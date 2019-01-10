Past Sins Forgiven as Saudi Arabia, Turkey Sell Dollar Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia and Turkey persuaded global investors to overlook last year’s unsavory headlines as they sought to sell new U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. The secret: juicier yields.

The kingdom kicked off the new year by selling $7.5 billion in dollar debt, while Turkey sold $2 billion of notes. Both governments offered a premium to their current 10-year yields, a welcome sign for money managers.

The two nations, whose missteps contributed to the first annual loss for emerging-market dollar bonds since 2013, joined the Philippines, which borrowed $1.5 billion this week. That ended a three-month lull in new sales amid growing optimism about a slower path of Federal Reserve tightening and an end to the U.S.-China trade war.

“The markets were begging for a resolution to trade tensions, the end of the dollar strength and a less hawkish Fed,” said Michael Bolliger, the Zurich-based head of emerging-market asset allocation at UBS Wealth Management’s chief investment office.“Saudi is a good credit and in Turkey, if you take a step backward and look at the big picture, there has been more positive news than negative news.”

Political Tensions

The Turkish lira was the second-worst performer in emerging markets last year and the nation’s dollar debt returned a 5 percent loss after turmoil that followed U.S. sanctions over the detention of an American pastor and tensions over Syria. Saudi assets were also battered after Jamal Khashoggi, an exile working as a columnist for the Washington Post, was killed at the nation’s consulate in Istanbul in October, triggering outcries from leaders worldwide.

Since then, both countries have taken steps to repair the damage. Turkey raised its benchmark interest rate by 625 basis points and curbed government borrowing. Sentiment on Saudi Arabia improved as oil prices recovered and JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it will include the kingdom’s bonds in its emerging-market indexes.

“It is a very good timing with the market decidedly risk-on and investors scrambling for paper,” said Delphine Arrighi, a London-based money manager at Merian Global Investors UK Ltd. “Both countries don’t boast a particularly strong economic outlook but Turkey is offering some discount and Saudi benefiting from the index inclusion bid.”

