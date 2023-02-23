U.S. markets open in 5 hours 21 minutes

Sinus Dilation Devices Market is expected to grow by US$ 4.78 billion during 2022-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.8%

Growth Plus Reports
·6 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market was estimated at US$ 1.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 4.78 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/sinus-dilation-devices-market/8245

Growth Drivers

It is projected that rising sinusitis incidence around the world will boost the demand for sinus dilation devices. Rising chronic sinusitis cases are predicted to open up new opportunities for industry players. In addition to this, the makers are able to create new products due to the rapid advancement of technology, such as balloon sinus dilation systems. This will probably provide the sinus dilation devices market's growth as an additional push. Doctors are more inclined to use balloon sinus dilation systems since they are less intrusive and more efficient. Growing government measures to build healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging nations, are predicted to favor market expansion. An increase in funding for the creation of new products will fuel the market expansion for sinus dilation devices. The main drivers of the global sinus dilation devices market growth are the high preference for minimally invasive procedures, advantageous reimbursement scenarios, growing knowledge of balloon sinuplasty's advantages over other traditional techniques, and the prevalence of chronic sinusitis. By displacing conventional methods, the development of improved surgical techniques contributes to an increase in market dynamics. In sinus surgery, technological advances such surgical laser technologies enable minimal ablation and have fewer adverse effects. These treatments can be carried out in outpatient departments thanks to shorter turnaround times.

The global sinus dilation devices market has been analyzed from four perspectives: product type, procedure, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on product type, the global sinus dilation devices market has been segmented into:

  • Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) Devices

  • Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Instruments

  • Sinus Stents

  • Rhinoscopes

The balloon sinus dilation device is anticipated to occupy a sizable market share in the product segment throughout the course of the forecast period. The balloon sinus dilation procedure can help patients with chronic sinusitis who are not reacting well to prescription and need relief from uncomfortable and excruciating sinusitis symptoms. It is a safe and effective procedure for treating chronic sinusitis, and there are several other advantages, therefore the number of balloon sinus dilation procedures is rising globally and the supply for balloon sinus dilation devices is increasing. For example, It is a less intrusive technique, works well to treat chronic sinusitis problems, has a quicker post-operative recovery period, among other benefits. The NuVent balloon sinus dilation system from Medtronic, the Audion ET dilation system from Stryker Corporation, and the Mesire Sinus Balloon Catheter from Meril Life Sciences are just a few of the many balloon sinus dilation devices on the market. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the study's forecast period, ongoing research and development projects aimed at further enhancing balloon sinus dilation devices, together with technological advancements and the introduction of new devices, will increase demand for these products. For instance, Intersect ENT debuted a cutting-edge VenSure balloon sinus dilation technology with Cube 4D navigation system in the month of June 2021.

Excerpts from ‘By Procedure Segmentation’

Based on procedure, the global sinus dilation devices market has been segmented into:

  • Standalone

  • Hybrid

The market is majorly driven by hybrid sinus dilation procedures, which also have the biggest market share for sinus dilation devices. The combination of stand-alone dilatation and endoscopic surgery, which increased success rates, is responsible for this expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global sinus dilation devices market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

It is projected that North America will lead the global sinus dilation devices market. The region is expected to increase rapidly because of the presence of significant players in the market for sinus dilation devices and their efforts to diversify their product offerings. Due to the high incidence of sinusitis, the presence of some of the leading market participants, and the high prevalence and burden of risk factors for sinusitis, the United States is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the researched market in the North American area. For instance, around 28.9 million individuals in the United States have been diagnosed with sinusitis, which accounts for approximately 11.6% of the adult population of the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) January 2022 update. Despite this, it has been noted that Asia Pacific is expected to experience the quickest CAGR during the forecast period because to an increase in sinusitis occurrences there. An increase in the adoption of sinus dilation devices is helping the area flourish.

Quick Buy - Sinus Dilation Devices Market Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8245

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global sinus dilation devices market are:

  • Medtronic Plc

  • B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Smith and Nephew Plc

  • Sinusys Corporation

  • Acclarent

  • Creganna Medical

  • DalENT Medical

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Meril Life Sciences

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL SINUS DILATION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

    1. Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) Devices

    2. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Instruments

    3. Sinus Stents

    4. Rhinoscopes

  6. GLOBAL SINUS DILATION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PROCEDURE

    1. Standalone

    2. Hybrid

  7. GLOBAL SINUS DILATION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER

    1. Hospitals & Clinics

    2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    3. Others

TOC Continued…

Get your customized report here: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/sinus-dilation-devices-market/8245

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/


