U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,686.50
    -45.50 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,459.00
    -291.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,375.00
    -180.75 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,695.60
    -25.20 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.81
    +0.66 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.30
    -9.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    -0.16 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9711
    -0.0028 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8080
    +0.1030 (+2.78%)
     

  • Vix

    31.91
    -0.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6710
    +0.5490 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,262.58
    +208.36 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.52
    +11.74 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,917.42
    -87.97 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Sinoveda Brings "The Science of Healing" to ECRM

·2 min read

The Health-Science Brand Expanded Its Push Into the U.S. Through Attendance at the Manufacturer/Retailer Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinoveda is bringing the health-science world together by unifying the best parts of Eastern and Western medicine. The brand specializes in taking the ancient, natural, and holistic health solutions used in Eastern nations and using the precision of Western medicine to turn them into potent, science-backed medical solutions.

The simple yet revolutionary approach to health has helped Sinoveda grow rapidly as an international brand, including a recent push to enter the North American marketplace. "Our products have helped those around the world who use Eastern medicine get more predictable results," says company co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, "We're looking forward to providing a similar service for Western nations, where precision and consistency are common, but more holistic health solutions are lacking."

While it is preparing for an e-commerce launch in the U.S., Sinoveda has also been working on getting its products on store shelves through brick-and-mortar retailers. In pursuit of this end, the brand recently attended ECRM's (Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing) Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session. The virtual conference connects promising manufacturers with high-profile retailers who are in search of new products for their stores. This ECRM event, in particular, has several major companies in attendance, including Vitamin Shoppe, Rite Aid, and CVS Health.

"We've poured countless hours of research and in-vitro and in-silico testing into creating each of our products," says Dr. Nuzhat, "There is a lot of effort that goes into each and every pouch, packet, and pill. We were excited to have the opportunity to show retailers the potential that thoughtful, scientifically-crafted health supplements can do for the body, mind, and soul." The September ECRM event was just the first step in Sinoveda's U.S. rollout. Soon, Americans across the nation will be able to access the brand's innovative health solutions through their preferred mode of shopping, whether that's in a store or an e-commerce website.

About Sinoveda:
The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists, doctors, and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com.

Media Contact:
KENDAL SCOTT
Marketing & Administrative Assistant
O• (780) 466-0086 | C• (780) 394-3538
345643@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinoveda-brings-the-science-of-healing-to-ecrm-301636322.html

SOURCE Sinoveda

Recommended Stories

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra revises return-to-office plan after pushback

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock: It's All Over But the Shouting

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Amazon Raises Hourly Wages at Cost of Almost $1 Billion a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a pay increase for hourly workers in the US that it says will take average starting wage for most front-line employees in warehousing and transportation to more than $19 an hour.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesTrump Refuses t

  • CarMax Stock Tumbles After Q2 Earnings Miss As Car Sales Slide

    CEO Bill Nash called the August quarter a "challenge" for the broader used car industry as CarMax fell shy of analysts forecasts for both profits and revenues.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back

    All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta Tops Morningstar List of Undervalued Stocks

    Morningstar created a roster of the most undervalued stocks among the ones to which it assigns a wide moat.

  • Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

    Bullish and bearish catalysts are battling it out in the oil market, but macro factors could win out and bring oil back to the $100 level

  • Defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs can proceed to trial

    A defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial, a judge ruled Monday after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made sufficient claims of being unfairly accused of trying to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election to be permitted to gather more evidence.

  • Restaurants like P.F. Chang’s are looking a lot like Netflix with their new business model

    The restaurant chain is the latest to introduce a subscription model. It isn't the only one.

  • This Is How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Fluctuates With OPEC+ Cuts Weighed Against Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near $82 a barrel as traders weighed a clouded outlook for global economic growth against the potential for output cuts from the OPEC+ producer group.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud C

  • Why Oil Stocks Are In Rally Mode Today

    Oil prices bounced higher on Wednesday. Notable names on the upswing today were Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Here's a look at what's fueling the oil market's rebound and how it impacts these companies.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Why Alphabet Is a Good Investment Despite Its Post-Stock-Split Slump

    The tech giant's stock sank to a 52-week low in September, but these factors still make it a worthwhile investment.

  • Intel, Samsung to launch slidable screen display

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley discusses the latest news and product launches from Intel's innovation event.

  • Should I Delay Retirement? What the Numbers Say – 2022 Study

    Delaying retirement is one impactful way to extend the life of your retirement savings. Waiting several years – or decades – to leave the workforce can grow your investment accounts, increase Social Security benefits and reduce the number of years … Continue reading → The post Should I Delay Retirement? What the Numbers Say – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • China’s Race to Avoid a Wall Street Ban Is Off to a Tense Start

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest high-stakes drama between the world’s biggest superpowers is unfolding in the unlikeliest of places: a Hong Kong office tower full of accountants.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets Wr