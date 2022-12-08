Sintana Energy to trade on OTCQB

Sintana Energy Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI OTCQB: SEUSF (“Sintana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its successful upgrade from OTC Pink to OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”), a United States trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York. The common shares of the company will continue to trade on the TSX-V under the symbol “SEI”.



“We are delighted to join over 900 other companies on the OTCQB. This new quote will provide additional liquidity and provide access for US investors looking for exciting investment opportunities within the energy sector,” said Robert Bose President and Director of Sintana.

The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for US investors, OTCQB helps companies to potentially build their visibility, expand their liquidity, and diversify their shareholder base on an established US public market. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin and five large, highly prospective, onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia. Sintana’s exploration strategy is to acquire, explore, develop and produce superior quality assets with substantial reserves potential.

On behalf of Sintana Energy Inc.,

“Douglas G, Manner”

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information or to sign-up to receive periodic updates about Sintana’s projects, and corporate activities, please visit the Company’s website at www.sintanaenergy.com

Corporate Contacts: Investor Relations Advisors: Douglas G. Manner Sean J. Austin Jonathan Paterson Chief Executive Officer Vice-President Founder & Managing Partner 832-279-4913 713-825-9591 Harbor Access 475-477-9401

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intensions for the future, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the stock option and restricted share unit grants and the prospective nature of the Company’s property interests. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including, but not limited to risks relating to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, results of exploration activities, the ability to source joint venture partners and fund exploration, permitting and government approvals, and other risks identified in the Company’s public disclosure documents from time to time. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

