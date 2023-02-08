U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,174.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,193.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,780.50
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.30
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.20
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.30
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    +0.13 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    +0.0400 (+1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2053
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1710
    +0.0990 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,269.22
    +395.85 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.35
    +11.39 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,543.39
    -142.08 (-0.51%)
     

SINTX Technologies Announces Pricing of $12.0 Million Public Offering

SINTX Technologies, Inc.
·4 min read
SINTX Technologies, Inc.
SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock, one Class C Warrant with each warrant to purchase one share of common stock, and one half of one Class D Warrant with each whole warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each unit is being sold at a public offering price of $5.60. The Class C and Class D Warrants in the units will be immediately exercisable at a price of $5.60 per share. The Class C Warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance and the Class D Warrants will expire three years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants can only be purchased together in this offering, but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance.

Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $12.0 million. The offering is expected to close on February 10, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole placement agent in connection with this offering. Ascendiant Capital Markets LLC acted as the Company’s financial advisor.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-269475) (the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 7, 2023. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus which is a part of the Registration Statement. A preliminary prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past two years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Utah and Maryland.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its advanced ceramics material platforms, please visit www.sintx.com

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to the potential rights offering, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: the Company’s ability to complete the offering; our products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in the Registration Statement and SINTX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2022, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

Contact:
SINTX Technologies
801.839.3502
IR@sintx.com


Recommended Stories

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Biden to Seek New Taxes on Billionaires, Share Buybacks in Annual Address

    U.S. President Joe Biden will call on Congress to impose a 20% minimum tax on billionaires and quadruple the new 1% tax on corporate stock buybacks in Tuesday's State of the Union Address, according to the White House. The proposals, unveiled ahead of the annual speech, are widely seen as longshots to clear Congress with a Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • Why ArcBest Stock Is Soaring Today

    A Canadian transportation and logistics specialist disclosed an investment in U.S. trucking company ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB), and some investors are betting it is a precursor to a buyout. Shares of ArcBest jumped as much as 20% on Tuesday morning after the stake was disclosed. ArcBest specializes in truckload and less-than-truckload freight transport, logistics, and brokerage operations, with a focus on the central United States.

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Soared Today

    The wireless communication chip designer posted first-quarter results in the Goldilocks zone -- not too hot, not too cold -- and management saw better days coming in a few months.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Plunged Today

    Several U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) stocks were sliding Tuesday morning as investors balance increasing competition against growth initiatives. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) all sank between about 7% and 8% in early trading. Rivian confirmed it was expanding its product line to include electric bikes, reports Bloomberg.

  • Google Bard AI vs. Microsoft ChatGPT-Which is the Better AI Stock to Buy?

    Google's parent company Alphabet just dropped a bombshell announcement with Bard AI, a direct competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.90% and 2.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AT&T’s stock no longer a buy despite ‘commendable’ performance, analysts say

    AT&T has its act together in wireless, but that's already well understood by Wall Street, according to two analysts.

  • 15 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best high-volume stocks to buy today. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy Today. Investors are still trying to make sense of the latest market rally that began with a lot of optimism as we entered […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is staying active as her exchange-traded funds bounce back in 2023.

  • Now Could Be the Time to Lock in This 7.9% Dividend Yield

    Tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) recently reported full-year 2022 earnings that gave the stock's share price a jolt. Altria has been a troubled stock in recent years -- its highly public investment in Juul Labs wasted billions in capital, and worries have persisted about how inflation might impact its customers' spending habits. Altria's earnings showed that its core tobacco business is running like clockwork.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Got Millions From Investors. Why They Were Interested.

    The retailer said it raised $225 million, while management expects to receive an additional $800 million in future installments, if certain conditions are met.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock sinks 48% on plans to raise $1B

    Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) stock sank more than 45% on Tuesday, a day after the embattled retailer announced an equity offering to raise as much as $1.025 billion.

  • Zoom to Lay Off 15% of Staff, CEO Slashes Salary

    Zoom Video Communications is laying off 1,300 of its employees, or 15%, of its staff, becoming the latest technology company to trim its workforce as it adjusts to more normalized trends after a pandemic-fueled growth spurt. Chief Executive Eric Yuan said Tuesday he was also reducing his salary and forgoing his bonus, joining other corporate leaders across finance and tech to take pay cuts this year. Once a pandemic darling, Zoom grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when companies and consumers turned to its videoconferencing software to connect with one another.

  • Why Nu Holdings Gained 14% in January

    What happened Shares of Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) gained 14% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The month did not feature any significant news about Nu, but investors' reviving confidence in the economy and the market broadly lifted many stocks.