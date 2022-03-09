U.S. markets closed

Sinusitis Treatment Market to Rise at CAGR of 3.6% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

·7 min read

- Med-tech firms are stepping up their R&D efforts to build devices that use bi-directional exhalation to enable fluticasone to pass through obstacles in the nasal cavity

- Due to advancements in bacterial infection diagnosis and increase in invasive bacterial diseases, Europe is expected to be an important regional market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global sinusitis treatment market stood at US$ 2.9 Bn in 2020 and is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. As symptoms of sinusitis match with those of COVID-19, market players in the global sinusitis treatment market are raising awareness about e-health and telemedicine to lower the burden on healthcare providers and lessen clinical visits. Individuals in metropolitan areas are increasingly utilizing digital consultations. Participants in the value chain are mapping potential telemedicine growth opportunities to expand its reach in rural areas.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Adults with acute sinusitis need to rethink their treatment options. Antibiotic overuse has resulted in the rise of drug-resistant bacteria, which has become a major public health concern in countries such as the US. Patients as well as healthcare systems are experiencing death, higher morbidity, and expenditures as a result of this. In addition, players in the global sinusitis treatment market are stepping up their R&D activities to provide better alternative solutions for treating patients' symptoms.

Request Brochure of Sinusitis Treatment Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=50721

Antibiotics are expected to be the second most profitable treatment type in the global market. Current trials assessing the effectiveness of antibiotics for acute sinusitis, on the other hand, have mostly excluded individuals with severe infections or co-existing comorbidities including pulmonary disease or diabetes. This has emphasized the significance of rigorous research studies on sinusitis treatment to better clinical outcomes with the use of antibiotics.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Antihistamines held about 32% share of the global market in 2020, in terms of treatment. The category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period. Antihistamines are over-the-counter medications that are used to treat symptoms of sinus infections, colds, and allergies. As a result, increasing utilization of these treatments is estimated to add to the segment's growth.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Sinusitis Treatment Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=50721

  • In 2020, the acute sinusitis category represented around 35% of the market in terms of disease type. The segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period. A common cold is the most prevalent cause of acute sinusitis. Congestion and nasal blockage, which can clog sinuses and restrict mucus discharge, are possible symptoms. As a result, increase in the number of instances of the common cold and flu raises the risk of acute sinusitis, which is likely to bolster growth of the global sinusitis treatment market.

  • Based on administration route, the oral segment held 60% of the global market share in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecast period. Due to its clear advantages, such as convenience of administration, continuous and regulated distribution, patient compliance, and enhanced immune response in the case of vaccines, the oral channel has garnered huge interest.

  • Owing to the high frequency of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) in the U.S., market players are likely to observe significant revenue prospects in the region. Nasus Medical is designing a solution for enhanced intra-nasal medication administration to meet incremental potential in CRS treatment. Competitors are taking cues from these breakthroughs to develop improved technologies that enable patients to self-treat chronic sinusitis symptoms early at home settings.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Sinusitis Treatment Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50721

Global Sinusitis Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

  • Due to rise in viral and bacterial illnesses in Asia Pacific, the sinusitis treatment market is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Besides, initiatives to raise public awareness of sinusitis is expected to boost demand in the regional market.

  • As nasal steroid sprays are typically unsuccessful since they only hit the frontmost region of the nasal cavity, market players are stepping up their R&D efforts to develop devices that address problems beyond nasal inflammation. These instruments aid in locating the most effective anatomic target for sprays.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=50721

Global Sinusitis Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.

  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

  • Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC.

  • Eli Lilly and Company

Global Sinusitis Treatment Market: Segmentation

Treatment

  • Analgesics

  • Antihistamines

  • Corticosteroids

  • Antibiotics

  • Sulphonamides

  • Quinolones

  • Surgery

Disease Type

  • Acute Sinusitis

  • Sub-acute Sinusitis

  • Chronic Sinusitis

Route of Administration

  • Topical

  • Nasal

  • Oral

  • Injectable

Distribution Channel

  • Online Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Hospital Pharmacies

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Acute Viral Rhinosinusitis Treatment Market: The global acute viral rhinosinusitis treatment market was valued over US$ 1.78 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2031. The term acute rhinosinusitis (ARS) refers to a symptomatic inflammation of the nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses that lasts less than four weeks. As inflammation of the sinuses seldom occurs without infection of the nasal mucosa, the name rhinosinusitis is favored over sinusitis.

Triclabendazole Market: The global triclabendazole market was valued at US$ 412 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2031. Triclabendazole is a well-known anthelmintic flukicide that belongs to the benzimidazole chemical family. It is widely used on sheep, goats, and cattle, primarily as drenches and seldom in tablets, boluses, or other forms. Only triclabendazole is effective against the very early phases of liver fluke infection, from two weeks after infection to adulthood.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market: The global retinal vein occlusion market was valued at US$ 15.6 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2031. Retinal vein occlusion is the blockage of the retinal vein due to blood clot. Retinal vein occlusion is the second most common cause of visual impairment globally. A blood clot causes a blockage in the vein, which starts draining blood from retina, resulting in swelling and bleeding, affecting the vision of the person.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/sinusitis-treatment-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinusitis-treatment-market-to-rise-at-cagr-of-3-6-during-forecast-period-observes-tmr-study-301498004.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

