Sip in the fall vibes with Dutch Bros seasonal drinks

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pumpkin patches, hayrides, leaf peeping, whatever your fall vibe - Dutch Bros' newest drinks - the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and Cinnamon Swirl Oat Milk Latte - will get you in the mood for sweater weather. The drive-thru coffee company will feature the drinks starting Sept. 1 at all of its more than 480 locations.

"The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée is back! The beyond basic pumpkin drink rocks all the fall feels," said Kristin Sha, director of product management. "For our alternative milk lovers, and really anyone who loves creamy, delicious coffee, the Cinnamon Swirl Oat Milk Latte is your new go-to for crisp, cool mornings!"

The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve is a returning fall favorite featuring pumpkin and salted caramel topped with pumpkin drizzle, raw sugar sprinkles and Dutch Bros' signature Soft Top. It can be ordered as Cold Brew, Breve or Freeze.

The Cinnamon Swirl Oat Milk Latte is a dreamy combination of Dutch Bros' hand pulled espresso, vanilla, cinnamon and the creamiest plant-based milk alternative - oat milk!

The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and Cinnamon Swirl Oat Milk Latte will be featured through the end of October.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 480 locations in 11 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com and follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

