eastern medicine, but it does so with a present awareness and careful respect for the proven track record of Western medicine. "With Sinoveda," she says, "We are providing natural solutions, but at the same time, we are filling the quality gap of Eastern medicine with Western precision."

This combination of the best parts of Eastern and Western medicine can be seen in Sinoveda's innovative Pharmaceutical Platform Technology (or PPT® for short). PPT® allows Dr. Nuzhat and her team to create evidence-backed natural health solutions by isolating, quantifying, and standardizing the various bioactive elements present in different botanicals. Once these have been systematically decoded, they can be measured and turned into a precise formula that can be reproduced in consistent doses — something that is chronically difficult to achieve in the natural supplement world.

Critically, these isolated bioactive ingredients aren't repurposed into Sinoveda products individually. Nor are they recreated separately as synthetics. Instead, natural ingredients are mixed in strategic combinations discovered through the PPT® process in order to create synergistic results. "When things work in nature," says Dr. Nuzhat, "they work in unison. They work as a group. That's what we want to happen with each of our products, too."

Sinoveda is applying its revolutionary PPT® approach to a variety of disciplined studies of Eastern medicinal remedies. Some, like the brand's pain-relief cream Proflexa®, are already available. Others, like its multi-element calcium formula EffectiCal®, are nearing commercial production. Still, other formulas are in the midst of in-vitro and in-silico testing. Dr. Nuzhat and the Sinoveda team look forward to continuing to bring the East and the West together through their innovative formulas both in the present and for a long time to come.

About Sinoveda:

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists, doctors, and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com.

Media Contact
KENDAL SCOTT
Marketing & Administrative Assistant
O• (780) 466-0086 | C• (780) 394-3538
343357@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinoveda-brings-eastern-and-western-medicine-together-301612711.html

SOURCE Sinoveda

