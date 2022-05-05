U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

SINTANA ENERGY INC. to participate as a Contributing Sponsor and Attendee at the Africa Energies Summit in London from May 17th to 19th

Sintana Energy Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • ZDEXF
Sintana Energy Inc.
Sintana Energy Inc.

TORONTO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI) (“Sintana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be participating as a contributing sponsor and attendee at the Africa Energies Summit in London in the UK from May 17th to the 19th. Robert Bose, President and Director will be attending the event on behalf of the company.

In its fifth consecutive year, the Africa Energies Summit brings together governments, national oil companies, private sector operators and investors who are active in Africa’s energy industry providing unique insights into the opportunities associated with a quickly evolving energy geography.

“Given the rapidly growing emergence of Namibia as the next global hydrocarbons play and the significant ongoing news flow around our offshore and onshore assets located there, it is timely for Sintana to increase its profile and dialogue with other industry participants focused on the emerging opportunities in African exploration.” said Mr. Bose.

He further added “We believe that supporting events such as the Africa Energies Summit and joining industry leaders such as Shell and TotalEnergies who have each recently announced multi-billion barrel discoveries which offset our newly acquired interests in Namibia is critical to bringing awareness and recognition to the significant, near-term value creation opportunities in our portfolio.”

ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin and five large, highly prospective, onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia. Sintana’s exploration strategy is to acquire, explore, develop and produce superior quality assets with substantial reserves potential.

On behalf of Sintana Energy Inc.,
“Douglas G, Manner”
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information or to sign-up to receive periodic updates about Sintana’s projects, and corporate activities, please visit the Company’s website at www.sintanaenergy.com

Corporate Contacts:

Investor Relations Advisors:

Douglas G. Manner

Sean J. Austin

Jonathan Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

Vice-President

Founder & Managing Partner

832-279-4913

713-825-9591

Harbor Access

475-477-9401

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intensions for the future, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the stock option and restricted share unit grants and the prospective nature of the Company’s property interests. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including, but not limited to risks relating to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, results of exploration activities, the ability to source joint venture partners and fund exploration, permitting and government approvals, and other risks identified in the Company’s public disclosure documents from time to time. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


