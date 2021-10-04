U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,328.00
    -15.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,066.00
    -101.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,687.75
    -74.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.10
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.91
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.60
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0043 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.85
    -0.29 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0950
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,626.21
    -336.04 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.81
    +99.73 (+9.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.56
    -6.51 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Sio Gene Therapies to Present New Data at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Virtual Congress 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sio Gene Therapies
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oral presentation to discuss new data updates from the high- and low-dose cohorts from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of AXO-AAV-GM1 for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis

NEW YORK and DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will present new clinical and preclinical data in two oral presentations and one poster presentation at the upcoming European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Virtual Congress 2021, to be held virtually from October 19-22, 2021.

Oral presentations will include an update on the Phase 1/2 trial of AXO-AAV-GM1, the company’s adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy for the treatment of Type I (early infantile onset) and Type II (late infantile and juvenile onset) GM1 gangliosidosis. Presentation will include new data from the low- and high-dose cohorts. The Company will also present a poster review of patient-level data up to 24 months from the Phase 1/2 study of AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Oral Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Phase 1/2 Trial of AXO-AAV-GM1 Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Infantile- and Juvenile-onset GM1 Gangliosidosis
Presentation Number: OR28
Session: Session 4a: CNS & Sensory II
Presenting Author: Erica De Boever, Ph.D., DDS, MPH, Vice President of Clinical Development at Sio Gene Therapies
Presentation Date and Time: Thursday October 21, 2021; 9:00-11:00 AM CEST

Presentation Title: Bicistronic AAV Gene Therapy for Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff Diseases in a Sheep Model
Presentation Number: OR30
Session: Session 4a: CNS & Sensory II
Presenting Author: Toloo Taghian, Ph.D., University of Massachusetts
Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, October 21, 2021; 9:00-11:00 AM CEST

Poster Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Phase 1/2 Open-label Dose Evaluation Study of AXO-Lenti-PD Gene Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease: Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability Data up to 24 Months
Poster Number: P254
Presenting Author: Gavin Corcoran, MD, Chief R&D Officer of Sio Gene Therapies

Copies of the presentation materials will be made available under the Events and Presentations section of Sio’s website.

About AXO-AAV-GM1
AXO-AAV-GM1 delivers a functional copy of the GLB1 gene via an adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector, with the goal of restoring β-galactosidase enzyme activity for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis. The gene therapy is delivered intravenously, which has the potential to broadly transduce the central nervous system and treat peripheral manifestations of the disease as well. Preclinical studies in murine and a naturally-occurring feline model of GM1 gangliosidosis have supported AXO-AAV-GM1’s ability to improve β-galactosidase enzyme activity, reduce GM1 ganglioside accumulation, improve neuromuscular function, and extend survival.

AXO-AAV-GM1 has received both Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the Food and Drug Administration and is the only gene therapy in clinical development for all pediatric forms of GM1 gangliosidosis. In 2018, Sio licensed exclusive worldwide rights from the University of Massachusetts Medical School for the development and commercialization of gene therapy programs for GM1 gangliosidosis and GM2 gangliosidosis, including Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases.

About AXO-AAV-GM2
AXO-AAV-GM2 is an investigational gene therapy for GM2 gangliosidosis (also known as Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), a set of rare and fatal pediatric neurodegenerative genetic disorders caused by defects in the HEXA (leading to Tay-Sachs disease) or HEXB (leading to Sandhoff disease) genes that encode the two subunits of the β-hexosaminidase A (HexA) enzyme. These genetic defects lead to progressive neurodegeneration and shortened life expectancy. AXO-AAV-GM2 aims to restore HexA function by introducing a functional copy of the HEXA and HEXB genes via delivery of two co-administered AAVrh8 vectors.

About AXO-Lenti-PD
AXO-Lenti-PD is an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease that is designed to deliver three genes (tyrosine hydroxylase, cyclohydrolase 1, and aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase) via a single lentiviral vector to encode a set of critical enzymes required for dopamine synthesis, with the goal of reducing variability and restoring steady levels of dopamine in the brain. The investigational gene therapy aims to provide patient benefit for years following a single administration. Axovant expects to dose the first patient in EXPLORE-PD, a randomized, sham controlled study in 2021.

About Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies combines cutting-edge science with bold imagination to develop genetic medicines that aim to radically improve the lives of patients. Our current pipeline of clinical-stage candidates includes the first potentially curative AAV-based gene therapies for GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff diseases, which are rare and uniformly fatal pediatric conditions caused by single gene deficiencies. We are also expanding the reach of gene therapy to highly prevalent conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, which affects millions of patients globally. Led by an experienced team of gene therapy development experts, and supported by collaborations with premier academic, industry and patient advocacy organizations, Sio is focused on accelerating its candidates through clinical trials to liberate patients with debilitating diseases through the transformational power of gene therapies. For more information, visit www.siogtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, all statements Sio makes regarding costs associated with its operating activities, funding requirements and/or runway to meet its upcoming clinical milestones, and timing and outcome of its upcoming clinical and manufacturing milestones are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Sio’s management that, although Sio believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Sio expected. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations; the actual funds and/or runway required for our clinical and product development activities and anticipated upcoming milestones; actual costs related to our clinical and product development activities and our need to access additional capital resources prior to achieving any upcoming milestones; the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the availability of data from clinical trials; the development of a suspension-based manufacturing process for AXO-Lenti-PD; the scaling up of manufacturing; the expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; the continued development of our gene therapy product candidates and platforms; Sio’s scientific approach and general development progress; and the availability or commercial potential of Sio’s product candidates. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Sio’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2021, as updated by its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Sio undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media
Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(646) 751-4361
jo@lifescicomms.com
info@siogtx.com

Investors and Analysts
Parag V. Meswani, Pharm.D.
Sio Gene Therapies Inc.
Chief Commercial Officer
investors@siogtx.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • After COVID-19, Could This Be the Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine Market?

    For vaccine leaders Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the coronavirus vaccine market represents more than $50 billion this year. Moderna expects $20 billion in vaccine sales. And Pfizer and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) will split profits after taking in $33.

  • Merck’s Covid Pill Progress Sparks Asian Vaccine Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Makers of vaccines and other coronavirus treatments dropped in Asia after Merck & Co. said its experimental pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 in half. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Billio

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • 144 Satellites, 4 Space Rivals, 1 Big Opportunity

    "Star Wars" is back, and it will mean big money for American defense contractors. Nearly four decades ago, President Ronald Reagan first proposed the Strategic Defense Initiative, a.k.a. "Star Wars", to protect the American homeland from attack by foreign missiles.

  • She Was Training for a Marathon. Suddenly, She Could Barely Walk.

    WHAT COULD CAUSE SO SUDDEN A DECLINE? The 47-year-old woman lay in bed, exhausted and in pain. Her longtime partner lay next to her, anxious to do anything to help her feel better. Suddenly her right leg jerked and jumped as if possessed by some demon spirit — the movement was fast and erratic and lasted less than five seconds. “What was that?” her partner asked, amazed and worried. Then it happened again. And again. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The previous two wee

  • One Major Effect Eating Fiber Has on Your Liver, New Study Says

    Believe it or not, alcohol isn't necessarily the greatest contributor to liver disease… it's your diet in general. In fact, according to the Cleveland Clinic, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease affects a remarkable 25% of Americans, thanks to the way many eat. To help you maintain a healthy liver—an organ that is essential to ridding your body of toxins—a new study has identified a list of foods that researchers say are the best, and worst, at helping you steer clear of non-alcoholic fatty liver

  • ‘It’s not a magic pill’: What Merck’s antiviral pill could mean for vaccine hesitancy

    Merck and Ridgeback Therapeutics Inc.’s experimental oral antiviral treatment is being heralded as a pill with major upside potential in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “It certainly is likely that some people will take, if you will, refuge that should they become infected, a pill might be available that could help them avert serious disease,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Infectious Diseases Division. “We are seeing this happen already with monoclonal antibody treatments,” he said.

  • 3 years of Tinactin and Lotrimin sprays recalled for a cancer-causing contamination

    Recall alert: Read before you take.

  • A few skeptical U.S. hospital workers choose dismissal over vaccine

    Jennifer Bridges loved her job as a nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, where she worked for eight years, but she chose to get fired rather than inoculated against COVID-19, believing that the vaccine was more of a threat than the deadly virus. Bridges was among about 150 employees who were fired or resigned rather than comply with the requirement at Methodist, which was the country's first large health system to mandate vaccinations. "I have never felt so strong about anything," said Bridges, 39, who lives in Houston.

  • California Scientists Share Nobel for Work on Sense of Touch

    (Bloomberg) -- Two California scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine for work on how the human body senses temperature through touch, which may have applications from pain management to virtual reality. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Aus

  • Video: Boston doctor on which people would benefit most from COVID-19 pill

    The experimental pills may cut the risk of hospitalization and death from the coronavirus in half.

  • What You Need to Know About Merck's New COVID Treatment Pill

    Merck on Friday announced that its new pill to treat COVID-19 reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by about 50%. Merck plans to seek emergency authorization for the antiviral pills to be used in the United States. Here’s what you need to know. Who will get the pills? Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The pills are meant for people who are sick with COVID but are not in the hospital. Merck’s Phase 3 clinical trial enrolled only unvaccinated people who were consid

  • Merck plans to seek emergency approval for pill to treat COVID-19

    Merck plans to seek emergency approval for pill to treat COVID-19

  • New COVID vaccine mandates go into effect as the U.S. crosses grim milestone

    The United States has recorded 700,000 COVID-19 deaths, as the weekly numbers of cases fall nationwide. More Americans are getting vaccinated due to new vaccine mandates going into effect. Michael George reports.

  • Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Takes Growing Baby Bump for Afternoon Stroll Through N.Y.C.

    PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last month that Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first baby together

  • New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus

    New Zealand's government acknowledged Monday what most other countries did long ago: It can no longer completely get rid of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a cautious plan to ease lockdown restrictions in Auckland, despite an outbreak there that continues to simmer. Since early in the pandemic, New Zealand had pursued an unusual zero-tolerance approach to the virus through strict lockdowns and aggressive contact tracing.

  • New Zealand changes COVID strategy as Delta rises

    The Pacific nation was among just a handful of countries to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until an outbreak of the highly infections Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission.Health authorities reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (October 4), taking the total number in the current outbreak to 1,357. The majority of the cases are in its largest city Auckland, which has been in lockdown for nearly 50 days.Amid mounting pressure, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said her strategy was never to have zero cases, but to aggressively stamp out the virus.She said strict lockdowns will end once 90% of the eligible population is vaccinated. About two million New Zealanders have so far been fully vaccinated, or about 48% of the eligible population.People in Auckland will be able to leave their homes to connect with loved ones outdoors from Wednesday (October 6), with a limit of 10 people. Ardern said remaining restrictions in Auckland will be eased in phases.

  • Is CoolSculpting Safe? Experts Weigh In After Linda Evangelista Say the Procedure "Disfigured" Her

    Linda Evangelista says this non-invasive fat melting led to severe deformities after she developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, but how common is PAH? Plastic surgery experts weigh in on what you should know about CoolSculpting.

  • Covid-19 Charges at Hospitals Can Vary by Tens of Thousands of Dollars, a WSJ Analysis Finds

    A Wall Street Journal analysis of previously secret pricing data indicates pandemic care hasn’t escaped the complex economics of the U.S. health system.