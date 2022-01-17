U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.10
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1404
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3648
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6400
    +0.4400 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,616.93
    -683.52 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.45
    -3.28 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,609.05
    +66.10 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Sirios Kicks Off 2022 Focused on its Cheechoo Gold Project, Signing a Strategic Agreement of $1.5M

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sirios Resources Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) has attracted a $1.5 million investment by a strategic private investor (“the Investor”), enabling management to advance both the re-assaying program (based on 1 kg gold-bearing pulp samples from previously-drilled core) and the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of the project.

Upon closing of this strategic financing later this month, Sirios will issue 21,500,000 common shares at 0.06$ per share and the Investor will own approximately 9.2% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, positioning it as Sirios’ second-largest shareholder, behind Newmont Corporation.

Dominique Doucet, CEO of Sirios said: "Even though Cheechoo was named the Discovery of the Year in 20161, we are planning for an even better year for the project in 2022! We expect to receive all assays from last summer’s drilling program by the end of Q2 2022 and more results from the 1 kg re-assaying program starting in June 2022. Early results from the re-assaying program let us expect an improvement of the Cheechoo deposit’s economic parameters when the program will be completed. Once we receive all the 2021 drilling results, we will complete an update of the mineral resource estimate as well as a preliminary economic assessment. So, with this hard-dollar financing in our coffers, Sirios is set to have a busy and newsworthy first six months of 2022.”

Sirios plans to spend most of the proceeds from the financing on further definition and analysis work at its Cheechoo gold project and use the remainder of the funds for working capital and corporate initiatives.

In connection with the financing, Sirios has granted the Investor royalties on certain of its secondary properties including:

  • A 1.0% Net Smelter Return royalty in respect of the Aquilon gold project, such royalty to be subject to Sirios having a buy-back right for three-quarters of this royalty (effectively 0.75% NSR royalty) upon the payment to the Investor of C$200,000 at any time prior to June 30, 2022;

  • A 0.5% Net Smelter Return royalty in respect of each of the Pontax, Maskwa, Niska and Tilly 2 projects, such royalties to be subject to Sirios having a buy-back right for one-half of each royalty upon the payment to the Investor of C$200,000 per exploration project.

The Agreement has been approved by the Board of Directors of Sirios and is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finder's fees will be paid for the placement. There will be a hold period of four months and one day on the common shares issued under this financing. As customary on strategic financings, and subject to it continuing to hold not less than 5% of the outstanding Sirios common shares, the Investor will be entitled to participate in subsequent equity and certain royalty and stream financings of Sirios as well as to designate one nominee to serve as a Director of the company.

About the Cheechoo Property

The Cheechoo gold property, wholly-owned by Sirios, is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, less than 9 km from Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. The latest resource estimate for the Cheechoo project (October 2020) estimated an inferred resource of 2.0 million ounces of gold contained in 93.0 million tonnes of rock at an average grade of 0.65 g/t Au, with significant potential to increase this resource (BBA, P-L. Richard, P. Geo.; J. Torrealba, P. Eng.; D. Evangelista, P. Eng., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for The Cheechoo Project, 31/10/2020).

About Sirios

A pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada, Sirios Resources Inc. is focusing primarily on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the gold potential of its other properties.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange in connection with the Offering, the development of the Cheechoo, Aquilon, Pontax, Niska, Maskwa and Tilly2 projects and, generally, the above “About Sirios Resources Inc.” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s endeavors to develop the Cheechoo, Aquilon, Pontax, Niska, Maskwa and Tilly2 projects and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Rules of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact :
Dominique Doucet, President, CEO, Eng.
Tel. : (514) 918-2867
ddoucet@sirios.com

website : www.sirios.com

1 Sirios’ Cheechoo Gold Project was named the Discovery of the Year in 2016 by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA).


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we discuss the 10 healthcare stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David […]

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks. The global COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on dividend investing in 2020, but the economy started to improve in 2021, post national […]

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Ford Should Sell Overvalued Rivian Stock in 2022

    In conjunction with the investment, Ford announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) based on Rivian's vehicle platform. As a financial investment, the Rivian stake has generated a huge windfall for Ford. With Rivian stock trading at an extraordinarily high valuation for a glorified start-up -- even after a sharp pullback from its November peak -- Ford should look to sell its Rivian shares in 2022.

  • Bank of America says 5G ‘comes alive’ in 2022 — it sees big upside potential for 3 smaller-name stocks that could give you a piece in a pivotal year

    The picks aren’t the familiar Verizon or AT&T; watch comms infrastructure instead.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    My three stocks to avoid last week were on the move -- as Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) were down 3%, up 1%, and down 7%, respectively -- averaging out to a 3% decline. This week, I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • GlaxoSmithKline shares soar after Unilever bids for its consumer healthcare unit

    M&A news was greeting an otherwise quiet Monday for European investors with U.S. markets on holiday.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Beat Bitcoin in 2022

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) delivered its worst performance in 2021 of the past three years. Here are three unstoppable stocks, in particular, that can beat Bitcoin in 2022. Sure, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are down way more than Bitcoin's price so far this year.

  • Netflix Earnings Preview: The Most Important Metric to Watch

    This metric will be especially important to watch after the company's recently announced price hike.

  • Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Rio Tinto Group's LON:RIO) Stock?

    Most readers would already be aware that Rio Tinto Group's (LON:RIO) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past...

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks on Robinhood's Most Popular List

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) doesn't mind sharing which stocks are the most popular among investors on its trading platform. The company's "100 Most Popular" list identifies the top 100 stocks most widely held by Robinhood customers. As you might expect, this list is loaded with growth stocks.