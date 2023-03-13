Sinuscopes Market Size to Surpass US$ 184.49 million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports
Newark, New Castle, USA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global sinuscopes market was valued at US$ 101.20 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 184.49 million by 2030
The global sinuscopes market has been analysed from four different perspectives – Product Type, Diameter, End User, and Region
Sinuscopes Market Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
US$ 101.20 million
Revenue forecast in 2030
US$ 184.49 million
Growth Rate
CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030
Base year for estimation
2021
Forecast period
2022-2030
Historical Year
2020
Segments covered
Product Type, Diameter, End User, and Region
Regional scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Technological advancements have led to the development of superior sinuscopes that provide enhanced diagnostic capabilities and visualization. The integration of advanced features, such as 3D imaging and image processing, is projected to propel the expansion of the global sinuscopes market. Additionally, the rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures is driving demand for sinuscopes, as these procedures offer benefits such as reduced healthcare costs, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. As minimally invasive sinus surgeries gain traction worldwide, the global sinuscopes market is expected to experience growth. Furthermore, the growth of the global sinuscopes market is likely to be supported by the increasing healthcare expenditure across the world, which is expected to improve the affordability of sinuscopes.
Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’
The sinuscopes market based on product type is bifurcated into:
Rigid
Flexible
The flexible sinuscopes segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2021. These scopes are specifically designed to ensure patient comfort during procedures. Compared to rigid scopes, which can cause discomfort and pain, flexible sinuscopes can be easily navigated through the nasal passages with reduced discomfort for the patient. Moreover, the larger diameter of flexible sinuscopes enables better visualization of the nasal cavity and sinus structures, leading to accurate diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, they are versatile and can be employed for a broad range of therapeutic and diagnostic procedures, including biopsy, foreign body removal, and sinus surgery. Furthermore, flexible scopes are lightweight, compact, and easily transportable, making them ideal for use in various medical facilities, such as clinics and hospitals.
Excerpts from ‘By Diameter Segmentation’
The sinuscopes market based on diameter is segmented into:
2.4mm
4mm
7mm
Others
The 2.7mm segment held major share of the market in 2021 in terms of revenue. These scopes are minimally invasive, making insertion into the nasal cavity and sinuses easier. Furthermore, advancements in technology have resulted in the development of 2.7mm sinuscopes with high-definition imaging capabilities, enabling healthcare providers to obtain high-quality images of sinus structures, leading to more accurate diagnoses and treatments. Additionally, their smaller size makes them more portable and easier to handle, making them ideal for use in clinics and smaller medical facilities. Overall, the 2.7mm segment of the sinuscopes market offers numerous benefits for both healthcare providers and patients, including improved precision and less invasive procedures, resulting in its increasing popularity in the market.
Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’
The sinuscopes market based on diameter is segmented into:
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Others
Hospitals segment held major share of the market in 2021. As primary end users, hospitals possess more specialized resources, such as advanced imaging technology, skilled healthcare professionals, and specialized equipment, to support the use of sinuscopes. Hospitals also tend to treat patients with more complex cases, which increases the demand for sinuscopes in these facilities. However, as technology advances and equipment becomes more affordable and portable, the use of sinuscopes is becoming more prevalent in outpatient clinics and smaller medical facilities as well.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Regionally, the market is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
In 2021, the North America region held the dominant position in the global sinuscopes market. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of sinusitis in the region, affecting a large number of individuals. The popularity of minimally invasive procedures is also on the rise in North America, leading to reduced recovery times and fewer complications. Endoscopic procedures are deemed more effective and accurate than traditional surgical procedures, which has further led to increased adoption by healthcare providers. In the Asia Pacific region, the sinuscopes market is expected to experience significant growth due to the growing adoption of advanced medical devices and an increase in healthcare expenditure.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’
The regional expansion, new product launches as well as their improvement in already-existing technology, are some of the key strategies adopted by the market players. Some of the key companies operating the global sinuscopes market are:
Cogentex Medical
LocaMed
Althea Deutschland GmbH
AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.
Happersberger Otopront GmbH
Medstar Co., Ltd.
Olympus Corporation
Optim LLC
Richard Wolf Corporation
Schindler Endoskopie Technologie Gmbh
Schölly Fiberoptic GmbH
Stryker Corporation
XION GmbH
Entermed
GAES
