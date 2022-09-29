Sinoveda Brings "The Science of Healing" to ECRM

The Health-Science Brand Expanded Its Push Into the U.S. Through Attendance at the Manufacturer/Retailer Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinoveda is bringing the health-science world together by unifying the best parts of Eastern and Western medicine. The brand specializes in taking the ancient, natural, and holistic health solutions used in Eastern nations and using the precision of Western medicine to turn them into potent, science-backed medical solutions.

The simple yet revolutionary approach to health has helped Sinoveda grow rapidly as an international brand, including a recent push to enter the North American marketplace. "Our products have helped those around the world who use Eastern medicine get more predictable results," says company co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, "We're looking forward to providing a similar service for Western nations, where precision and consistency are common, but more holistic health solutions are lacking."

While it is preparing for an e-commerce launch in the U.S., Sinoveda has also been working on getting its products on store shelves through brick-and-mortar retailers. In pursuit of this end, the brand recently attended ECRM's (Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing) Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session . The virtual conference connects promising manufacturers with high-profile retailers who are in search of new products for their stores. This ECRM event, in particular, has several major companies in attendance, including Vitamin Shoppe, Rite Aid, and CVS Health.

"We've poured countless hours of research and in-vitro and in-silico testing into creating each of our products," says Dr. Nuzhat, "There is a lot of effort that goes into each and every pouch, packet, and pill. We were excited to have the opportunity to show retailers the potential that thoughtful, scientifically-crafted health supplements can do for the body, mind, and soul." The September ECRM event was just the first step in Sinoveda's U.S. rollout. Soon, Americans across the nation will be able to access the brand's innovative health solutions through their preferred mode of shopping, whether that's in a store or an e-commerce website.

About Sinoveda:

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists, doctors, and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

