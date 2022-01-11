Sinuate Media Launches Marketing Platform to Reduce the Digital Divide for Small Businesses

Sinuate Media Launches Approach Positive platform to support the 17 million new businesses expected to start in 2022 by making digital marketing more accessible.

Sinuate Media, a full-service marketing technology firm headquartered in Mesilla, New Mexico, announced today the launch of Approach Positive, an online platform that makes digital marketing accessible for small businesses. With the U.S. Census Bureau projecting 17 million new businesses to start in 2022, Approach Positive aims to reduce the strain business owners feel to keep up with digital marketing and compete against large brands who have marketing teams and big budgets to support their growth.

“Time and again, we hear from business owners who are overwhelmed by the digital learning curve and do not have the capacity necessary to build a solid digital footprint,” says Sinuate Media’s CEO and Founder Leah Messina. “In launching Approach Positive, our goal is to make it easy – and approachable – for businesses to affordably access marketing expertise, attract an online audience, and keep them coming back.”

The self-serve marketing platform, www.approachpositive.com, allows businesses to choose from three options depending on where their business is in development, from startup to established. They are:

• Get Growing: For new businesses with a local focus, this plan builds a presence on Google.

• Get Noticed: For businesses with a website but need to attract more visitors, this option leverages the power of online content and ads to attract customers.

• Get Growing: For sales-focused businesses this plan provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and marketing automations to improve and automate the sales process.

“We want small businesses to take advantage of the marketing tools available to them and not feel like they need to spend months learning them while also running their day-to-day operations,” says Messina. “Leveraging Sinuate Media’s 16-year history working with national brands and small businesses alike, we have designed a platform that gives small businesses a great chance to succeed.”

Approach Positive will also offer access to marketing resources to member businesses, including training programs and bootcamps. To see plans and sign up for more information, visit www.approachpositive.com.

Approach Positive is a self-serve marketing platform offered by Sinuate Media to provide businesses across the globe with access to digital marketing technology and strategies at flat rates. Approach Positive was born out of the necessity for a simpler, affordable, scalable approach to business promotion. www.approachpositive.com.

Since 2006, Sinuate Media has provided full-service digital marketing and communications solutions for engaging brands. By leveraging our Organic MarketingTM process, Sinuate Media has been recognized for blending creativity and analytics to get clients results. Born in Baltimore, MD and now headquartered in Mesilla, New Mexico, Sinuate Media consults with clients across the country. www.sinuatemedia.com.

