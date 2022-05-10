U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,003.93
    +12.69 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,281.62
    +35.92 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,699.36
    +76.11 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.06
    +21.98 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.06
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9670
    -0.1120 (-3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1890
    -0.1740 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,343.61
    -1,404.12 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    732.17
    +14.97 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,290.14
    +73.56 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

SirionLabs lands $85M to inject contract management with automation

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Contract lifecycle management (CLM), the method of managing a contract from initiation through award, compliance, and renewal, can be costly for companies. World Commerce and Contracting estimates the average cost of a simple contract at $6,900, rising to over $49,000 for more complex agreements. The opportunity is often worth the investment, but without close contract governance, businesses stand to lose up to 40% of a contract’s value, a KPMG survey found.

The tantalizing prospect of automating the contracting process has drawn a number of entrepreneurs to the space, including UnitedLex co-founder Ajay Agrawal. Agrawal's newest venture is SirionLabs, which comines AI technologies like natural language processing to import and organize contracts, negotiations, and contract review.

Highlighting the investor interest in the segment, SirionLabs announced that it closed an $85 million Series D financing round led by Partners Group with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global. It brings the company's total raised to $157 million, which Agrawal said is being put toward scaling operations as well as product research and development.

"[With] UnitedLex Corporation, my team and I were always trying to build software applications to automate aspects of the manual work that they were doing for clients. Some of those applications were very successful, so it inspired me to start thinking about how to achieve that level of automation with contracts on a larger scale, as a product rather than a service," Agrawal told TechCrunch in an email interview. "In 2012, myself and Claude Marais, the ex-global head of outsourcing in General Motors, began to brainstorm and envision SirionLabs. We founded SirionLabs -- an enterprise SaaS platform -- along with our co-founders [and UnitedLex colleagues] Kanti Prabha and Aditya Gupta."

SirionLabs leverages algorithms trained on legal documents and "industry data" to deliver visibility into contract performance, invoices, and relationships during the contract post-signature phase. (The company declined to provide more information about the training data and the algorithms haven't been benchmarked for accuracy by a third party, it's worth noting.)

Customers can use template libraries with "AI-led" clause selection, which helps generate boilerplate commercial contracts. Or they can load third-party drafts into the platform to have it look for missing clauses, insertions, deletions, and modifications during multiple contract negotiation rounds.

SirionLabs also provides "draft risk scores" and suggestions for improving clause selection. Beyond this, the platform surfaces insights intended to give an edge during negotiations based on past contracting data.

"SirionLabs competitive advantage is ensuring performance after the contract is awarded matches the terms laid out in the contract," Agrawal said. "Technical executives care about CLM software because the data in contracts is central to their key stakeholders across the organization. For the legal department, software is a crucial tool to identify and manage risk and compliance. [And] for procurement, it represents huge cost savings in vendor negotiations and management."

Legal is notoriously slow to adopt new tech, with a 2019 Bloomberg Law survey finding that only about one in four people working at law firms and law departments that use tools powered by AI or machine learning. Obstacles include a lack of resources, budget constraints, and tech illiteracy. But that's not stopping startups -- the contract management lifecycle market is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2019 to $2.9 billion by 2024, according to Markets and Markets.

Broadly speaking, legaltech as a category continues to resonate with investors, who poured $9.1 billion into the market through funding and mergers and acquisitions in 2021 alone. The pandemic has no doubt played a role in this, bringing a focus on business continuity and minimizing risk.

Heavy hitters in the sector include Icertis, which recently secured $150 million at a $3.2 billion valuation to build out its contracting tools. LinkSquares in April landed $100 million for its AI-powered contract analysis platform, while ContractPodAI, a close competitor, has raised tens of millions to digitize contract reviews.

Agrawal also sees Ironclad, Conga, and DocuSign CLM as SirionLabs' chief rivals. But while he didn't disclose revenue or reveal whether SirionLabs is currently profitable, Agrawal claimed that the company is gaining traction, with more than 250 customers including Qantas, Credit Suisse, and Vodafone.

"The addressable market for CLM is expanding rapidly as more organizations undertake digital transformation initiatives," Cyrus Driver, a managing director at Partners Group who plans to join SirionLabs' board, said in a statement. "We were attracted by SirionLabs' leadership in this category, superior product offering, and blue-chip client base, and look forward to working with management on increasing scale-up capacity. "We have strong conviction in SirionLabs’ growth potential, so we wanted to be involved as a key investor to continue the company’s momentum in this key industry.”

SirionLabs has around 600 employees and plans to hire around 200 in 2022, Agrawal said.

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Stock Slumped. Ford Plans to Sell Part of Its Stake.

    The lockup on insider shares following Rivian's IPO in November is over. Ford might be selling about 8% of its stake in the EV startup.

  • Textron Aviation makes first delivery on production-driving FedEx order

    Textron Aviation on Monday announced it has delivered the first of what could up to 100 of one of its newest aircraft to FedEx. The company has handed over the first Cessna SkyCourier to the cargo giant, which, as launch customer of the turboprop aircraft, has driven the program since it was launched in 2017. The handover of the $5.5 million aircraft is the first of 50 firm orders from FedEx (NYSE: FDX), which has purchase options on 50 more SkyCouriers.

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UPST) Earnings are Mixed, but Institutions are Selling

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST), just released their Q1 earnings, we will review their performance, and look into why the stock lost more than half of its value pre-market open.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Here’s Why ClearBridge Investments Sold its Vroom (VRM) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “SMID Cap Growth Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 2500 Growth benchmark. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had losses across eight of the 10 […]

  • 3 Top Aerospace Stocks to Buy in May

    The aerospace sector is an excellent place to invest in 2022, and for those looking to open positions, few options look more appealing to me than aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), advanced composites company Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and aviation services company AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR). Not only have they been significant outperformers so far this year, but their earnings momentum is improving.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Plunged 35.2% in April

    SoFi cut its guidance at the beginning of the month as the student loan moratorium was pushed out further.

  • Peloton stock tumbles on earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third quarter earnings for Peleton.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Fell More Than 35% Tuesday Morning

    Stock market investors haven't gotten much relief lately, although Tuesday morning appeared likely to provide at least a pause in the sharp downturn Wall Street has endured lately. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finally managed to produce a modest bounce, rising 1.2% to 12,338. What's notable about that gain is that it comes in the face of big premarket declines for some high-profile Nasdaq stocks.

  • Bausch Health Crashes On Unexpected Loss As Bausch & Lomb Starts Trading

    Bausch Health Companies reported an unexpected first-quarter loss and light sales on Tuesday and BHC stock crashed.

  • Upstart Stock Plunges 54% as Full-Year Revenue Outlook Is Cut

    The artificial-intelligence lending company slashes its full-year revenue outlook, noting the possibilities of a recession.

  • My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Alphabet missed earnings estimates on the bottom line, Meta Platforms posted its slowest sales growth as a public company, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned in its first quarterly loss since 2015. In the first quarter, Amazon's revenue grew just 7% to $116 billion, and online store sales actually fell 3%. On the bottom line, the retail titan posted a net loss of $3.8 billion -- its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative, fast-paced stocks are historically cheap and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Bitcoin Washout Is Leaving Mom-and-Pop Buyers Holding the Bag

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a crypto refrain when prices crash precipitously like this: The selloff is washing out the short term-focused non-believers, known as weak hands, strengthening the industry in its wake. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos W

  • Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Plug Power Stock Falls. It Lost More Money Than Expected Because of Natural Gas Prices.

    The fuel-cell company reports a wider-than-expected first-loss and revenue below Wall Street forecasts.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Fell 25% in April

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), a cloud-based data platform company, tumbled last month, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to a broader market sell-off, rising inflation, and an upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Investors were a bit jittery in April as they anticipated that the Federal Reserve would raise the federal funds rate at the beginning of May. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that a hike of 50 basis points was on the table for the May meeting, which signaled to investors that the Federal Reserve is getting serious about tamping down inflation.