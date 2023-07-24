Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital on the rocks as tech downturn hammers advertising

A run of dealmaking saw the value of Sir Martin’s firm peak in 2021 - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Shares in Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital have slumped by as much as a fifth after tech companies slashed their advertising spend.

S4, which counts Facebook and Google among its clients, reported a fall in revenues in the second quarter, especially in May and June.

It blamed the decline on “challenging macroeconomic conditions and clients, especially those in the technology sector, remaining cautious and very focussed on the short term”.

S4 cut its forecasts for full-year revenue growth to between 2pc and 4pc, a sharp decrease from previous expectations of between 6pc and 10pc.

The digital ad firm also trimmed its forecasts for full-year earnings.

Shares plunged as much as 22pc in early trading to hit an all-time low of 102p, before paring back losses to a decline of 18pc.

S4 Capital has now lost over 90pc of its value since reaching a share price peak in 2021. The company’s value grew rapidly thanks to Sir Martin’s rapid run of dealmaking.

However, the stock tumbled last year after issues with accounting processes were uncovered.

The tough current outlook highlights S4’s heavy reliance on the tech sector as it tries to capitalise on demand for digital advertising services.

Sir Martin, who founded the company in 2018 following his acrimonious departure from WPP, has said digital advertising is the future of the medium and has also thrown his weight behind artificial intelligence (AI), describing it as the new industrial revolution.

S4 already uses the technology to help create text and images for adverts, improve media planning and buying and increase productivity.

Analysts at Peel Hunt said: “S4 is making good progress on AI-driven work; however, the tilt towards the tech sector, which historically was a strength has now for the near term become a weakness.”

S4 said the slowdown had been particularly acute in its content division, while data and digital had also seen slow growth. Technology services have proved more resilient, it added.

The London-listed company said it was taking a “disciplined” approach to cost management as a result of the slowdown, including in hiring and discretionary costs. It added that these actions would help support performance in the second half.

Net debt stood at £115m at the end of June, though this is expected to rise to reflect takeovers last year, in line with a target range between £180m and £220m.

S4 said there would be no further merger payments next year, resulting in an improved debt position in 2024.

