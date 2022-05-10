U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,001.05
    +9.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,160.74
    -84.96 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,737.67
    +114.42 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.79
    -0.29 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.43
    -3.66 (-3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.20
    -21.40 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    -0.54 (-2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4250
    +0.0620 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,599.89
    -856.52 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    723.98
    +6.78 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces May 2022 Distribution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SIRZF

BURLINGTON, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) ("the Fund") today declared a cash distribution of $0.09 per unit for the period April 1, 2022 to April 30, 2022. The distribution will be payable on May 31, 2022 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on May 19, 2022.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that receives distribution income from its investment in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. The Fund intends to pay distributions to unitholders on a monthly basis.

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 53 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include: Jack Astor's Bar and Grill®, with 37 locations; Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with nine locations; and Canyon Creek®, with one location. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds® Wine Tavern, Reds® Square One, Reds® Fallsview and The Loose Moose®. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns one Duke's Refresher® & Bar location in downtown Toronto, and one seasonal Signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse®, which are currently not in consideration to be part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR Corp. or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com.

SOURCE SIR Royalty Income Fund

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/10/c6409.html

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase stock slides after disappointing first-quarter revenue

    Coinbase shares are moving downward after beating on earnings but missing on revenue and monthly transacting users for its first quarter.

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • Upstart's Stock Just Crashed. Buy the Dip?

    Shares of Upstart had fallen close to 60% after the company reported recent earnings results. Is this a buying opportunity?

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • The CFO & Principal Accounting Officer of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO), John Janedis, Just Bought 233% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) CFO & Principal...

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Bullish Today

    Stock markets turned from red to green today, and investors jumped at the opportunity to jump back into this growth stock.

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Coinbase Q1 Revenue Misses Expectations. The Stock Is Falling.

    Coinbase reported a net loss of $430 million, and adjusted profit of $20 million, on revenue of $1.165 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Coinbase Global’s shares fell 15% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, extending a 12.6% decline for the day ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase’s shares are down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when Bitcoin’s price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • SoFi Stock Tumbles as Earnings Published Ahead of Schedule

    SoFi Technologies stock has resumed trading after formally releasing the earnings that had been released early by Bloomberg. Unfortunately for SoFi shareholders, SoFi now expects second-quarter adjusted revenue between $330 million and $340 million, below estimates for $343.9 million, and forecast earnings before interest, taxes, amortization, and depreciation of $100 million to $105 million, below estimates for $119 million.

  • Why Coupang Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) was up 7.8% today as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Except for the appointment of a couple of new board of director members, there has been little in the way of financial news from Coupang since the company reported full-year 2021 earnings a few months ago. The market is in turmoil because of inflation, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to try and cool off the economy.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 highest-yielding dividend aristocrats for 2022. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, click 5 Highest-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats for 2022. Dividend aristocrats are S&P 500 constituents that have raised their dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years. In the volatile macro backdrop, dividend stocks have […]

  • Novavax posts first profitable quarter amid global COVID-19 vaccine rollout

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Novavax.&nbsp;

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Why Draftkings Stock Was Down Again Today

    Shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were trading down 3% as of 1:02 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Although there was no company-specific news to explain the fall, unprofitable companies continue to get hammered in this bear market. While the stock is off 82% from its all-time high in 2021, Draftkings continues to draw support from famed investor Cathie Wood.

  • The Market Doesn't Like SoFi's Accidentally Leaked Earnings Results. Is It a Buy?

    First-quarter earnings results for the one-stop financial services provider SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) were accidentally leaked early today, prompting the stock to fall more than 18% before trading was halted. Revenue in SoFi's lending segment came in at $252 million and the division had a contribution profit of $132.7 million, both the highest each has generated. Its lending division generated more than $2 billion of personal loan originations, while student loan originations of $984 million fell significantly from the previous quarter, largely because of the student loan moratorium extension.

  • Further weakness as Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) drops 14% this week, taking one-year losses to 12%

    One simple way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. By comparison, an individual stock is unlikely...

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even