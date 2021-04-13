U.S. markets open in 3 hours 50 minutes

Siri says Apple will hold a special event on April 20th

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

If you're wondering when Apple will hold its next event, Siri may have the answer. Ask the digital helper: "When is the next Apple event?" and it will respond with "the special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com." MacRumors, which spotted the reply, says the virtual assistant is providing it in certain instances on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and HomePod.

While it's an open secret that Apple is planning an event for later this month where it's expected to debut a new iPad Pro, Siri has seemingly leaked the date ahead of confirmation. We won't have to wait long to find out if the info is correct, though. Apple normally sends out invites to the press a week ahead of the proceedings, so it should make it official later today. 

The event itself is expected to be a virtual affair starring the iPad Pro (in two sizes) and possibly featuring the AirTags Bluetooth tracker. Apple's next premium slate reportedly features a Mini LED display on the flagship 12.9-inch model, but supply chain issues could see it ship later than planned and in limited quantities. Reports suggesting Apple was interested in the display tech for its productivity-oriented iPad Pro and MacBook Pro (also rumored for an upgrade later this year) first emerged in 2019.

