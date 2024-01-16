Sir James Dyson picks battery expert to run gadget business

Hanno Kirner most recently led the battery programme at Tata Group - Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Sir James Dyson has turned to a car industry veteran to run his gadget empire, years after he sank £500m into a doomed attempt to build an electric vehicle.



Hanno Kirner, who has had executive stints at Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin, will become Dyson’s new chief next month, replacing Roland Krueger after four years.



Sir James Dyson famously announced plans to build an electric car in 2017 but abandoned the project two years later, saying it was not “commercially viable”.



Mr Kirner, a German who has spent the last 20 years working in the UK car industry, most recently led the battery programme at Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) parent company, Tata Group.



The Indian conglomerate last year announced plans to build one of Europe’s biggest gigafactories in the UK with a £4bn investment.



Mr Kirner is also on the board of trustees at the Faraday Institution, a battery research body.

His appointment comes as Dyson invests heavily in batteries. Last year it announced plans to build its own cells in a next-generation factory in Singapore that promises lighter and longer-lasting devices.

Sir James has not totally given up on the idea of manufacturing an electric car - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

In an online article about its battery operations, Dyson says it hopes to “double our portfolio of products and enter entirely new fields by 2025 – taking us beyond the home.”



Sir James said Mr Kirner would bring “a wealth of experience across multiple industries”.



Previously, Mr Kirner was JLR’s corporate and strategy director. In contrast to the Leave-backing Sir James, Mr Kirner had warned about the dangers of a hard Brexit on JLR’s business.



Before joining JLR he was the chief financial officer of Rolls-Royce’s land and sea division, Aston Martin’s chief financial officer, and a finance director at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Dyson’s current chief executive Roland Krueger will take a board role when Mr Kirner joins.

Mr Krueger took charge of Dyson shortly after it moved its headquarters from the UK to Singapore in 2019.



He was made chief executive after Dyson had scrapped the vehicle project and has since focused on areas such as beauty technology by expanding the company’s range of hairdryers and straighteners.



It has also committed to opening an artificial intelligence facility in Bristol.

Sir James said: “The extraordinary leadership of Roland Krueger took the company through one of the most difficult times of recent memory.

“Roland has successfully transformed the operation of the company and built a strong team that will be the foundation for the next steps of Dyson.”

