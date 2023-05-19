Sir Richard Branson loses £1.8bn in a year as space flight dreams go sour

Sir Richard Branson’s wealth tumbled 40pc due to large losses incurred by his space tourism and satellite ventures - JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS

Sir Richard Branson’s wealth has dropped by £1.8bn in a year as the tycoon’s space flight dreams came crashing back down to earth.

The British billionaire saw the value of his fortune tumble by more than 40pc over the last year, according to the Sunday Times rich list.

The decline was largely due to large losses incurred by his space tourism and satellite ventures, which have failed to get off the ground.

Virgin Orbit last month collapsed into bankruptcy after spending more than $1bn (£800m) trying to establish a commercial space launch business.

The company’s last mission ended in failure when a rocket launched from a spaceport in Cornwall suffered a technical issue and crashed into the sea.

Sir Richard, who lives on a private island in the Caribbean, has also suffered losses elsewhere in his empire, which includes the airline Virgin Atlantic, gym group Virgin Active and bank Virgin Money.

Virgin Atlantic was forced to secure a £1.2bn rescue deal from private investors to keep the airline afloat during the pandemic.

The businessman and his family were worth about £4.2bn last year, according to the Sunday Times, placing him 44th on the list.

But he has now dropped down to 77th position with a net worth of £2.4bn.

The decline is more severe than Sir Richard admitted during an interview with the BBC earlier this month.

He said the pandemic had knocked “maybe £1.5bn” off his fortune, adding: “There was a time where it really looked like we were going to lose everything.”

The rich list also revealed that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have lost £200m as the value of her stake in her father’s company plummeted.

The couple’s wealth is estimated to be roughly £529m, down from £730m a year earlier.

Ms Murty owns a small stake in Infosys, the $64bn Indian IT giant founded by her father. The company’s shares have fallen by roughly a fifth over the last year.

Gopi Hinduja and his family topped the rich list once again with a wealth of £35bn – up by £6.5bn in the last year and the largest fortune ever recorded in the rankings.

It comes days after his brother SP Hinduja died. The Hinduja Group conglomerate owns companies across the globe spanning sectors from banking and oil and automotives.

Ineos billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe was catapulted into second place with a total wealth of £29.7bn.

The chemicals tycoon, who has launched a bid to buy Manchester United, saw £23.6bn added to his wealth. The list’s compilers said this was due to “new information about his finances”.

