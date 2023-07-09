Sir Richard Branson shelves plans to buy ‘New Concorde’ jets

Virgin Galactic signed a partnership agreement with Boom in 2016 that expired four years later - Boom Supersonic

Sir Richard Branson has shelved plans to buy a fleet of aircraft nicknamed the “son of Concorde” in a blow to hopes for the revival of supersonic travel.

Virgin Group has allowed an option to buy jets from Boom Supersonic to lapse, despite frequently being linked with the high-profile American start-up.

Sir Richard’s space venture Virgin Galactic signed a partnership agreement with Boom in 2016 that expired four years later, insiders said.

Sources close to the group said that Boom never had a concrete agreement with Virgin Atlantic, a flagship business in which Sir Richard retains a majority stake.

Boom’s Overture aircraft is intended to fly 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7, or about 1,300 miles per hour.

The company has struck a deal with aerospace companies Leonardo, Aernnova and Aciturri to help build its planes, with the aim of securing certification for commercial use by 2029.

However, the project divides opinion among aviation enthusiasts and industry watchers. Advocates say that there is demand for supersonic travel.

Those most sceptical, however, doubt the project will ever be a commercial reality two decades after the demise of Concorde.

United Airlines, American Airlines and Japan Airlines have committed to an order book of 130 aircraft. Boom has raised about $150m (£117m) from venture capitalists and other investors to date.

Boom announced a delayed rollout last month, with the first flight pushed back to 2027 and entry into service now scheduled for 2030 – both a delay of a year.

The company is building a $500m plant to construct its aircraft in Greensboro, North Carolina, with support from US taxpayers.

Rolls-Royce was originally lined up to build Boom’s engines, but subsequently withdrew after saying supersonic travel was “not a priority”.

Sources close to Virgin this weekend said that the group remained interested in the development of high-speed sustainable forms of air travel. Sir Richard and his team are continuing to monitor Boom’s development.

A spokesman for Boom said: “Boom’s commercial order book stands at 130 aircraft, including orders and pre-orders from American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines. Virgin Group does not have a firm commitment with Boom currently. We look forward to continued discussions with their team about sustainable supersonic travel.”

United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby is a vocal supporter of Boom. He told reporters at a conference in Istanbul last month: “It’s not the 1950s technology that the Concorde was.

“I think it’s doable. It’s not a guarantee. It’s not a layup. It’s not done yet. But it’s doable. We’ve become a leader in all kinds of areas… and this is an opportunity to, really help move the next generation forward and if we can get it

“If they can get it over the finish line, our customers will love it.”

A spokesman for Rolls-Royce said: “We’ve completed our contract with Boom and delivered various engineering studies for their Overture supersonic program.

“After careful consideration, Rolls-Royce has determined that the commercial aviation supersonic market is not currently a priority for us and, therefore, will not pursue further work on the program at this time.”

Virgin Group, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways declined to comment.

